In early 2007, a young mother of two named Audrey Giannotti was attacked and killed in her bedroom in a quaint Pennsylvania town, sending shockwaves across the entire community. In the years that followed, the detectives met dead ends until a review of key evidence from the crime scene cracked the case wide open. The episode titled ‘She Said No’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Body in the Basement’ provides a detailed account of the entire case and the investigation that ensued.

Audrey Giannotti Was Found Dead in Her Basement Room by Her Uncle and Aunt

Audrey NeCole Giannotti was born on August 19, 1986, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Jennifer L. Giannotti and Terry P. Giannotti Sr. Raised in a loving and supportive household alongside her brother, Terry P. Giannotti Jr., Audrey was known for her compassionate and sociable personality. She knew how to light up even the dullest of rooms through her mere presence. In the early stages of her professional career, Audrey worked in the dietary department at St. Joseph Medical Center before joining Ludgate Engineering in Reading, Pennsylvania, where she served as a secretary.

By the time she turned 20, Audrey had become a doting mother to two adorable daughters, Jaliyah C. Haynes and Jamora L. Haynes. She and her daughters lived with her uncle, Terry Hollenbach, and aunt, Jackie Hollenbach, and a houseguest, Cory Lee Vankeuren, at their home on Earl Street in Laureldale, Pennsylvania. At the time, Audrey was dating a man named Bobby Haynes, who seemingly lived with her. Unfortunately, her dreams of having a future with Bobby and raising her daughters were shattered on January 13, 2007, when she met her untimely demise.

20-year-old Audrey was found dead in the basement bedroom of the house by Jackie, Terry, and Cory, with her two daughters unharmed and sleeping near her. As the police rushed to the scene, they noticed that her remains had been covered by a blanket as she bled from her head. Upon canvassing the crime scene, the detectives found a .9mm shell casing near the remains and noticed that the lightbulbs were broken. The search of the rest of the house led to the discovery of more .9mm bullets in the toilet, leading the detectives to believe that someone tried to flush them. They found the front door open but noticed no signs of forced entry or burglary. The autopsy determined that she died of a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Audrey Giannotti’s Killer Allegedly Made Sexual Advances Towards Her Before Killing Her

During the homicide investigation, the authorities looked into the residents present at the Laureldale, Pennsylvania, house at the time of the homicide. When the police informed Audrey Giannotti’s boyfriend, Bobby Haynes, about the tragedy, he showed a lack of reaction, making him a possible suspect in the detectives’ eyes, too. During his interview, Bobby claimed that he and Audrey had a stable relationship and they hardly argued or fought. However, Jackie and Terry alleged that the couple had an argument a week prior to the killing, stemming from Bobby’s habit of hanging out late with his friends. Meanwhile, Cory claimed that he was sleeping on the couch upstairs at the time of the murder.

Upon digging deeper into Cory Vankeuren, the investigators learned that he owned a .9mm handgun, which could very well be the missing murder weapon. In his defense, he claimed that the gun was at his mother’s place. Due to a lack of evidence, the case became cold. While Bobby left the Hollenbach house, Jackie and Terry relocated, with Cory frequently visiting them as a guest. About three years later, a new lead investigator reinvestigated certain evidence and clues, including Cory’s handgun. The detectives retrieved the suspicious weapon from Cory and tested it in the lab. It turned out that it was the murder weapon used in Audrey’s killing.

Thus, on March 15, 2011, Cory was driving to work at a construction job from his sister’s home in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, when he was taken into custody for the gruesome crime. As per investigative reports, the authorities believed that after Bobby left the house on the fateful evening, Cory allegedly made romantic or sexual advances towards Audrey. When she rejected him, Cory got into a fight with her and shot her in the head. He then made the crime scene appear like a botched robbery by shattering the light bulbs and keeping the front door open. Cory was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and aggravated assault, and held in Berks County Prison without bail.

Cory Vankeuren is Currently Incarcerated at a Pennsylvania Prison

On October 9, 2012, Cory Vankeuren’s non-jury trial commenced. During the trial, the prosecution presented a series of incriminating evidence and witnesses to the judge. Cory Vankeuren’s aunt and uncle, Jackie and Terry Hollenbach, also took the stand and testified against the defendant. “We’ve not only become victimized in the sense of taking my niece from us. But I don’t feel safe in my own home. My husband doesn’t trust anybody. So, it goes well behind the horrible night we had there,” Jackie said. “Evidently, he went down with the intention to want to have sex with her. And she refused and made comments to him and pretty much belittled him, even though he had a gun at her.”

She also revealed that even a few days before his arrest, Cory had been visiting them on weekends. Terry stated, “He can be a coward and go downstairs with a gun, take a life of a defenseless girl but he can’t look at me in the eye when he knows I can’t touch him. If that ain’t a coward I don’t know what is.” Ultimately, on October 10, 2012, Cory was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Audrey Giannotti. A week later, on October 17, he was sentenced to life in prison for the gruesome crime.

After his conviction and sentencing, Cory and his defense counsel filed a motion to get his conviction overturned. He claimed that Audrey allegedly hurled insults at him after he entered her basement bedroom unclothed with a hammer and a gun. Insisting that he was too intoxicated to form an intent to commit the crime, he argued that he was not guilty of anything more than involuntary manslaughter. However, in September 2013, his motion was declined by the state Superior Court. As of today, the 51-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution – Forest in Forest County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Evan Stout Jr. Murder: Where is Tiffany Wesley Now?