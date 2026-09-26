Tommaso Nisi: Where is the Firefighter Now?

As a reality competition series following the top Italian athletes, celebrities, and elite professionals as they face off in a series of challenges, Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Italy’ is grueling. That’s because they are not only testing their agility, fortitude, grit, strength, and willpower but also putting their reputation on the line in hopes of being crowned the best of the best. Another aspect at stake is the €100,000 grand prize, which is part of why 35-year-old firefighter and gymnast Tommaso Nisi chose to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Tommaso Nisi’s Passion For High-Adrenaline Activities Dates Back to His Childhood

A native of the small town of Jesi in Marche, Italy, Tommaso Nisi was admittedly a rather hyperactive child who loved to climb on everything as a way of exploring his surroundings. He also claims he caused his fair share of trouble as a result, which is why his parents enrolled him in a gymnastics class one day to help him exert his energy in a way he seemed to like. He was merely 4 years old at the time, but he fell completely in love with the sport as he realized it combined creativity, grace, and power while also pushing him to test his body’s limits.

Tommaso’s decision to carry on with this physical discipline gradually led him to become a competitor, too – he started by participating in local events before climbing up the ladder as he grew up. “The coolest thing that came from it was I got to compete in Italy’s top national league” for artistic gymnastics, he candidly said on the Netflix original series. Therefore, it was likely somewhere along the way that his training for such significant competitions kick-started his journey with fitness and his passion for movement, which has lasted to this day. Whether it be CrossFit, hiking, scuba diving, or any other physically intensive as well as high-adrenaline activity, he truly enjoys partaking in them all for fun.

Tommaso Nisi Chose a Path of Helping Others Rather Than Evolving Into a Professional Athlete

While Tommaso definately had the skills and the work ethic to evolve into a professional artistic gymnast, he made the concious decision not to pursue that path as he wished to do something more. He thus graduated from Università Politecnica delle Marche (the Marche Polytechnic University) in in Ancona, Italy, before enrolling into a firefighter training program. He subsequently passed a highly competitive public exam, conqured the aptitude/physical tests evaluating his fitness, and underwent a comprehensive health check to earn his stripes as a firefighter. He has since been tirelessly dedicating himself to helping those in need with Vigili del Fuoco, his homeland’s institutional agency for fire and rescue service.

Although Tommaso never became a professional athlete, he is glad to have a background in gymnastics as a sport because he has realized it’s “very beneficial” in his work as a firefighter. After all, it has made him agile and quick on his feet, which helps him a lot in tight situations and sometimes even makes him feel like he is “a bit of a super firefighter.” As if that’s not enough, over the past decade or so, he has even taken his experience and evolved into a gymnastics and CrossFit coach.

It was in 2013 that Tommaso first began teaching gymnastics to youngsters, with the aim of inspiring the younger generation and sharing his firsthand knowledge with them. A couple of years later, the gym he worked at expanded, and he also broadened his skill set by training people of all ages and from all kinds of backgrounds. That’s when he began focusing on leading advanced gymnastics courses and modules, so it’s no surprise that he is now one of the most well-respected professionals in the industry. In fact, he currently serves as the Head Movements/Gymnastics Skills Coach and CrossFit Educator at the ONAIR Workout Academy.

Tomasso Nisi is Proud of the Life and the Family He Has Built

Whether it be coaching or firefighting, Tomasso’s reason for doing it all is his family. He wants to be someone they can unwaveringly stand behind, and he wants to provide for them to the best of his abilities. Therefore, he is happy to dedicate himself to his career and often even risk his life to help others because he understands its worth. From what we can tell, he hails from a tight-knit family and shares a special connection with his sister, Giulia Nisi, but his priority today is his partner and child. It appears as if Tomasso has been in a happy, healthy relationship with a woman named Laura Pignocchi since at least 2020, and they share an adorable 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sofia Nisi (born in late May 2024). It’s evident that the trio is a happy unit that loves to spend every bit of free time they have making new memories and experiencing new things. They thus travel a lot together, enjoying various activities like yachting, skiing, camping, hiking, and much more.

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