Audrey and Tammi: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?

Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ chronicles the journey of coach Glo Hampton as she guides her group of young dancers from Studio Bleu through the Junior Elite Competition. The show captures the intense competitiveness of the dance world and the dedication required to succeed, highlighting the experiences of both the girls and their mothers. Among the participants were Audrey and Tammi Brudner, whose relentless pursuit of perfection was impressive and surprising. As Audrey took on the role of leader and most skilled dancer in the group, the series delved into the vulnerabilities and rewards that come with such a position.

Tammi Spoke up to Defend Audrey’s Leadership Role

Twelve-year-old Audrey Brudner was the most senior dancer in the group, a status further solidified by the fact that she had been training with Glo Hampton since she was just five years old. Glo and Audrey’s mother, Tammi Brudner, were best friends, and Glo even lived in the basement of their house. This close relationship led many other mothers to question whether Audrey was receiving preferential treatment and if any biases were at play. Before a regional competition, Audrey suffered an injury before a regional competition, causing great concern for her mother and Glo. However, neither was willing to give up on her. As Audrey recovered, she was allowed to perform a solo, and despite stumbling a few times, she reaffirmed her position as the group’s leader multiple times.

Tammi spoke for her daughter when others raised questions and always encouraged her to put her best foot forward. Audrey’s fiercest competition emerged in the form of Gina, a new dancer added to the group because the rest of the girls were not meeting Glo’s high standards. Gina quickly threatened Audrey’s position as the group’s leader, creating tension between the two. The rivalry peaked when Glo assigned Audrey and Gina solo performances for the national championship. Audrey danced to ‘Seeing Red’ and secured fifth place overall, while Gina didn’t place at all. Audrey, unabashed in celebrating her victory, used the moment to reinforce her status as the best dancer in the group.

Audrey Brudner’s Intensive Dance Training Continues Even Today

Audrey Brudner remains dedicated to her training at the Studio Bleu Dance Center, where she continues to be coached by the renowned Gloria Hampton. The bond she shares with Gloria has deepened over the years, evolving into something akin to a mentor-protégé relationship. This connection extends to Gloria’s daughter, Kaeli, a professional dancer, who has become an older sister to Audrey. In June 2024, Kaeli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Audrey, calling her “baby sis” and expressing immense pride in the dancer Audrey has become. For Audrey, the dance studio is more than just a place to perfect her craft; it’s a second home. The long hours spent in rehearsal have fostered a deep sense of belonging, and whenever she’s had to be away, Audrey hasn’t hesitated to voice just how much she missed her dance family.

Audrey’s Exceptional Talent Has Been Rewarded Many Times

Audrey Brudner’s accomplishments have brought immense joy and pride to her family and mentors. In January 2023, she achieved a significant milestone when she was selected for the revival of The Music Man, making her Broadway debut alongside the legendary Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. But Audrey’s talents don’t stop at the stage; she also ventured into voice acting, debuting in January 2024 under Edge Entertainment Management as the voice of an animated character named Rainbow.

Her versatility and dedication were further recognized in April 2024 when she won the Rising Star Recipient award at the Universal Ballet Competition, adding to her growing list of accolades, including numerous regional and national titles with the Star Dance Alliance. Audrey’s ambitions don’t end here—she has many more dreams to chase, and the spark in her eyes shows her determination to achieve them. This talented young teenager has a bright future ahead, and it’s both endearing and inspiring to witness her continually putting herself out there, striving to reach new heights every day.

Tammi Brudner Homeschools Her Daughter

Tammi is now fully committed to being a “dance mom,” a role that demands constant dedication, organization, and emotional support for her daughter’s burgeoning dance career. This entails managing every aspect of Audrey’s dance life, from coordinating schedules and handling logistics to providing unwavering encouragement during intense rehearsals and performances. Tammi has even taken on the responsibility of homeschooling Audrey, allowing for a more flexible timeline that accommodates the rigorous demands of dance competitions and training sessions.

Previously a teacher, Tammi made the tough decision to leave her profession when she recognized her daughter’s exceptional talent and passion for dance. She knew she needed to be there for Audrey in every way possible. Along with her husband, Alexander Carr, a professional poker player, she has made sure to create a safe and secure home that is nurturing, rewarding, and loving. Her role is not just as a parent but as a steadfast supporter and advocate, ensuring that Audrey has everything she needs to succeed.

Read More: Best Dance Movies and Shows on Netflix