Love is Blind Sweden Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 2 shakes up the dating game, stripping away the distractions of modern romance. In a world where first impressions are often based on looks, the show dares its contestants to connect on a deeper level. The second season introduced a diverse cast of contestants, each with their hopes of finding true love. The emotional journey was anything but easy, as participants faced real-life challenges and worked their way through difficult conversations. From cultural differences and family expectations to personal insecurities, the couples worked through a variety of obstacles that tested the strength of their connection.

Karin and Niklas Are Most Likely Still Married to One Another

Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild felt an instant connection when they started talking in the pods. Discovering they were both from Gröndal, Sweden and lived just a short distance from each other made their budding romance feel like fate. As they navigated the experiment together, their bond only grew stronger. Even when they returned to their everyday lives, they faced few challenges. At the same time, they acknowledged some concerns about the fast pace of their relationship. Their belief that “when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be” guided them. On their wedding day, standing at the altar, they had no doubts about saying “I do.” Considering their strong compatibility and the ease of merging their lives without major adjustments, there’s a good chance Karin and Niklas are happily together even today and embracing their new chapter as a married couple.

On the professional front, Karin Westerberg is a dedicated Secretary General, but her passions extend far beyond her career. She’s actively involved in a running project called Orka, which promotes physical fitness and mental well-being through community-driven activities. Additionally, she’s a proud member of Vråkboll, an amateur football team where she enjoys the camaraderie and competitive spirit of the game. Staying active is a big part of her life, and this shared interest strengthens her connection with Niklas Agild. The latter is a golf salesperson and avid golfer with a creative side — he’s pursued acting and has appeared in several productions over the years.

Karolina and Jakob Are Probably Making Things Work With Each Other

Karolina Finskas and Jakob Grünberg’s love story is a testament to the power of patience and unconditional love. While Jakob initially formed a connection with Emmelie in the pods, he ultimately chose Karolina. However, their journey wasn’t without its challenges. Karolina approached their relationship cautiously, unsure if their connection would grow beyond friendship. But as Jakob consistently showed her love and appreciation, she slowly opened her heart to him. When she finally expressed her love, it marked a turning point in their relationship. Their love, built on understanding and mutual respect, only grew stronger.

While they’ve kept their post-wedding life relatively private, the unwavering support they showed each other throughout their journey makes it easy to believe they are likely still deeply in love. Furthermore, Karolina and Jakob have candidly shared their experience on social media, further supporting the idea of being a pair. As of writing, Karolina Finskas is embracing her entrepreneurial spirit as the co-founder of Danca Global, a Stockholm-based dance studio specializing in Samba.

Alongside her business, she is pursuing studies in digital marketing, constantly seeking opportunities to grow and develop herself. With a background in retail management, she’s applying her experience to her ventures, bringing both passion and expertise to the table. Jakob Grünberg, on the other hand, is also exploring his entrepreneurial side as the CEO of a marketing firm. Additionally, he has taken on the role of coach for the floorball team IBK Göteborg, a position he is deeply enthusiastic about. Both Karolina and Jakob seem to be thriving in their respective fields and are equally successful in their own right.

Alicia and Oscar Are No Longer in a Relationship

Although Alicia Sjöberg and Oscar Lind initially explored other connections in the pods, they ultimately chose each other, believing they had made the right decision. However, when Alicia noticed that Oscar struggled to open up emotionally, she felt a growing disconnect. Despite her efforts to bridge the gap, communication issues persisted, and she felt like she was the one putting in all the effort. As tensions mounted, they decided that their relationship wasn’t working. Choosing to part ways just days before their wedding day, both Alicia and Oscar have since moved on, focusing on their individual journeys.

Alicia works as a recruiter, a role that allows her to connect talent with the right opportunities, contributing to the growth of both individuals and companies. Her passion for understanding people and guiding them in their career paths has made her successful in her field. One of the key things she and Oscar have in common is their strong connection to family. Both enjoy spending quality time with their loved ones whenever they get the chance. On the other hand, Oscar is pursuing a career as a technical salesperson, where his analytical skills and problem-solving abilities come into play. While their romantic relationship didn’t work out, they continue to embrace their respective passions and find time for people who matter to them.

Nathalie and Wictor Seem to Still be in Love

Nathalie Loveless and Wictor Dörrich shared a rare kind of connection that grew stronger with every conversation in the pods. They quickly built a sense of comfort and understanding, allowing them to be open and honest with one another. However, once they met in person and went on the retreat with the other couples, Wictor began questioning whether their similarities could lead to a lack of excitement. Fortunately, those doubts faded as he realized how deeply he loved Nathalie. His concerns about how his family, particularly his sister, would react were also put to rest when he received their support and approval, further strengthening his confidence in their relationship.

By their wedding day, there was no hesitation in their hearts. They exchanged vows, believing in the love they had built through patience and understanding. The pair’s steady and enduring connection most likely continues to stand strong as they took their time to build it and were confident in their choice. Nathalie is a content manager who curates and oversees digital content while nurturing her passion for interior design. Alongside her professional career, she has been steadily building her online presence, creating content focused on health, wellness, and lifestyle. Her creativity and dedication are evident in her expanding platform.

On the other hand, Wictor works as a Global Investment Controller, managing financial operations on an international scale. His job often involves traveling, which he thoroughly enjoys, especially when exploring new places with friends. Whether it be basking in the sunny beaches, hiking to savor breathtaking views of the mountains, or simply visiting iconic landmarks around the world, he seems to relish it all. While Wictor is relatively private about his personal life, it’s clear that both he and Nathalie are driven individuals who balance their professional ambitions with their personal passions.

Milly and Ola Have Gone Their Separate Ways

Among all the couples from the season, Milly and Ola Jönsson’s relationship experienced the most turbulence. Although Milly initially formed a connection with Oscar in the pods, she ultimately felt that Ola was the one she was meant to be with. However, upon meeting face-to-face, Ola was visibly surprised by Milly’s short hair. As time passed, their differences became more apparent, with Ola expressing disapproval of some of Milly’s lifestyle choices, making her feel constantly judged. She also believed he wasn’t fully opening up to her. Eventually, Ola concluded they weren’t right for each other and ended their relationship. Since then, they have not maintained contact and are no longer connected on social media. Despite the outcome, Milly has expressed gratitude for the support she has received and has asked fans to refrain from negativity.

Since the show, Milly has been channeling her energy into her career as an event planner, orchestrating events and ensuring every detail comes together seamlessly. Beyond her professional life, she has a strong passion for exploring new places and creating memorable travel experiences. Her relationship with her sister remains one of her most valued connections, and they often spend quality time together. On the other hand, Ola, who previously built a career as a real estate agent, is currently embracing a break from work. During this sabbatical, he has been reflecting on his future and considering a new direction for his career. Deeply connected to nature, he finds joy in outdoor adventures, and when he’s not hiking or exploring the countryside, he loves the freedom of hitting the open road for long drives in his car.

Read More: Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1: Where Are They Now? Which Couples Are Still Together?