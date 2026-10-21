Assita Ouattara: Where is The Arena Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Arena’ (originally titled ‘L’Arène’) features intense combat sequences as amateur MMA fighters go head-to-head. The competition unfolds separately for men and women, highlighting the wealth of emerging talent hoping to make the leap to the professional level. In Season 1, Assita Ouattara stood out for her strength and agility inside the cage. When she entered the competition with an unbeaten amateur MMA record, she demonstrated impressive composure under pressure. Assita went on to win the women’s final in the third round, earning €100,000 and a professional contract.

Assita Ouattara Used an Armbar Submission to Cinch Her Victory

Assita Ouattara delivered a strong performance throughout season 1. She made her way to the final through two impressive victories. In the quarterfinals, she defeated a fighter named Emma before overcoming Valentine Dugerdil in the semifinals. Her final against Kheira Belal proved to be another display of her aggressive fighting style. Assita landed repeated strikes while on the ground, putting Kheira under pressure early in the bout. Although Kheira managed to gain some momentum in the second round, Assita quickly took control again. By the third round, Kheira needed a knockout to turn the fight around. Instead, Assita secured victory with an armbar submission and she won the final.

Assita Ouattara is Using Her Vast Corporate Experience for Her Cybersecurity Role Today

Assita Ouattara began building her career in cybersecurity after completing her engineering degree in Networks and Telecommunications at the University of Technology of Troyes in 2019. She continued at the same university to earn a master’s degree in Information Systems Security, developing expertise in system protection, cryptology, security management, and regulatory compliance. Her first professional experience came through an engineering internship at Abylsen from February to August 2018, where she worked on information systems administration, user access rights, and the implementation of GDPR requirements. In September 2019, Ouattara joined Enedis as an IAM (Identity and Access Management) Cybersecurity Project Manager consultant through Linkbynet.

Until September 2021, Ouattara helped define application integration strategies and supported application integration. Her next position was at Société Générale, where she worked as an IAM Security Expert consultant from September 2021 to May 2023 through Devoteam. Her responsibilities included raising awareness about IAM security, identifying conflicting access profiles, improving security tools, supporting application integration, and managing access certification campaigns. From May 2023 to February 2025, Ouattara worked as a freelance IAM Cybersecurity Consultant at BNP Paribas in Montreuil, continuing her work in identity and access security.

Since joining INRAE in February 2025, Ouattara has worked as an Access Management Administrator. She is overseeing aspects of identity and access management within the organization. Her role involves ensuring that employees have appropriate access to the systems and resources required for their work while maintaining security standards. The position allows her to continue developing her technical knowledge in a field where precision and adaptability are essential.

Assita Ouattara is an Undefeated Amateur MMA Champion

Assita Ouattara began practicing judo at the age of 11, setting her on a sporting journey that eventually led her to mixed martial arts. Over the years, she expanded her skills across different combat disciplines, including wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, developing the versatility needed to compete in MMA. An amateur fighter associated with the Fantastik Armada Chelles MMA school, she has won titles in the under-52 kg category at both the France MMA League and AFC. Her abilities have also brought her into the spotlight beyond the competitive circuit, with appearances on platforms such as Street Femininity and Broken Silence France. Represented by the TK Off agency, Ouattara continues to pursue opportunities in combat sports and is exploring opportunities in Europe for the next leg of her career.

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