Nour and Mido: Is the Love is Blind Habibi Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi’ underscores the idea that love goes beyond initial impressions. By having people fall in love without meeting face-to-face, the show demonstrates that when two individuals choose to commit, nothing can stand in their way. In the first season, Nour El Hajj and Mohamed “Mido” Gahed made this decision after connecting in the pods. They gave each other the space to be vulnerable and accepted one another without judgment. Their commitment to making the relationship work was evident, and when they finally met, it was clear they were set to thrive in the real world as well.

Nour and Mido Started Facing Differences as Soon as They Met

Nour El Hajj and Mohamed “Mido” Gahed didn’t commit to each other right away when they started talking in the pods. While they sensed a strong connection, both took their time and explored interactions with other contestants. One day, Mido confided in Nour, expressing his frustration that some participants were treating the process like a competition, and emphasized that it was about making a life-changing decision. Nour was impressed by his perspective and told him that she genuinely liked him, feeling they had the potential to form a strong, lasting relationship.

Mido didn’t waste much time before proposing to Nour, and she gladly accepted. However, once they went on holiday with the other couples, some of their deeper issues began to surface. Mido felt that Nour was overly focused on her appearance and didn’t give him enough attention. He started to believe she wasn’t truly happy with him and might not be satisfied with how he looked. Things got worse when, during a group meeting, Nour started chatting with Chafic Yactine, another contestant she had been talking to. This made Mido very uncomfortable, as he felt she was more engaged with others than she had ever been with him.

Midway through the holiday, Mido decided to leave abruptly without informing Nour. She had been waiting for him to arrive, only to find out from the other male contestants that he had left. She felt it was quite rude and inconsiderate. When they eventually met again at a gathering with the other couples, they didn’t speak to each other. Mido expressed his dissatisfaction with the time they had spent together, and Nour made comments that clearly showed she was no longer interested in trying to make the relationship work.

Nour and Mido Have Not Rekindled Their Relationship

It appears that Nour and Mido never reconnected or reconciled after their fallout. Mido has even mentioned that he has started dating someone new and sees a future with her. Although he hasn’t made this relationship public, it indicates that he no longer envisions a future with Nour. There were also key differences in their lifestyles that likely contributed to the split. As a model, Nour placed significant focus on her appearance, hair, and small details, which Mido found overwhelming.

They weren’t on the same wavelength, and their lack of effective communication further strained the relationship. Whenever one felt hurt or uncomfortable, they struggled to express it, leaving many issues unresolved. Both have happily moved on with their lives and are no longer connected on social media. It seems like even friemdhsip if off the table for them but they must be making decisions that are best for them.

Nour and Mido Are Thriving in Their Individual Lives

Based in Dubai, UAE, Nour El Hajj is a successful model and content creator. Over the years, she has built a strong digital presence, leveraging it to her advantage. She has collaborated with major fashion houses like Al Reves, Key Couture, and Wasmya. Nour’s confidence in front of the camera makes her stand out in every endorsement she undertakes. Her documentation of her glamorous lifestyle has further boosted her popularity, amassing around 201k followers on Instagram. Living life on her own terms, Nour takes pride in the name she’s made for herself, inspiring others with her journey and progress.

Mohamed “Mido” Gahed is a real estate agent who has made Dubai, UAE, his home while frequently traveling to Cairo, Egypt. A man of few words, he keeps much of his personal life private, but it’s clear that he enjoys living in style and has an impeccable sense of fashion. Family is very important to him, and he is often seen taking his mother to dinner at upscale restaurants. Mido is also committed to his physical fitness, regularly hitting the gym to stay in top shape. His beloved dog, Mia, holds a special place in his heart, and she is his constant companion. With a life that balances work, family, and personal passions, Mido embraces every moment fully.

