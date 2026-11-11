Evan Stout Jr. Murder: Where is Tiffany Wesley Now?

The untimely death of Evan “Goofy” Cochran Stout Jr. in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 13, 2016, shattered his family for reasons more than one. Not only was he merely 19 years old at the time and had his whole life ahead of him but he was also a caring, kind soul for whom loved ones were a priority. Thankfully, investigators were able to bring the assailant behind his heinous homicide to justice not long after, as carefully explored in A&E’s ‘The First 48: Love Hate.’

Evan Stout Jr. Was Shot in the Head While In His Vehicle

A proud native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Evan “Goofy” Cochran Stout Jr. was born on June 12, 1996, to Emma Renee Goss and Evan Cochran Stout in a happy, supportive family. He thus grew up embracing his passions of video games and music, all the while willingly spending quality time with his grandparents, 7 siblings, cousins, and friends. In fact, the Manager at a local manufacturing plant, who was also actively working towards completing his GED, really enjoyed being around those he loved even as an adult.

However, everything turned upside down on the evening of March 11, 2016, as Evan was found incapacitated in his car near North Boston Place and East Woodrow Place in his hometown. Two women dialed the emergency services in a panic at roughly 10:30 pm and reported seeing him unconscious as well as bleeding around/through the ear in his oddly parked vehicle. They administered chest compressions with the help of the dispatcher until an ambulance arrived at the scene, following which he was rushed to Ascension St. John Medical Center. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died of complications from the single close-range gunshot wound to his right temple two days later, on March 13, 2016.

Evan Stout Jr.’s Assailant Surrendered Herself to the Authorities Within a Day of the Shooting

Since Evan was in the driver’s seat and it was evident he had been shot at close range, officials believed his assailant was either sitting on the passenger seat or was right outside of it. Their supposition was backed when they noticed another bullet mark on the side-view mirror on the right of the vehicle, along with three shoes scattered behind along the same line. While a dark blue pair clearly belonged to a man – later confirmed to be the victim’s – a smaller white shoe was right beside it, and the style made it appear as if it was a woman’s. The ensuing canvassing of the area revealed that a woman had knocked on a nearby resident’s home shortly after a gunshot rang out, only to flee when he didn’t open the door.

According to the witness’ statements to detectives, the woman was so frantic that she didn’t really make much sense, which made him wary enough not to even open his front door. As officials continued searching the area for additional potential evidence or information, they uncovered the pair of the white shoe right behind the witness’ house, with a gun tucked inside. Not too far away, in a dark spot near a fence, were cell phones as well as wallets that had been abandoned, and a little further away from that was the identification card of Tiffany Wesley. When shown a picture of the 19-year-old, the witness confirmed she was indeed the woman he had seen earlier that night – it later came to light she was Evan’s girlfriend.

What followed was an extensive search for Tiffany as officials believed she was either responsible for the incident or in danger if she ran away from the person who was. They thus went to her next of kin’s home, only to learn she’d called them earlier, had sounded scared, and claimed she would be spending the nig ht near the crime scene just to lay low. Investigators rushed back to the area despite it being the middle of the night, but could not find her – she herself contacted them from her family home 14/15 hours after the initial 911 call. She was subsequently brought to the station, where she confessed to shooting the victim during a bad, long fight, following which she spent the night in a panic in the nearby forest area.

Tiffany Wesley is Currently on Parole Supervision Within Tulsa County.

Tiffany alleged during her statement to detectives that the gun belonged to Evan, but she had grabbed it before they left in his car because she was scared of him. She further described their relationship as toxic before going as far as to claim the 19-year-old was abusive towards her, but there was no evidence backing the same. She claimed they got into an argument on the highway, during which she even shouted out her window and shot the side mirror to hopefully grab someone’s attention for help, but to no avail. Then, she told officials, the fight continued escalating, and he tried to either put his hands on her or grab the gun, which is when she pulled the trigger. She made it clear she shot him on the side of his head, at the temple.

What investigators found strange was that if Tiffany had shot Evan in pure self-defense, the bullet would have probably hit him someplace in the face or front body. The fact that his wound was straight to his temple meant he was facing forward at least when the offense against him occurred. As a result, it was hypothesized that maybe he was killed while trying to break up with his girlfriend, something he’d told his father he was working towards just a day prior. She was initially arrested for assault, but the charge against her was upgraded to second-degree murder after her victim passed away on March 13, 2016.

In October 2016, Tiffany pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm as a felon, for which she was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus 5 years of supervised release. From what we can tell, she completed her term in 2026 and began her time as a parolee, only to land herself in trouble within a few months as she failed to register as a violent offender, as per the terms of her release. Therefore, in September 2026, the now-30-year-old was convicted of the same charge before being handed down a suspended sentence of 10 years. It appears as if she currently resides in Creek County, Oklahoma, while still reporting to the Tulsa Office of Parole Supervision at least once a month to maintain her freedom. If she fails to do so, she risks going to prison for even longer owing to the addition of her second conviction.

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