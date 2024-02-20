Resident Alien: 8 Similar Sci-Fi Shows You Should Watch

Created by Chris Sheridan, the show ‘Resident Alien‘ is a comedic science fiction series adapted from the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Premiered in 2021, the series stars Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial being who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small Colorado town. The alien’s mission to destroy humanity takes an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled in a murder investigation.

Alan Tudyk’s performance as the socially awkward alien trying to navigate human interactions is a standout, delivering humor and heart in equal measure. The fusion of science fiction, mystery, and comedy in ‘Resident Alien’ has earned acclaim for its distinctive premise and compelling narrative. For those yearning for similar delights, here are eight shows like ‘Resident Alien’ that deserve exploration.

8. People of Earth (2016-2017)

Created by David Jenkins, ‘People of Earth’ unfolds as a comedic series, spotlighting a support group for individuals who claim to have undergone alien abductions. The narrative delves into the nuanced dynamics among its members and their peculiar encounters with extraterrestrial beings, which is a central theme of the show. With a talented ensemble cast, including Wyatt Cenac and Ana Gasteyer, the show seamlessly blends humor and mystery.

Drawing parallels to ‘Resident Alien,’ both series adopt a comedic perspective on the intricate interactions between aliens and humans, skillfully combining unique premises with humor. While ‘Resident Alien’ centers around a murder mystery, ‘People of Earth’ navigates the aftermath of alleged alien encounters within a support group context.

7. Futurama (1999-2013)

Crafted by Matt Groening, ‘Futurama’ stands as an animated series, immersing viewers in the future adventures of a delivery boy and his eclectic group of friends. The show, featuring a mix of sci-fi and comedy, explores the quirky dynamics among its characters as they navigate futuristic landscapes. With a talented voice cast, including Billy West and Katey Sagal, ‘Futurama’ effortlessly balances humor and imaginative storytelling.

Much like ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘Futurama’ employs a comedic lens to portray the peculiar interactions between aliens and humans, intertwining inventive premises with wit. While the former dips into a murder mystery, the latter offers a humorous exploration of futuristic scenarios and the complexities of intergalactic relationships.

6. Eureka (2006-2012)

Created by Andrew Cosby and Jaime Paglia, ‘Eureka’ is a dramedy series set in a town inhabited by geniuses working on top-secret government projects, leading to amusing and unexpected outcomes. The ensemble cast, including Colin Ferguson and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, navigates the hilarious and unexpected consequences of their groundbreaking experiments.

Similarly to ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘Eureka’ employs a blend of humor, science fiction, and mystery, albeit in a different setting. Both series explore the interactions between extraordinary individuals and ordinary people, offering a mix of whimsical scenarios and heartfelt moments amidst their respective unique premises.

4. My Favourite Martian (1963-1966)

In the classic sitcom ‘My Favorite Martian,’ created by John L. Greene, the life of a newspaper reporter takes a whimsical turn when he discovers that his peculiar roommate is a Martian with extraordinary powers. Ray Walston’s charming portrayal of the Martian, Uncle Martin, and Bill Bixby’s depth as the unsuspecting Tim O’Hara bring comedic authenticity to the show. Unlike the murder mystery focus of ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘My Favorite Martian’ leans into comedic situations arising from Martin’s attempts to conceal his true identity. Both series, despite differing in tone, find humor in the challenges faced by extraterrestrial beings navigating the complexities of human existence, offering unique perspectives on interplanetary interactions.

3. Roswell (1999-2002)

While ‘Resident Alien’ humorously navigates an extraterrestrial in a small town, ‘Roswell’ shares the sci-fi theme but focuses on teenage aliens concealing their identities in Roswell, New Mexico. Created by Jason Katims, the series explores their struggles with secrecy and relationships. Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, and Katherine Heigl lead the cast, bringing depth to the emotional narrative. ‘Roswell’ and ‘Resident Alien’ both infuse sci-fi elements with relatable human experiences, emphasizing the challenges of blending into society while harboring otherworldly secrets. The contrast lies in ‘Roswell’s youthful perspective and romantic angles, creating a distinct appeal within the realm of alien-centric storytelling.

2. The Orville (2017-2022)

While ‘Resident Alien’ delves into the eccentricities of extraterrestrial life within a small town, ‘The Orville’ ventures into the cosmos with a comedic twist. Crafted by Seth MacFarlane, the series presents a humorous take on space exploration following the unconventional crew of the U.S.S. Orville. With MacFarlane leading as Captain Ed Mercer, the ensemble cast, including Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes, injects the show with wit and camaraderie. ‘The Orville’ and ‘Resident Alien’ share a penchant for blending humor with unconventional settings, but while the former explores the vast reaches of outer space, the latter delves into the complexities of terrestrial existence with an alien twist.

1. 3rd Rock From the Sun (1996-2001)

For fans of ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’ is a must-watch, offering a parallel comedic exploration of extraterrestrial beings navigating life on Earth. Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner, the sitcom follows a team of aliens sent on a mission to observe human behavior, leading to hilarious misadventures. Featuring a standout ensemble, the cast boasts John Lithgow as Dick Solomon, Kristen Johnston as Sally Solomon, French Stewart as Harry Solomon, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tommy Solomon, infusing the narrative with genuine comedic flair. Lithgow’s impeccable comedic timing and the ensemble’s chemistry elevate the series, making it a delightful predecessor to ‘Resident Alien’ in capturing the humor of alien assimilation into human society.

