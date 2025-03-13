Nathalie and Wictor: Are the Love is Blind Sweden Contestants Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ challenges its participants in various ways and encourages personal growth alongside the search for love. In the second season, Nathalie Loveless and Wictor Dörrich entered the experiment with similar expectations and were thrilled to have found their way to each other. Throughout their journey, they supported one another in becoming better individuals and overcame obstacles together to reach the place they did. Their connection carried a sense of innocence and depth, which made it all the more touching and resonant for viewers.

Nathalie and Wictor Were Able to Open Up About Their Personal Trials as Well

Wictor Dörrich believed that the key to finding a partner was being a good listener, and growing up with a sister helped him understand women better. When he met Nathalie Loveless, she shared that she had grown up with three siblings and deeply appreciated his close bond with his mother and sister. At one point, when she felt overwhelmed by the experience, she cut a date short. The next time they met, she opened up about what had happened, and he admitted that he had felt strange and helpless in that moment. His honesty and concern resonated with her, and she truly appreciated his understanding nature.

As they sat down for a lighthearted and familiar conversation about the little things in life—like their allergies, childhood experiences, and travel plans—Nathalie and Wictor felt an undeniable connection. When she returned to her friends, they immediately noticed the love in her eyes, and she admitted that he had “swept her off her feet.” Meanwhile, he shared in the men’s lounge that everything seemed to be falling into place perfectly. Beyond their playful chats, they also had deeper discussions, with Nathalie opening up about being highly performance-driven and how self-criticism had always been a motivating force for her. She also shared her struggles with having a loved one who battled addiction and revealed a more vulnerable side of herself.

Wictor opened up about a past relationship that ended in 2022, describing it as toxic and deeply impactful, leaving him emotionally drained and causing a lot of weight loss. He also shared a dream in which his mother was upset about his engagement, and although he struggled to articulate his feelings, she understood what he was trying to express. Not long after, the proposal happened, and when they finally met in person, both were thrilled. Nathalie admitted that the experience felt surreal, almost like meeting a stranger, but she quickly adjusted and embraced the experiment wholeheartedly. While they enjoyed their time together, Wictor’s apprehension about her being quiet and calm—unlike the energetic and active partner he had always envisioned—hinted at potential challenges ahead.

Nathalie and Wictor Have Not Dropped Any Hints About Their Relationship

While Nathalie and Wictor initially seemed like a perfect match, one noticeable aspect of their relationship was the lack of deep conversation after meeting in person. Their interactions felt quieter, and while this could be attributed to their naturally calm demeanors, it might also indicate underlying issues. The absence of social media updates or public connections between them suggests they may be waiting for the right moment to share any news about their relationship. Despite their strong foundation, their future remains uncertain—it could either flourish or fade depending on how they navigate their differences.

Nathalie is Studying Interior Design, and Wictor is Working in Finance

Nathalie works as a content manager, a role that involves creating, curating, and overseeing digital content to ensure it aligns with a brand’s vision and engages the target audience. Beyond her professional life, Nathalie is also studying interior design, driven by her passion for aesthetics and creating functional yet beautiful spaces. She is an outgoing and fun-loving person who prioritizes health and wellness, incorporating mindful practices into her daily routine. She enjoys sharing healthy recipes and offers nutritious meal ideas that align with her commitment to a balanced lifestyle. Whether it’s exploring new fitness routines or experimenting with wholesome ingredients, she embraces wellness as a way of life.

Wictor Dörrich works as a Global Investment Controller, a role that involves overseeing financial portfolios, analyzing market trends, and ensuring that investments align with an organization’s strategic goals. True to his reserved nature, Wictor maintains a low profile and shares little about his personal life. Apart from a few glimpses of moments spent with friends and snapshots from his travels to the Caribbean Sea and the mountains, he prefers to keep his experiences private.

Read More: Are Karin and Niklas From Love is Blind Sweden Still Together?