Love Is Blind Habibi: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

‘Love Is Blind Habibi‘ is yet another spin-off of the original ‘Love Is Blind,’ but what makes this edition unique is that it becomes the first-ever Netflix unscripted dating series to touch down in the United Arab Emirates. The dating show revolves around the same social experiment as various single and attractive individuals from different walks of life go on a series of blind dates, hoping to stumble onto their soulmates. Once they connect with another contestant without seeing them, they must get engaged before meeting them face-to-face.

After the face reveal, the new couples test their relationship over a period of four weeks before deciding if they wish to take the next big step and get married or call it off. Hosted by a couple of renowned Saudi actors and real-life couple, Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer, this version of the show also navigates the workings of modern romance as different kinds of drama occur between different couples. Amidst the entertaining format, the viewers are also captivated by the scenic visuals of the places that the couples stay in and visit on dates.

Love Is Blind Habibi Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Love Is Blind Habibi’ takes place in its entirety in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, with its inaugural season specifically filmed in multiple cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to reports, the pod scenes are shot somewhere in the UAE. As for the filming of the debut iteration, it took place in early 2024.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

One of the primary production locations where many pivotal sequences for ‘Love Is Blind Habibi’ are lensed is the ultramodern city of Dubai in the United Aram Emirates. To be specific, the filming unit took over the 5-star resort — Park Hyatt The Creek, Dubai — and taped all the resort-based scenes involving different newly-matched couples. Situated in Dubai Creek Resort, the award-winning Dubai Resort ensures that the guests enjoy a luxurious stay on the property, which is filled with lavish amenities like electric vehicle charging, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a golf field, a restaurant, and many more.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Love Is Blind Habibi’ season 1 also set up camp in the capital city of the UAE — Abu Dhabi. Situated on an island in the Persian Gulf, the capital city of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is home to many iconic landmarks and places of interest, such as the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Ferrari World, and Al Ras Al Akhdar, some of which may feature in the backdrop of various exterior scenes.

Lebanon

Additional portions for the first season of ‘Love Is Blind Habibi’ were reportedly shot in the Republic of Lebanon as well. Several interior and exterior shots were captured in different parts of the country, reflecting the prominence of nature and historical architecture. While the couples in the dating series tried to make their respective relationships work, the setting of Lebanon also caught the attention of the viewers, and understandably so.

