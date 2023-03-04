Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Cour 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Attack on Titan‘ season 4, episode 29 titled ‘The Final Chapters (Part One)’ Eren mercilessly kills countless people on the Marleyan continent after starting the rumbling. Meanwhile, Armin and his comrades take cognizance of the situation and devise a strategy. But before they could put their plans into action, Eren’s rumbling reaches the port they were at, forcing them into action. Although they do manage to escape just in time, one of their comrades makes a huge sacrifice. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4, episode 29. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Cour 1 Recap

Sometime before the rumbling started, Eren walked into a port city of the Marleyan continent and observed the people there. Since he has the power to see the future, he knows that he will eventually kill every single person there and feels conflicted. He even briefly wonders if it would be better if the entire Eldian race gets wiped out and also acknowledges the fact that it would mean lesser deaths than the genocide that he is about to commit. That’s when he notices a young boy, who is actually a thief, getting thrashed by merchants in a narrow alley.

Although Eren knows that his actions are hypocritical, he recalls that he saves the boy in the future he saw using his titans’ powers. That’s exactly what he does eventually as he feels that the future doesn’t change. But knowing the weight of the crime he is about to commit, Eren can’t hold back his tears and cries profusely in front of the boy after saving his life. In the present time, the same boy gets crushed by the titans after Eren starts the rumbling. He manages to crush most of the Marleyan continent, leaving the entire world shocked.

Meanwhile, Armin and his comrades learn about Eren’s next moves after having a discussion with Yelena, who they have kept in their custody at this point. While Kiyomi Azumabito, Annie, Falco, and Gabi head to the Hizuru on the ship, the rest plan to board the plane to Fort Salta, where they hope to find more planes. But just when they are ready to fly, Falco appears out of nowhere and shoots indiscriminately until he is killed on the spot. Although his bullets do not injure anyone, he does damage the fuel tank. But things have just started getting worse for Armin and his friends.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Cour 1 Ending: Does Hange Die?

After Flock’s bullets have riddled many holes in the plane that was supposed to carry Hange and her comrades, things suddenly go south. Moments later Reiner confirms that Eren and his titans are approaching the region. In such a desperate situation, Hange realizes that this is her moment to make a sacrifice. While some of her comrades are busy fixing the holes in the fuel tank, she tells Armin and others to not waste their lives trying to stop the rumbling for a few moments.

This is understandable since Hange’s comrades will need the titans when they confront Eren. She even convinces Captain Levi not to stop him and appoints Armin as the 15th Commander of the Survey Corps before she heads in the direction of the approaching titans. Hange shows exemplary courage and skill by taking down several giant titans one after another. This gives her comrades enough time to fix the plane and fly away. Unfortunately, her clothes catch fire while she is fighting and slowly her entire body starts burning while she is still in the air using the ODM gear. As the haunting realization of death creeps in, Hange’s body falls to the ground and she dies immediately.

Is Eren Open to Negotiations? What is Armin’s Plan to Stop Eren?

After getting on the plane, Armin and his comrades immediately turn their focus on the strategy they are going to follow once they face Eren. Levi and Pieck try their best to explain the physical structure of the Founding Titan to Armin. The team on the plane despite their best efforts can only guess where Eren probably is inside the Titan but for Pieck it does not really make a difference. She claims that Armin can simply use the Colossus Titan to destroy the Founding Titan just like he obliterated Liberio’s Naval Port. Armin is naturally hesitant to take his best friend’s life so easily and argues that their first plan is to try to negotiate with him.

The conversation soon turns towards Reiner and others admitting that they feel the guilt of killing so many innocent people including their comrades. That’s when Reiner argues that Eren probably expects them to come and stop him. While Reiner is saying this based purely on his feelings, Armin interestingly agrees with him and makes a more logical case for the same. He reminds his comrades that Eren with the Founding Titan’s powers can simply control every titan and Eldian, but he has not even tried once to stop them. Just when they are discussing the situation, they are suddenly get transported to the unknown land near the coordinates.

Eren then talks to his old friends and clarifies quite clearly that there is no hope for negotiations and he does not plan to stop the rumbling. However, he also adds that Armin and others are free to try and stop him. Once Eren has made his point, his old friends find themselves back on the plane again. Sometime later, the Eldian survivors from Marley reach Fort Salta on trains with the hope that they will find some planes there. But they are shocked to learn that Marleyan soldiers are using them as a last-ditch effort to stop the rumbling. After flying the planes directly above the Founding Titan, these brave Marleyan soldiers drop bombs.

Although the attack does take down several Titans, Eren’s titan is barely harmed. The Founding Titan then creates a Beast Titan using its powers which then takes down all the planes by throwing rocks at them. The Marlyean soldiers and the Eldians who are watching all the drama unfold feel hopeless about the future. But they suddenly notice another plane. This is the one carrying Armin and his comrades, who safely manage to land on Eren’s Founding Titan soon afterward. Armin now plans to get Eren out of the Founding Titan and ask about his motivations one last time, which implied that he knows that he no longer has any option but to kill his childhood friend if he does not accept the negotiation offer.

