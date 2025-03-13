Milly and Ola: Is Love is Blind Sweden Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ focuses on forming a deep emotional connection rather than choosing a partner based on physical appearance, but it is different for everyone. In the second season, Milly and Ola Jönsson stood out for their patient and steady approach to each other. Their bond was not marked by grand, passionate declarations but rather by a quiet, unwavering support that never wavered when it truly mattered. Though they encountered their share of challenges, what made their relationship special was their ability to get through those difficulties together. No matter what obstacles arose, they always found their way back to one another, and that is what made it special.

Milly and Ola Took Their Time to Give Their Relationship a Chance

The first thing Milly and Ola Jönsson acknowledged about each other was their age difference—she was 32, while he was 42. However, Milly assured him that age had never been a major factor for her. Despite both growing up in small towns and having a deep connection to nature from an early age, their personalities were quite different. Ola was highly disciplined in his lifestyle, maintaining strict habits when it came to food and physical exercise, whereas Milly had a more relaxed and free-spirited approach to life. She also admitted that the way he spoke made him seem incredibly intelligent, which she found both impressive and attractive. However, their differences occasionally led to moments of confusion—like the time Ola had a nervous breakdown and confided in Milly, which left her uncertain about where it was coming from.

After opening up to Milly, Ola felt a sense of relief, believing he had finally allowed himself to be vulnerable with her. However, she later confided in some of the other female participants and said that he mostly talked about himself and often seemed too serious. Meanwhile, she began forming a connection with Oscar Lind, but in the end, the latter chose to move forward with Alicia Sjöberg instead. Heartbroken by this turn of events, Milly eventually reconnected with Ola. When they met again, she reassured him that what had happened with Oscar did not change how she truly felt about him. The two of them chose to table the serious conversations and just had fun. It made Milly feel safe, and she really enjoyed winding down with him.

When Ola proposed, Milly realized that deep down, it had always been him for her—she had just taken a longer journey to get to that realization. When they finally met in person after the proposal, there was a strong sense of appreciation between them, and their connection felt genuine. However, during their retreat with the other couples in Crete, Greece, Ola admitted that while he never placed much importance on a woman’s appearance, one thing he had always envisioned in a partner was long hair. Milly, who had previously expressed that her short hair was a core part of her identity and made her feel like herself, was taken aback by his statement. Although they chose to continue their journey together, it became clear that things might not be entirely smooth sailing for them.

Milly and Ola Might Have Gone in Different Directions

Although Ola came across as someone deeply spiritual and focused on loving a person for who they truly are, his strong emphasis on Milly’s hair made the situation feel somewhat contradictory. Up until that point, they had felt in sync, but small issues like this could hint at larger underlying differences. Additionally, the fact that Milly fully embraced her relationship with him only after things ended with Oscar might suggest that she rushed into it. As of now, they are not socially connected, nor have they shared any hints about the current status of their relationship. It may take some time before they make any public declarations.

Milly is Working as an Event Manager, and Ola is Considering Taking a Longer Sabbatical

Milly works as an Event Manager, a role that involves organizing and overseeing various types of events, from corporate conferences to large social gatherings. Her job requires strong planning skills, creativity, and the ability to handle logistics efficiently. Beyond her career, she has a deep passion for travel and has explored various destinations across Europe. Whether it’s the historic charm of Italy, the scenic landscapes of Switzerland, or the vibrant cities of Spain, she enjoys immersing herself in different cultures. She also shares a very close bond with her sister, whom she considers her biggest support system. The two have always leaned on each other, whether in times of joy or difficulty.

Ola Jönsson previously worked as a real estate agent but decided to take a break from the industry in the last six months. He wanted to step away from the constant hustle and high-pressure environment and has chosen to focus on a more peaceful and fulfilling lifestyle. While he hasn’t officially retired yet, he has been contemplating making it permanent. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys staying active and engaging in various athletic activities. Whether it’s hiking through nature, cycling along scenic trails, or simply going for a run. Apart from his passion for the outdoors, he has a deep appreciation for cars and long drives. He enjoys hitting the open road, often taking spontaneous trips to unwind and clear his mind.

Read More: Are Krisse-ly and Rasmus From Love Is Blind Sweden Still Together?