Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Starts Filming in Vancouver in Q3 2024

The filming of the second season of Netflix’s fantasy drama series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the third quarter of 2024. Albert Kim, who developed the series based on Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s animated television series of the same name, returns as showrunner, with Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson on board as directors.

The first season of the series, based on ‘Book One: Water’ of the source show, concludes with a climactic finale that weaves together various plotlines, character developments, and elements of the show’s lore as Aang, Katara, and Sokka find themselves defending the Northern Water Tribe against a relentless siege by the Fire Nation. Aang’s prowess in airbending and his role as the Avatar are put to the ultimate test as adversaries close in, while he grapples with the expectations of past Avatars and the need to protect his loved ones against insurmountable odds. Meanwhile, Zuko’s sister Princess Azula conquers Omashu, only to take King Bumi as a prisoner.

In the sophomore installment, the viewers can expect a loose adaptation of ‘Book 2: Earth,’ focusing on Aang’s quest to find an earthbending master and thwart the Fire Nation’s ambitions with Sozin’s Comet. Alongside Aang, Toph Beifong may emerge as a vital ally, while Prince Zuko and his uncle remain in exile, pursued by Princess Azula. The narrative may lead the characters to Ba Sing Se, where they will likely encounter new challenges and mysteries. Like the first season, the second installment will possibly deviate from the source material to fit its episode count.

The second season of the series is expected to feature the main cast members, including Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. The Fire Nation remains a formidable force, with Dallas Liu portraying the disgraced Prince Zuko, alongside Paul Sun-Hyung as General Iroh. Elizabeth Yu, Momona Tamada, and Thalia Tran may take on more prominent roles as Azula and her allies Ty Lee and Mei respectively. Additionally, the returnees will likely include Maria Zhang as Suki, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, and C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku. We are also awaiting the casting of Toph Beifong.

The second installment’s shooting will start in Vancouver, a significant location of the previous season. The region has also hosted the filming of popular productions such as ‘Shōgun‘ and ‘Death and Other Details.’

