Are Karin and Niklas From Love is Blind Sweden Still Together?

Committing to an engagement without ever seeing your partner is a decision few would dare to make. However, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ challenges its participants to do just that, often resulting in some incredible love stories. In the show’s second season, Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild formed a deep emotional bond in the pods, quickly realizing they were meant for each other. Their connection brought them a sense of confidence and love, making them eager to embark on this journey together. Watching them embrace their playful sides and radiate happiness was truly heartwarming.

Karin and Niklas Were Very Excited to Find Out That They Came From the Same Place

From their very first conversation, Karin Westerberg and Niklas Agild felt an instant connection and realized they were on the same page about many things. Niklas shared that he was one of the last single people in his friend group and was eager to start a family of his own. However, the unconventional nature of the experiment—dating multiple people at once—initially overwhelmed him. As he sought clarity, he found himself drawn more deeply to Karin. A turning point in their bond came when he opened up about his ADHD. Her genuine response, asking how she could support him, deeply moved Niklas and made him feel safe and understood.

When Karin and Niklas discovered they were both from Gröndal, Sweden and had been practically neighbors all along, they were thrilled. They joked about how they might have crossed paths in real life and saw their meeting in the pods as a sign of fate. While Niklas said that he was certain about making Karin his partner, she hesitated and felt that things were moving too fast. She confided in him about her past relationships, where she had faced broken promises, but reassured him that he was her strongest connection and that she saw great potential between them.

A deeply emotional moment came when Niklas shared a letter that his mother had written to him and described feeling an ache in his heart, similar to the first time he had ever experienced love as a young boy. Seeing his vulnerability made Karin feel safe and made her feel sure about her feelings. So, when he proposed, she had no doubts. Their connection only grew stronger when they finally met in person, and during their honeymoon, they reveled in the joy of their “love bubble,” feeling like teenagers in love. Both were eager to take their relationship into the real world and embrace the next chapter together.

Karin and Niklas May Still be Making Their Relationship Work

Several factors seem to work in Karin and Niklas’ favor, particularly their close proximity to one another. Being from the same place would undoubtedly make their relationship easier in the long run, as neither would have to go through a major period of adjustment. Additionally, the fact that they didn’t face any significant conflicts in the early days of their relationship suggests that their personalities are well-matched and that they have the potential for long-term success. While they haven’t made any public declarations about where their relationship stands today, the way things have been progressing looks quite promising for the two of them.

Karin is a Very Athletic Person, and Niklas is Balancing Two Career Pursuits

Karin Westerberg is a highly driven and versatile individual, currently serving as a Secretary General. She is deeply passionate about fitness and actively participates in Orka, a running project that provides a supportive space for intermediate runners to train and improve. In addition to her dedication to running, she is also a member of an amateur football team called Vråkboll. The 33-year-old has a strong love for travel and adventure. She often embarks on exciting trips with friends, immersing herself in new cultures and experiences. Her travels to destinations such as Greece in October 2024 and San Francisco in July 2024 reflect her appreciation for stylish and meaningful journeys. She enjoys savoring the little moments in each place she visits, whether it’s exploring scenic landscapes, indulging in local cuisine, or simply embracing the unique atmosphere of her surroundings.

Niklas Agild is a dedicated professional who works as a golf salesperson, a career he pursued out of his deep passion for the sport. He is also an actor and has worked on various projects, including ‘Mini Argentina’ and ‘The Helicopter Heist.’ In 2025, he expanded his acting portfolio by appearing in ‘The Breakthrough,’ where he played the role of a journalist in three episodes. Beyond his professional life, Niklas holds his family in the highest regard. He cherishes the time spent with his loved ones and values the support and connections that family provides. Whether in his career, acting pursuits, or personal life, he remains committed to following his passions while staying grounded in what truly matters to him.

Read More: Catja and Christofer: Is The Love Is Blind Sweden Duo Still Together?