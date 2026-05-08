Avyonne Smyre: Where is Miles Bryant’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In July 2022, 16-year-old Susana Morales disappeared from the Sterling Glen Apartments area in Norcross, Georgia. Investigators later recovered her remains in February 2023, and soon after, Miles Bryant, who was a courtesy officer at the apartment complex where she was last seen, became a suspect. Evidence eventually led to his arrest, and one key part came from his ex-girlfriend, Avyonne Smyre. She was with him on the night Susana went missing and provided an account that helped piece the case together. ABC’s ’20/20: Tracking Susana’ features different aspects of the case, including the role Avyonne played in helping investigators.

Avyonne Smyre Said That She Suspected Miles Bryant of Cheating on Her

In 2022, Avyonne Smyre was living in Carrollton, Georgia, and had built a comfortable and fulfilling life for herself. She had been dating Miles Bryant since September 2021, but all was not well in their relationship. He lived in Norcross, Georgia, and as a courtesy officer, he had a stable job. It was usually Miles who traveled to Carrollton to meet Smyre, but she had her doubts. She said that she believed he was being unfaithful and had growing suspicions about it. On the night of July 26, 2022, Avyonne went to see him in Norcross, and the couple spent the evening together.

Soon, Miles and Avyonne got into an argument and he left the house. She later testified that she did not see him for a while, and when she did, his car had scratches which he could not explain. In February 2023, when Miles was arrested, he maintained his innocence. At first, Avyonne believed him and they continued seeing each other. However, the relationship came to an end in December 2023. At his trial in June 2024, she testified that she had broken up with him because she no longer believed him. She also spoke about that night and the scratches she had noticed, which helped strengthen the prosecution’s case, along with other evidence.

Avyonne Smyre is Employed as a Registered Nurse Today

Avyonne Smyre, who is originally from Augusta, Georgia, has worked hard to build a respectable career for herself. She joined the University of West Georgia (UWG) Tanner Health System School of Nursing and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in May 2025. She graduated with honors, and during her time there, she was even mentioned on the President’s List, which reflects her academic dedication. Since 2025, she has been listed as a Registered Professional Nurse by the Georgia Board of Nursing.

Her family remains very close to her. Her siblings, Malia, Marque, Kenzie, and Malani, are still strongly bonded and spend a lot of time together. Their father, Russell Smyre, is always proudly supportive of Avyonne’s achievements and continues to encourage her. She has since moved on in life and is now in a place where she feels happy and content.

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