Aubrey Dameron: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

Aubrey Dameron moved back home in the summer of 2018 to put her life back together. But just months later, she vanished without a trace, and loved ones have continued to search far and wide for her. The fourth episode of NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ podcast details the circumstances surrounding Aubrey’s sudden disappearance and the subsequent search efforts. So, let’s find out more then, shall we?

What Happened to Aubrey Dameron?

Aubrey was born in October 1993 and came out to her family during junior high. The 25-year-old always knew she was different, but was bullied early on since she was transitioning while in school. However, Aubrey never retaliated and always welcomed an outcast. She dreamed of becoming a singer or an actress and was described as a loving and caring person.

While Aubrey lived in New Mexico for a while, she moved back home in August 2018 and lived on the outskirts of Grove, part of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. Aubrey shared the house with her mother, brother, and stepfather. At around 3:30 AM on March 9, 2019, Aubrey’s mother, Jen Byrd, woke up to see her leave home to meet a friend supposedly. That was the last time anyone saw Aubrey; she never came home, with seemingly no evidence regarding where she went.

Is Aubrey Dameron Dead or Alive?

Aubrey was reported missing by her brother’s girlfriend on March 11, 2019, about two days after she was last seen. When Aubrey’s aunt and uncle, Pam Smith, and Christian Fencer, learned about the disappearance, they were naturally concerned. Aubrey had epilepsy and needed medication that she didn’t take with her in addition to her purse. According to Pam, the authorities initially didn’t consider her a missing person.

The investigation revealed that Aubrey had moved home in August 2018 from New Mexico, where she had been living with her boyfriend, Jay Pierson. While Jay claimed she returned to get treatment for her alcohol and drug abuse, Pam believed there was more to it. According to the aunt, Aubrey had previously talked about Jay threatening to kill her if she broke up with him.

Gayle Wells, then the captain at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, said, “What made this case unique was her lifestyle. Not only was she [a] transgender [woman] and very sexually active, but she was also a known drug abuser.” Phone records later showed that Aubrey messaged people on Facebook asking for a ride around when she disappeared. But it’s unclear if anyone picked her up. Furthermore, her phone last pinged close to the house at about 3:42 AM.

The authorities maintained that they could glean no information regarding Aubrey’s whereabouts despite talking to several people. The family continued to conduct their own searches and received help raising awareness from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA. During these searches, the team found a bloody sock close to the house and a shallow grave next to a black leather jacket in Kenwood, Oklahoma (Aubrey was last seen wearing a similar jacket). But DNA tests came back as inconclusive.

Since then, there has been no trace of Aubrey, but Pam and Christian have not given up. Pam said, “I wake up with a broken heart every single day. Not knowing if Aubrey is safe somewhere or if she has walked on. It’s high risk to be Native American. It’s high risk to be transgender. Aubrey was both those things, but she was both those things unapologetically.” However, Pam and Christian did suspect foul play, with her becoming the victim of a hate crime. Jen, on the other hand, believed that her daughter was dead. She said in November 2021, “I felt my child pass. A year ago. A mother and a child have a bond. And I felt it. I hit the floor.”

Read More: What Happened to Caleb Diehl?