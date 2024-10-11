Karma and Ammar: Is the Love is Blind Habibi Couple Still Together?

Trusting an experiment that aims to find true love without ever seeing your potential soulmate’s face is not easy. However, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi’ brings together contestants willing to take that risk. In the first season, Karma Ben Messaoud and Ammar Zam were determined to find the love that would complete their lives. They opened their hearts to each other and quickly demonstrated the potential of their connection. Though it wasn’t easy to let go of their reservations, they remained committed and showed their resolve to make their relationship work.

Karma and Ammar Decided to Get Engaged After a Few Interactions

When Ammar Zam entered the pods, he was confident that he would instantly recognize the woman he wanted to be with. This feeling came true when he began talking to Karma Ben Messaoud. During their first conversation, they discovered many similarities in their lives and families, and from that moment, Ammar knew that if he were to continue in the experiment, it would be with Karma. He even made his intentions clear to the other male contestants. Chafic Yactine, who had also been forming a connection with Karma, sensed the depth of Ammar’s feelings and decided to step back, telling Karma that he would no longer pursue their connection.

From that point on, Ammar made his feelings for Karma crystal clear. He even shared a list of his favorite songs with her as a way to express his emotions. Karma, in turn, also felt they had potential. When Ammar asked her if she wanted to get engaged, she was upfront about her feelings. She admitted that their relationship had progressed quickly, and she was a bit worried that what they were feeling might be excitement rather than love. However, she also knew that there was no one else she wanted to move forward with. When the time came for Ammar to propose, Karma had no hesitation in saying yes.

The couple retreated to the holiday resort with the other contestants and enjoyed several fun dates. They talked and got to know each other better during yacht rides and relaxed seaside lunches. However, cracks began to appear when Karma expressed doubts about marriage, which displeased Ammar, who was more certain about their future. As they transitioned to the real world, the strain on their relationship became evident. Their busy schedules made it difficult to stay connected, and a recurring issue was Karma’s passion for dance. Ammar had made it clear that he didn’t want his wife dancing in front of others, but for Karma, dance was her passion. Hoping he might change his mind, she was disappointed when he remained firm. Ultimately, Karma ended the relationship, prioritizing her identity and art over a future with Ammar.

Karma and Ammar Have Gone Their Separate Ways

Karma and Ammar’s relationship ended on a sour note. Ammar felt that Karma’s demands were unreasonable, particularly her desire to dance and perform, which he believed would be unacceptable for any Arab man. Since their breakup, they have not met publicly, and it seems they are no longer in contact. Although both are based in Dubai, which could have made it easier to maintain their relationship, the fact that they lost touch as soon as they returned to reality indicated deeper issues.

Staying together likely wouldn’t have been the right decision. They don’t even follow each other on social media and appear to be focusing on their own lives. Given the emotional investment both had in the relationship, moving on must have been difficult, so it’s understandable that they are taking time to figure things out individually.

Karma and Ammar Have Their Own Passions to Keep Them Fulfilled

With her family based in Tunisia, Karma has built a successful corporate career in Dubai, UAE, where she lives independently. She works primarily with a Management Consulting company and has a business background. However, her true passion lies in dance. From regular classes to performances, Karma takes every opportunity to perfect her craft. She’s also exploring new creative outlets, having recently performed in a local theater production where she played a witch, and is excited about more such opportunities. At 30 years old, she is also an avid traveler, sharing glimpses of her adventures in places like Rome, Egypt, and Mexico, highlighting her adventurous side.

Ammar is a cosmetic dentist based in Dubai, earning a strong reputation among his clients. He enjoys showcasing his work on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, a strategy that has helped him reach a wider audience and build an impressive portfolio. In addition to his dental career, Ammar is passionate about physical fitness and dedicates his free time to practicing calisthenics. Over the years, he has gained extensive knowledge about training and occasionally works as a personal trainer, combining his interests in health and fitness with his professional life.

Read More: Love is Blind Brazil Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?