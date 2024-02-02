Sleeping Safely Update: AU Baby’s Eco-Friendly Blankets on Shark Tank

Sleep is a crucial aspect of a newborn baby’s development, playing a vital role in their overall health and well-being. Quality sleep contributes to physical and cognitive growth, helps regulate mood, and strengthens the immune system. It is during these restful moments that a baby’s brain forms essential connections and processes learned information. No sleep for a baby is truly complete without the comfort of a warm and snuggly blanket

Enter AU Baby, a brand that has redefined the industry with its commitment to providing the highest-grade products for newborns. Featured on the 13th episode of the 15th season of ‘Shark Tank,’ AU Baby aims to enhance the sleep experience for infants, ensuring they enjoy a cozy and secure environment that supports their growth and development.

AU Baby: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Alexandra Ulmer, a patented material innovator, and seasoned knitwear designer, embarked on her professional journey in 2006 as a design assistant. Quickly discovering her passion for knitwear design, Ulmer honed her skills and expertise over the years. Her career saw collaborations with renowned brands like Kimberly Haller, Victoria’s Secret, and Opening Ceremony, and she also made a mark as a freelance sweater designer for Prabal Gurung. Alexandra’s dedication to her craft continued to flourish, and during her tenure as a Knit Designer at Nike, she seized the opportunity to establish AU Baby in 2019.

Dissatisfied with the prevalent offerings that prioritized warmth and softness over quality, she observed that many blankets were crafted from pesticide-ridden cotton or polyester, essentially plastic fleece. Understanding the importance of a safe and healthy environment for newborns, Alexandra embarked on a mission to redefine the industry. AU Baby was born out of this vision, reflecting her dedication to offering a superior, toxin-free alternative for parents who share her commitment to providing the best for their little ones. Also, the name AU Baby, pronounced as “OH Baby!,” carries a delightful fusion of the founder’s initials, Alexandra Ulmer, while also embracing its literal French meaning – “for the baby.”

AU Baby takes a bold stance against the toxic textile industry, prioritizing eco-conscious product creation that aligns with both environmental and social consciousness. In a strategic partnership with NATIVA™, recognized as the most advanced traceable wool supplier globally, AU Baby sources its materials responsibly. The brand goes beyond traditional sourcing by engaging in a unique approach—rearing sheep with multi-generational gauchos, traditional cowboys, on family farms in Argentina.

AU Baby also embraces regenerative agriculture, a farming method that focuses on restoring soil health, enhancing biodiversity, and capturing carbon from the atmosphere. The result is a renewable, chemical-free, and plant-dyed fiber. This not only prioritizes the well-being of babies but also reflects a conscious and responsible approach to textile production and the communities that lie at the heart of it.

Where is AU Baby Now?

AU Baby has garnered enormous appreciation and love for its visionary approach to baby blankets, receiving accolades from a multitude of satisfied customers. The brand’s commitment to creating a healthier and safer alternative in the baby blanket industry has not gone unnoticed, drawing praise from discerning individuals, including celebrities like Miranda Kerr and Rocky Barnes. Through its appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ AU Baby has successfully expanded its reach, introducing its eco-conscious and premium baby blankets to a wider audience, thereby contributing to a positive shift in the industry towards safer and more sustainable choices for newborns.

AU Baby offers a distinctive range of baby blankets, each designed with a focus on quality, safety, and comfort. The Heirloom Merino Wool Blanket, priced at $160, stands out for its use of merino wool sources from healthy and happy Merino sheep. This wool provides numerous advantages, including natural breathability, temperature regulation, and resistance to odors. It is available in an array of ten colors. The Cashmere Cloud blanket, also priced at $160, introduces the luxurious touch of cashmere to the AU Baby collection. This premium cashmere blanket offers unparalleled softness and warmth, providing a cozy and gentle embrace for newborns, and can be purchased in three colors.

On top of all the goodness, all their blankets can be monogrammed as well. AU Baby is not just a brand; it’s a community that resonates with mothers striving to provide the best for their children while being conscious of the impact small decisions can have on their future. The blankets are supremely easy to use as they are stain-resistant and have to be washed just once a year. They do not crumple or smell and can keep the dust and flames off.

Beyond crafting premium baby blankets which are available for sale on their website, AU Baby is expanding its horizon by venturing into home products also. They will be inaugurating the new lines of products very soon. The AU Baby community extends beyond products, offering a platform for shared experiences through insightful journals featuring blogs, stories, tips, and lifestyle mantras. This sense of community fosters a connection among like-minded individuals and lays the foundation for a loyal customer base that values quality, sustainability, and a shared commitment to creating a better world for the next generation.

Read More: Jay’s Pet Butter Shark Tank Update: Serving Pawsitively Delicious Treats