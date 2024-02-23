10 Shows Like Avatar: The Last Airbender You Must See

In the captivating live-action adaptation of the beloved eponymous animated series, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ showrunner Albert Kim leads an outstanding ensemble cast featuring talents such as Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Daniel Dae Kim. Set in a war-ravaged world inspired by diverse Asian and Indigenous American cultures, the narrative unfolds in a realm where individuals possess the ability to “bend” one of the classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang, the last living Airbender and the pivotal “Avatar,” becomes the linchpin between the mortal and spirit realms.

Endowed with the rare capability to bend all four elements, Aang grapples with the weighty responsibility of thwarting the militaristic Fire Nation’s quest for world domination. Embarking on a journey with newfound companions Katara and Sokka, Aang endeavors to master the elements while being pursued by Zuko, the exiled crown prince of the Fire Nation, determined to reclaim his honor by capturing the elusive Avatar. For those seeking similar enchanting worlds filled with intricate lore, profound character development, and themes of balance and heroism, here are 10 shows like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ that deserve to be on your watch list.

10. The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017)

‘The Shannara Chronicles,’ developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, is a fantasy series adapted from Terry Brooks’ novels. Austin Butler, Poppy Drayton, and Manu Bennett deliver standout performances, enriching the story with their strong portrayals. Set in a magical world, the narrative revolves around the Shannara family’s struggle against dark forces. Much like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ it combines an epic journey with mystical elements, emphasizing destiny, complex characters, and the perpetual battle between light and darkness. Both series captivate audiences with their immersive worlds, compelling character dynamics, and overarching themes of balance and heroism in the face of formidable adversaries.

9. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

‘Lockwood & Co.,’ a British supernatural detective thriller series on Netflix, draws parallels to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ in its captivating blend of fantasy and adventure. Adapted from Jonathan Stroud’s book series, the narrative unfolds in an alternate version of present-day Britain plagued by ghostly threats. Just as Aang bridges worlds in ‘Avatar,’ Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a gifted teenager, navigates the dangerous realm of ghost-hunting agencies. The absence of technological advancement mirrors the disruption caused by the war in ‘Avatar,’ as both stories explore a world in flux. Lucy’s journey, akin to Aang’s, involves self-discovery, friendship, and the pursuit of balance amidst chaos. In ‘Lockwood & Co.,’ as in ‘Avatar,’ young heroes rise to confront darkness and protect their world from peril.

8. Fate: The Winx Saga (2021-2022)

‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ a Netflix series created by Brian Young, is an adaptation of the popular animated show ‘Winx Club.’ The cast includes Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, and Danny Griffin, delivering compelling performances. Set in the Otherworld at Alfea School, the narrative follows Bloom (Cowen), a fire fairy, as she discovers her magical powers. The plot revolves around the challenges they face while honing their skills and uncovering dark secrets within the mystical realm. Much like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the eternal battle between light and darkness, making it an engaging watch for those who appreciate immersive fantasy worlds and character-driven narratives.

7. Legend of the Seeker (2008-2010)

‘Legend of the Seeker,’ an epic fantasy series developed by Sam Raimi, unfolds in a world reminiscent of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ with its enthralling blend of magic and adventure. Adapted from Terry Goodkind’s novels, the series follows Richard Cypher (Craig Horner), as he discovers his destiny as the Seeker of Truth. Bridging worlds, Richard embarks on a quest with his allies, encountering mythical creatures and battling dark forces. The series, akin to ‘Avatar,’ explores profound themes of destiny, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. With captivating characters and a richly imagined world, ‘Legend of the Seeker’ appeals to fans seeking an immersive and heroic journey.

6. Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)

In ‘Shadow and Bone,’ a Netflix series adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, viewers are transported to a world teeming with magic, intrigue, and danger. Led by showrunner Eric Heisserer, the talented ensemble cast, including Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux, brings Bardugo’s vibrant characters to life. Set in the war-torn land of Ravka, where an ancient darkness threatens to consume everything, protagonist Alina Starkov discovers she possesses a unique power that could change the fate of her nation. Much like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ ‘Shadow and Bone’ immerses audiences in a meticulously crafted universe, exploring themes of identity, power, and the enduring struggle between light and shadow. With its compelling storytelling and breathtaking visuals, ‘Shadow and Bone’ offers a spellbinding journey that will captivate fans of epic fantasy adventures.

5. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

Delve into the enchanting world of ‘His Dark Materials,’ an HBO series based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed trilogy, guided by the vision of creators Jack Thorne and Tom Hooper. With an exceptional cast led by Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy, the narrative unfolds in a universe where every human has a constant animal companion called a daemon. Much like the elemental bending in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ the characters in ‘His Dark Materials’ possess unique abilities, exploring profound themes of free will, courage, and the impact of power. As Lyra Belacqua embarks on a perilous journey, the series weaves a tapestry of parallel worlds, resonating with the spirit of epic quests and the eternal battle between good and evil.

4. The Magicians (2015-2020)

Step into the mesmerizing realm of ‘The Magicians,’ a television series developed by Sera Gamble and John McNamara, adapted from Lev Grossman’s novels. Featuring a dynamic cast including Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Hale Appleman, the show unfolds at Brakebills University, where students discover and harness magical abilities. In a narrative reminiscent of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ the characters confront existential questions, friendship dynamics, and the consequences of wielding immense power. ‘The Magicians’ conjures a unique blend of fantasy and reality, immersing viewers in a world where spells and enchantments intertwine with the complexities of human emotion and the timeless struggle between light and darkness.

3. The Witcher (2019-)

Embark on an exhilarating journey with ‘The Witcher,’ a Netflix series adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, brought to life by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Starring Henry Cavill as the brooding Geralt of Rivia, the narrative unfolds in a gritty, medieval-inspired world where monsters, sorcery, and political intrigue converge. Much like the elemental bending mastery in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ Geralt’s swordplay and magical abilities shape the destiny of the Continent. With a riveting ensemble cast, including Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, ‘The Witcher’ navigates complex themes of destiny, morality, and the eternal clash between monstrous chaos and the pursuit of order, making it a must-watch for fans seeking a dark and enthralling fantasy experience.

2. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Enter the gripping realm of ‘Supernatural,’ a supernatural drama created by Eric Kripke that unfolds like an epic saga. Led by the dynamic duo of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as the Winchester brothers, the series ventures into the shadows where demons, angels, and monsters lurk. Unlike the elemental bending of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ here, the brothers wield their knowledge, weapons, and wit against otherworldly threats. Much like the Avatar’s journey, Sam and Dean Winchester’s quest transcends mere survival, delving into themes of destiny, redemption, and the enduring bond of family. With its blend of heart-pounding action and poignant storytelling, ‘Supernatural’ immerses viewers in a world where darkness looms, but hope shines brighter, making it a timeless exploration of the supernatural.

1. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

‘Shadowhunters’ beckons fans of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ into a realm where the supernatural meets a coming-of-age narrative. Much like the Avatar’s journey, this series, inspired by Cassandra Clare’s novels, introduces Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara), to a hidden world of angels, demons, and shadowhunters. Alongside McNamara, the stellar cast includes Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland and Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, weaving diverse characters and complex relationships into the overarching battle between good and evil. The show skillfully blends mystical elements with engaging storylines, offering a captivating mix of magic, friendship, and self-discovery. ‘Shadowhunters’ becomes an essential watch, resonating with those who seek immersive and fantastical adventures with a compelling ensemble cast at its core.

