Hajar and Simo: Is the Love is Blind Habibi Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi‘ centers on an experiment where single men and women seek love without seeing each other until they choose to get engaged. In the first season, Hajar Asli and Mohamed “Simo” Nasrollah connected in the pods, sparking an immediate chemistry. They quickly recognized the potential in their relationship and believed it could thrive in the real world. Despite facing ups and downs, their ability to resolve conflicts and move forward gave the impression that they were meant to last.

Hajar and Simo Disagreed on Many Important Issues

Mohamed “Simo” Nasrollah admitted that he had high expectations for the partner he wanted to spend his life with. He shared that he grew up with traditional values and aimed to live his life according to those principles. In Hajar Asli, he found someone who embodied the qualities he had been seeking, which allowed him to open up to her. Hajar, while initially keeping her options open, saw stability and love in Simo. One of their first disagreements occurred in the pods when they discussed marriage and a potential bachelorette party. Hajar mentioned having one last night of fun as single people, which Simo found to be “low level,” leaving him upset by her comment.

The couple resolved their differences and, engaged, joined the others for a holiday retreat. Hajar soon noticed that Simo was a proud man, a trait he acknowledged and said he was working on. During a lunch date, when Hajar spoke to the waitress, Simo found it disrespectful and told her that, as his soon-to-be wife, she should behave in a certain way. However, the biggest issue for Hajar arose when Simo revealed that he couldn’t see himself living in Morocco and expected her to move to his hometown in Dubai. Despite her explaining that she had family commitments, it seemed there was little room for discussion.

By this point, Hajar and Simo’s relationship was already on shaky ground. At a get-together with other couples, tensions rose when Simo made a comment about the perfume that Nour had chosen as a gift for Chafic, which the latter didn’t like, leading to an argument. Hajar chose to stay out of the confrontation, which deeply upset Simo. He felt that she didn’t stand by him or offer her support, prompting him to leave the experiment. The next day, as Hajar waited for him, she discovered that he had left without even informing her.

Hajar and Simo are No Longer a Couple

Given the abrupt and dismissive way, Simo left the season, it seems unlikely that he and Hajar reconnected. Their relationship was marked by constant conflict, with Hajar often having to make amends for various issues. The way she discovered his decision to leave would make it especially hard for her to move on and forget. Beyond their superficial disagreements, they also faced deeper issues, such as where they would live, as both had strong connections and priorities in different countries, making their future together seem increasingly untenable.

Since the season ended, the two have not interacted publicly or made any comments about their relationship. It appears that they have moved on with their separate lives and are not even connected on social media. While they shared a valuable experience together, and there’s a possibility they might find common ground for a friendship in the future, for now, it seems they are no longer involved with each other in any capacity.

Hajar and Simo Are Making the Most of Their Own Lives

Hajar Asli has built a long and successful career that allows her to live life on her own terms. With experience in real estate, she has also worked as a Senior Operations & Admin Executive for the Starlake Group. A graduate of the Canadian University Dubai with a degree in Accounting and Finance, Hajar’s expertise and background make her a valuable asset to any company she’s been a part of. She is now the owner of a fashion business, making her mark as an entrepreneur. Her dog, Milos, is her “little baby boy” and plays an important role in her life in Dubai.

Mohamed “Simo” Nasrollah is a successful real estate business owner who has been living in Miami, Florida, for several years. His business has expanded to Dubai and Morocco, requiring him to frequently travel between these locations. A wellness and fitness enthusiast, Simo takes great care of his health, regularly going to the gym and engaging in sports like boxing. A passionate traveler, he is also very close to his family, especially his mother. Proud of the life he has built, Simo is committed to living it to the fullest.

