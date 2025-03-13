Alicia and Oscar: Is the Love is Blind Sweden Duo Still Together?

With two separate love triangles, common ground in the form of core values and love languages, and issues that stem from comfort and attraction, Alicia Sjöberg and Oscar Lind are arguably the most intriguing couple from Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 2. They definitely had their fair share of romantic moments that made us believe they could be forever, but they also had a few ups and downs that left us questioning whether they really could be together in the long in. However, at every step of the way, they tried to keep an open mind and understand one another, which made all the difference in the world.

Alicia and Oscar Became One Another’s Safe Space Early On

The moment we first came across 29-year-old Oscar, he made it clear that he wasn’t great at first impressions or being vulnerable, which was also evident in his conversations with Milly. However, the moment he got into the pods with 31-year-old Alicia, the entire dynamic changed to such an extent that he didn’t mind opening up to her about anything and everything. The way she reassured him at every step of the way and the way he reciprocated by sweeping her off her feet made us believe they had chosen one another from the get-go, but that wasn’t the case. They were at the top of each others’ list, but they had other options too.

Alicia was also interested in 33-year-old Tim owing to the way he seemed so well-settled and shared many core values with her, so she was genuinely confused between the two men. Things only changed once he conceded the thought of marriage so soon scared him, leaving her to wonder if he was really serious about the whole experiment. Thus, she chose the man who had been her first option from the get-go, unaware he had suddenly begun forming a connection with Milly, who was confused if her first choice – Ola – was even right for her in the long run. He almost cut off Alicia for her but slept on it before making any decisions.

That night was arguably the most crucial of Oscar’s life since he realized that there was a reason Alicia had been his top from day 1, so he decided to break up with Milly to go all in one the former. Therefore, with the duo expressing how they felt safe and secure from the inside out with the other, it came as no surprise when they got engaged. Even their reveal and first few days on the romantic getaway strengthened this bond, with them quickly becoming comfortable with each other and being okay with physical touch too. However, things changed once she realized he was not letting loose and showing her his whole self, leaving her to wonder if she wasn’t enough for him or giving him what he needed to really, completely be himself every day.

Alicia and Oscar No Longer Seem to be in a Romantic Relationship

Despite the fact Alicia and Oscar had constantly reassured one another about feeling safe and secure in their bond, the fact he couldn’t be his goofy self with her worried her to no extent. She did try to do better, but from what we can tell, there was a wall he had built around himself that she just couldn’t get through, and it resulted in their bond falling apart. In other words, it doesn’t appear as if Alicia and Oscar made it to the altar or are still dating at the moment, which is also backed by the fact they seem to have no contact on any social media platform either directly or indirectly. All we know is that neither of them seems to regret partaking in this experiment as it taught them a lot about their expectations, which is bound to help them in the future.

Alicia and Oscar Work Hard to Party Harder

While its true that Alicia is a recruiter by profession, she prefers to dedicate most of her time to her family or undertaking new adventures to have new experiences. In other words, whenever she is not working, she is either spending quality time with her loved ones, hanging out at new establishments with friends, or traveling to garner new experiences. Based out of Stockholm, this dog mom seems particularly close to both her parents, her sister, and her sister’s long-term partner, who seem to be her support system every step of the way.

Coming to Oscar, the technical salesperson is quite like his on-screen fiance in the sense that he spends most of his free time with loved ones or traveling. However, one core difference is that he resides 500 miles away in Göteborg and that his core support system consists of his siblings and their kids. It actually appears as if he loves being an uncle, and will not hesitate to be there for his family as much as they have been there for him. Whatever the case may be when it comes to his personal life, he seems happy, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: Karolina and Jakob: Is the Love is Blind Sweden Couple Still Together?