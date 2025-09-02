Bachelor in Paradise Season 10: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ always features ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ contestants, allowing them to test their luck at love in a tropical paradise. Season 10 is no different as it combines sun-soaked beaches in Costa Rica with heated drama, emotional heartbreak, and steamy romances. Sparks flew from the first episode as familiar faces reunited and new connections formed. While some couples seemed destined to last, others were caught in the whirlwind of jealousy, misunderstandings, and unexpected twists. Yet amid the chaos, some genuine love stories began to take shape, proving that the perfect setting could work its magic.

Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards Are Still Going Strong

During the first Rose Ceremony, Jessica Edwards, AKA Jess, gave Spencer Conley her rose. They quickly got comfortable enough to open up about their past relationships, and even shared their first kiss. They gave each other roses throughout their journey and won several challenges together. They had also confessed their love for each other and left the show hand-in-hand. According to a report, there may even be a possibility that they might have gotten engaged. As of writing, the two appear to be together, likely continuing to work on their relationship. Their solid bond is evidently showcased in the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram and often share loving pictures of themselves. Whether just spending a quiet day together or enjoying their time on the beach, the couple has been truly basking in their love for one another.

Spencer founded Print Our Pet in November 2019 and has been successfully running his business. He oversees all the operations and manages a team of 74 employees at the organization. He maintains a close bond with his family and loves spending time with his adorable pup, Roux. Apart from this, he is also a fitness enthusiast. On the other hand, Jess has been serving as an Executive Assistant for AC Disaster Consulting since March 2021. In August 2025, she reached another professional milestone when she partnered with the Like Air Puffcorn brand to launch her new cotton candy flavor. Jess boasts 48K followers on Instagram and uses the platform to promote brands like Fifth and Ninth and Divi Hair Care. It also features her LTK account, showcasing her favorite products.

Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer Are Seemingly Working on Their Bond

Although Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer started out by exploring their affinity with other individuals, they eventually found a way to connect with each other. Both of them developed a strong bond during the show, and by episode 9, they professed their love for one another. Ultimately, by the end, the couple left Costa Rica together. Although they currently do not follow each other on Instagram, their social media activities lean toward the optimistic end. Alexe posted an adorable picture of them alongside the caption, “mon chéri,” meaning “my dear,” in early August 2025. Later in the month, she penned down her feelings, suggesting that it was only with Andrew that she felt safe enough to put her walls down while being herself. Similarly, he shared a romantic picture of them with their ship name, “Alendrew.” Therefore, we believe they may be trying to navigate their connection beyond the show.

After earning a Master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Ottawa, Alexe began working as a Speech-Language Pathologist Intern at ABC Pediatric Therapies in January 2022. The following month, she joined Sam-dit-turbos as a Speech Therapy Assistant and has served in both positions ever since. With over 58K followers on Instagram, she utilizes the platform to promote her LTK account. Andrew is a former professional football player with over 314K followers on Instagram. He often shares reviews with his fans on the rom-com movies he watches. As a sports enthusiast, he never misses attending sports events. He is close to his father, and they reunited in February 2025 after his father completed serving his sentence. Andrew also never misses a chance to shower his furry pup, Brown, with love.

Kat Izzo and Dale Moss Have Likely Maintained a Cordial Relationship

Katherine Izzo, AKA Kat, and Dale Moss had a turbulent relationship throughout the show. Their actions towards each other eventually led them to begin dating a little later. Kat even faced the allegation that she had a boyfriend and allegedly sneaked in an iPad to text him from Costa Rica. Despite the turmoil, she and Dale left the show as a pair. Initially, they seemed to continue exploring their bond in the real world. Kat continues to have their pictures on her account. However, that is not the case with Dale. Moreover, they do not follow each other on Instagram anymore. Having said that, in one of their pictures in Kat shared in August 2025, Dale commented, “Worth every second! It was tough at times, but we navigated it together…and I wouldn’t change a thing.” Thus, from what we can tell, while they haven’t explicitly mentioned the status of their relationship, Kat and Dale have seemingly maintained a friendly bond.

The former has worked as a Nurse Practitioner at REJUV Aesthetics & Wellness since September 2024. She has garnered over 114K fans on Instagram, where she promotes brands like Divi, Unite Hair Care, Kitsch, and many more. She also supports free consultation on weight loss and more alongside her LTK account and Amazon storefront. Aside from that, Kat’s heart belongs to none other than her furry kitten, Georgie. Dale Moss founded Moss Martin Media in January 2014 and has been the Global Ambassador of Special Olympics since October 2017. He signed with United Talent Agency in August 2022 as a Sports and Entertainment Host, Producer, Actor, and Creator. In August 2025, he delivered the keynote at the Special Olympics North America Conference. The former NFL athlete has gained over 578K followers on Instagram.

Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown Are Living a Fairy Tale

Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown were one of the few couples on the show who faced a lot of drama. The latter was torn between the former and one of their co-stars in the initial days. Likewise, Jeremy had lingering feelings for Susie Evans. However, they worked through everything and left the show hand-in-hand. As of writing, it seems that Jeremy and Bailey have continued to navigate their connection in the real world. From following each other on Instagram to posting adorable pictures together, it hints at the possible continuation of their relationship. In one of them, Jeremy wrote, “Your favorite couple’s favorite couple.” Similarly, Bailey expressed her emotions, stating, “There are so many moments and memories that haven’t been shared, but I’m excited to head into this last episode with a great partner.”

Bailey has been a Content Creator since January 2019, and also began working as a Social Media Manager in October 2021. She is currently signed with Frankie Social Management and Select Model Atlanta Modeling Agency. With over 37K followers on Instagram, she promotes her LTK account and Amazon favorites, besides brands like MYK Silk, Nuuly, and many more. In her personal life, she faced a devastating loss when her father passed away in October 2022. Bailey expressed her grief, writing, ” love you and thank you for everything.” Jeremy Simon has created a notable career as a Real Estate Broker. He joined Daisy as a Real Estate Partner in January 2024 and has been working there ever since. Apart from his Cameo account, he uses his Instagram to promote brands like Wandering Bear Coffee and Gainful. Currently residing in New York, Jeremy has traveled to exotic locations like Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, and many more.

