Karolina and Jakob: Is the Love is Blind Sweden Couple Still Together?

From the moment Karolina Finskas and Jakob Grünberg first came across one another in the pods during their stint on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 2, there were sparks in the air. However, owing to the emotionally charged experience of this social experiment, considering the way the cast members are actually deciding their future on it, they did have their fair share of ups and downs. From a love triangle to concerns of double timing to a lack of physical attraction from one side, they faced it all with candid conversations, an open mind, as well as a level of mutual respect.

Karolina and Jakob’s Romance Seemed to Transcend All Bounds

While it’s true that 38-year-old Karolina stepped into the pods more than ready to move forward in her life, find a forever partner, and build a family with him, she also had her insecurities. Similarly, 34-year-old Jakob never once shied away from admitting that while he is incredibly successful and has everything he could ever need in life following a rough patch during his teenage years, he wants a partner with whom he could share it all. The way both Karolina and Emmelie responded positively to him is what pulled him to them both, unaware it would soon become quite serious.

Jakob admittedly felt comfortable with both the women he was interested in, but Emmelie was his top choice for several days, which is why he shared some details about his past with her. However, things changed that same day as Karolina also ended up opening up to him, so he made it clear he would reciprocate the following day, and he did. He actually told her about his past in detail, telling her she was the only one he was sharing all these details with before expressing he really did like her. He had no idea this would blow up in his face as she would talk to the other girls about it,

Emmelie began feeling as if she was being played with since Jakob had always consistently given her reassurance, so she ended up walking away from their date without giving him a chance to explain. She then spoke to Karolina about it too, who was heartbroken and angry, but she spoke to Jakob, who explained his side of the story and admitted he had already chosen her for good. The couple thus got engaged before heading to Crete, Greece, for a romantic getaway, only for things to change. Karolina admitted she didn’t feel very attracted towards him in a confessional, and not wanting to lead Jakob on because she knew he was a good man, she told him things were moving too fast. Little did she know slowing down was exactly what they both needed to continue on and they then had the time of their lives with each other.

Karolina and Jakob Are Possibly Still Romantically Involved

While neither Karolina nor Jakob has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, we believe they did make it down the aisle to tie the knot and promise each other forever. Yes, they had their fair share of issues within the first few days of them becoming official, but the way they stood by one another, openly communicated, and gave respect to the other’s point of view made it clear they were in it for the long run. If they weren’t, they could have walked away from each other and the show without a second of hesitation. Honestly, with their shared sense of humor and ability to be a safe place for one another without even having to say anything, we are genuinely rooting for them in the long run, too.

Karolina and Jakob Are Both Dedicated to Their Careers

There was once a time when Karolina used to be a retail manager, but she got tired of how mundane it was and decided to expand her wings. Therefore, today, she is proud to be a Digital Marketing Student, all the while embracing her passion for dance by owning her own dance company and being a professional dancer. In fact, she specializes in Samba and is the co-founder of Danca Global, a company based in her native of Stockholm, where she happily resides to this day. We should also mention that this performer, who most recently was on stage during the vibrant Vibra Samba Stockholm festival, is a travel enthusiast, too, and she actually welcomed the New Year in Egypt, possibly alongside Jakob.

On the other hand, Jakob is a proud entrepreneur. He struggled with drugs and being involved with the wrong kind of people during his teenage years following a traumatic event, but he has since turned over a new leaf. He has been clean for over half his life and is now an incredibly successful CEO of a Marketing business, all the while dabbling in his passion for fashion as a model. Honestly, no matter where they personally stand, both Karoline and Jakob seem to be perfectly content and successful at the moment, and that’s all that matters. We can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

