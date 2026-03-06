Bachelor Mansion Takeover Cast: Who Are They?

Reality TV has long thrived on romance, drama, and interesting personalities, and season 1 of HGTV’s ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’ brings all of that together under a familiar roof. Set inside the iconic mansion that fans of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise can instantly recognize, the series takes a competitive twist as it revolves around a group of 12 ambitious Bachelor Nation alums. The contestants move into the famed estate and compete in a series of challenges designed to test their creativity and strategy. Guiding the contestants through the competition are the judges Tyler Cameron and Tayshia Adams, along with the ever-charismatic host Jesse Palmer. By the end of the season, only one competitor will emerge victorious and earn a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Allyshia Gupta is Flourishing as an Interior Designer and Reality Star

Allyshia Gupta first caught the public’s attention when she was crowned Miss California USA in 2020. She made her reality television debut on season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’ (2025) and later appeared on season 10 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (2025), quickly setting herself apart for her vibrant presence. She began her professional trajectory as an Event Management Intern at Invision Events, Wedding Planning and Design from September 2017 to January 2020. Over the years, Allyshia gained experience in several roles before eventually tapping into her entrepreneurial spirit.

In August 2023, Allyshia opened her own venture, Lee Taylor Design Studio LLC, where she works as an Interior Designer. Outside of work, she shares her lifestyle with 33.3K Instagram followers, where she also promotes her curated Shop My account, featuring items like candles, dresses, and shoes. Allyshia maintains a close bond with her beloved sister, Nisha Gupta, and the duo often goes out together whenever they get the chance. Another big part of her heart belongs to her furry pup, Bagel. In her free time, Allyshia enjoys adventurous activities like skiing, horse riding, and swimming in the ocean.

Brendan Morais is an Entrepreneur Running a Wall Finishing Venture

Hailing from Milford, Massachusetts, Brendan Morais has made a name for himself in the reality TV world with his easygoing charm. He first appeared in season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (2020) before returning for season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (2021). He always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit, which paved the path for him to open his own business, Elevare Finishes, in January 2026. Through the venture, he provides his clients with wall finishing services, including Venetian Plaster and Limewash. Over time, Brendan became a content creator who currently boasts 167K followers on Instagram.

Brendan’s personal life revolves significantly around his family and his furry pups. As of writing, he is in a relationship with Serene Russell, and the couple often spends time exploring restaurants together. In January 2026, they celebrated one year of their relationship with a special outing to Carmel by the Sea. On Valentine’s Day this year, they headed to the beach to watch the beautiful sunset. At home, Brendan dotes on his adorable pups, including Mochi. The reality star is also a family man who loves playing and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In his free time, Brendan enjoys staying active through a strict fitness routine and hiking.

Christopher Stallworth is the Co-CEO of a Renovation and Construction Firm

Long before stepping into the spotlight of reality TV, Christopher Stallworth had already been building a successful career. In February 1996, he became the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Contracting Specialists LLC. It is a New York-based firm with three decades of experience in new construction, flips, renovations, and mortgages. Christopher later introduced himself to the world when he appeared in season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ in September 2024. Outside the show, he has also embraced social media, particularly Instagram, where he often shares content on fashion, health, and fitness, along with uplifting messages that encourage people to focus on the brighter side of life.

However, Christopher’s family remains at the heart of his world, as highlighted by the love he expresses for his son, Emmanuel, and his bride, Whitney, at their wedding celebration in November 2025. His grandchildren are also a source of immense joy in his life, as he states, “Grand children are always a blessing.” The 66-year-old loves spending meaningful time with all his grandchildren, including Autumn, Logan, Jaiden, Natalia, and Deasha. Despite the busy pace of his life, Christopher remains committed to staying healthy by maintaining a strict fitness regimen.

Courtney Preciado is Making Her Mark as a Podcast Host

Courtney Robertson Preciado made her reality television debut on season 16 of ‘The Bachelor’ in January 2012. As she discovered her love for digital storytelling, she became a Digital Creator on Instagram, where she has garnered over 46.8K followers. On that social media handle, she shares about her personal and professional life. Courtney also hosts the popular podcast ‘After Reality with Courtney Robertson,’ where she speaks with TV personalities and industry insiders, providing a closer look at the world behind the cameras. The podcast is currently available for streaming on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Courtney has also published her own book, ‘ Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain,’ in June 2014. Furthermore, she stays connected with her followers on a deeper level through her Cameo account. In January 2026, she was interviewed for the March Home issue of Paradise Valley City Lifestyle Magazine, where she discussed her life as a mother. Beyond that, Courtney’s heart belongs to her soulmate, Humberto Preciado, and their three children, Paloma, Joaquin, and Gabriel. While the couple always makes time for romantic dates, they also make memories while playing with their children.

Dean Bell Explores the World as a Travel Influencer Alongside His Wife

Dean Bell’s journey through reality television has been anything but ordinary. The viewers were first introduced to him when he starred on season 13 of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2017, followed by his appearances on seasons 4 and 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2017 and 2019, and lastly, ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ in 2018. As of writing, Dean’s popularity has helped him build a thriving career as a Travel Influencer, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. On this platform, he often does paid collaborations with brands like Sierra, T-Mobile, and Hyundai Motor.

On his Instagram handle, Dean also shares glimpses of his adventurous lifestyle, including recent wildlife captures and the beauty of nature. His personal life is completely dedicated to his wife and the love of his life, Caelynn Bell, who has made a lovely family with their furry pups, Pappy, Alastor, and Everest. Travel and exploration also play an integral role in his life, leading him and Caelynn to several exotic locations, including Italy in September 2021, Pakistan in August 2022, and Japan in April 2023. Most recently, in May 2025, the couple journeyed to Bolivia, where they were mesmerized by the beautiful landscapes.

Jill Chin is an Architectural Historian With a Deep Love For Exploration

Jill Chin’s journey in the world of reality TV began in season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ (2022), which was followed by her return in seasons 8 and 10 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2022 and 2025, respectively. Apart from that, she has built a unique professional trajectory for herself as an Architectural Historian, based in Newport, Rhode Island. Besides building a career rooted in history and design, the reality star has also been expanding her presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where she has built a 74.4K-strong community. Through the platform, Jill participates in several paid partnerships with brands, such as RumHaven.

Additionally, Jill has curated an account on LTK, which she shares on Instagram. Her growing influence in reality TV has also opened the door to unique experiences, as she revealed in February 2026 that viewers can cruise on Sixthman alongside her and other stars from the franchise. Away from her professional endeavors, she loves spending time near the water, enjoying the cool breeze. Jill also loves nature, which is further highlighted by her trips to Acadia National Park in October 2024 and Yosemite National Park in June 2025.

Joan Vassos Has Developed Her Own Wine Label Flavor

Joan Vassos has carved out a unique professional journey for herself, which began with her first appearance in season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ (2023) and season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ (2024). Since those appearances, she has expanded her personal brand. In November 2025, Joan announced a new wine flavor, A-Voir, that she has created and is now available on her namesake website, which features a collection of fine wines. Besides that, Joan is an ambassador for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, with a strong presence on Instagram, where she has 203K followers who follow her adventures and numerous recipes.

Joan also collaborates with major companies and brands, including L’Oréal Paris and Audible. In February 2026, she had the opportunity to speak with 7News DC about the American Heart Association. On the personal front, the reality star’s life centers around her soulmate, Chock Chapple. The couple got engaged in November 2024, and since then, they have cherished every moment together, whether it’s visiting amusement parks or traveling. Most recently, in February 2026, they spent Valentine’s Day in Punta Cana. Furthermore, Joan always makes sure to shower her grandchildren, Maverick and Harley, with love and attention.

Noah Erb is Totally Focused on Remodeling and Renovation

When Noah Erb first appeared on season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (2020), he revealed that he actually works in the ICU as a Travel Nurse. By the following year, he returned to the franchise on season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ His down-to-earth personality quickly made him a fan favorite, paving the way for him to build a strong Instagram following of 312K. Beyond the spotlight, Noah is currently indulging in home renovations, remodeling, and construction. In January 2024, the 31-year-old shared that he and his partner, Abigail Erb, moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she bought her first home.

Noah then began transforming the home as the renovator, reflecting his skills and eye for design. The couple eventually tied the knot in October 2024 in the presence of their loved ones and continues to celebrate their love. They spend meaningful moments together with each other, accompanied by their adorable pups, Maki and Velvet. Noah maintained a close relationship with his mother, Mary, but unfortunately, she passed away in September 2025, leaving him completely heartbroken. Amid the challenges, he has chosen to stay disciplined and often seeks moments of joy when he goes golfing with Abigail.

Sam McKinney is a Coastal Contractor With a Strong Presence on Social Media

Currently residing in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sam McKinney has built a career and a life that blends family, passion, and creativity. Professionally, he calls himself the “Coastal Contractor” and is making his mark in the said industry. Aside from that, he is also a favorite personality of the audience following his appearance in season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (2024) and season 10 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (2025). Sam has also cultivated a strong digital presence, with over 48.3K followers on Instagram, where he also shares exclusive content through his Cameo account.

No matter how busy Sam is, he always considers his family as the anchor of his life. He is especially close to his parents, Susan and Jeff, whose immense love and support have shaped his life. Moreover, the reality star shares an incredible bond with his sisters, Hannah and Olivia, and his brothers, Seth and Charlie. Sam has finally found love in his partner, Alli Jo Hinkes. The pair frequently tries out different cuisines at various restaurants and makes goofy videos together. Another big part of Sam’s heart is devoted to his two furry pups, including Breaker.

Tammy Ly is Flourishing as a Realtor, Bartender, and Social Club Owner

Tammy Kay Ly usually divides her time between New York and Los Angeles, California, balancing a multifaceted career. In reality TV, her vibrant personality quickly made her unique in season 24 of ‘The Bachelor’ (2020) and season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (2021). Apart from that, Tammy usually travels to New York to carry out her responsibilities as a Realtor. In December 2025, she achieved a major professional milestone by sharing that she had sold $13 million in real estate. Moreover, Tammy also bartends from time to time in Syracuse, New York, which gives her a chance to socialize.

In August 2025, after 3 years of hard work, Tammy successfully opened Syracuse’s first social club, cafe, and juice bar: The Society. Her accomplishments are complemented by a strong digital presence, with over 121K followers on Instagram, where she and fellow realtor Tracy Tutor share real estate listings. Tammy’s personal life is also fulfilling in the presence of her boyfriend, Christian. Together, they often set out to explore hiking trails and spend quiet days indoors during the weekends. Tammy also loves cuddling with her adorable pup, Leo, who is a constant source of joy.

Sandra Mason is a Retired Executive Assistant and a Digital Creator

Sandra Mason first built her professional trajectory as an Executive Assistant, a role she excelled in before eventually retiring. However, her break from her career didn’t last long since she was soon featured on season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ (2023). At 77 years old, Sandra has embraced life with energy and enthusiasm, which even led her to become a winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Over the years, she has cultivated a significant fan base of 17.8K on Instagram, where she also shares her Cameo account and YouTube channel. Hailing from Doraville, Georgia, the reality star is also a proud pro-age advocate.

In March 2026, Sandra was interviewed on ‘The Ben and Ashley | Almost Famous’ podcast, during which she candidly discussed her shocking elimination from ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’ in the first episode. Aside from everything, family is always at the heart of her life, especially her two beautiful daughters, Evany Fleming and Taylor Mason. She also maintains an incredible relationship with her twin sister, Andra. In January 2025, Sandra had shared a picture of him and fellow co-star, Charles King, writing, “I’m just gonna leave THIS right HERE for y’all…” Although it hinted at a potential romance, it is important to note that there have been no recent updates from their sides.

Jeremy Simon is a Content Creator Open For New Opportunities

Jeremy Simon first stepped into his career in May 2014 as a Project Management Intern at Turner Construction Company, where he worked until August 2015. Over the next few years, he honed his skills in several positions, including Associate Director, Investment Sales professional, and Real Estate Acquisitions professional. From January 2024 to October 2025, Jeremy served at Daisy in the Real Estate Partnerships. In February 2026, the reality star shared that he is now looking to represent a global extended-stay hospitality operator.

Jeremy has also stepped into the spotlight through his features in season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (2024) and season 10 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (2025). He has currently cultivated over 40.7K followers on Instagram, which helps him raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. In November 2025, Jeremy and his partner, Bailey Brown, were interviewed on the ‘Dear Shandy’ podcast, where they opened up about their journey on the show. Since leaving the series together, the couple often enjoys their time at the beach or visiting the stadium to cheer for the Atlanta Falcons. In his free time, Jeremy enjoys surfing along the coast and hiking scenic trails.

