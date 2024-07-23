Bad Boys Ride or Die: Is The Pony a Real Nightclub?

In the buddy cop film ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ Mike Lowrey leads Marcus Burnett and Armando Aretas to The Pony, a nightclub owned by Tabitha, who is immensely attracted to the former. Tabitha’s nightclub serves as the front for her illegal actions, which include dealing with weapons, fake identities, and burner phones. After turning against the corrupt law, Mike and Marcus end up needing her services to move forward. The establishment also sets the stage for the duo’s fight against a group of Miami underworld players who hunt the detectives down for a bounty!

The Significance of The Pony

The Pony is a fictional establishment created by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, the screenwriters of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ for the buddy cop thriller. Such a nightclub, run by a key player in the Miami underworld, does not exist in Florida. The name of the place reminds us of Club Pink Pony, located at 7971 Northwest 33rd Street in Doral, a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The ambiance of the club is guaranteed to remind viewers of Tabitha’s place as well. However, the real-life nightclub does not have anything to do with The Pony.

The production department must have used a similar establishment to shoot the scenes set in the nightclub, with a parking lot standing in for the exterior of the place. Creating a nightclub as part of Tabitha’s storyline makes sense because of Miami’s vibrant nightlife and culture. The city is filled with similar establishments, defining the experience in the region. When it comes to Tabitha, in particular, the club gives her the perfect front to hide her operations. She can present the club as her business venture, all the while using it to traffic a variety of materials.

The ambiance of the club also aligns with the glamour and captivating demeanor of Tabitha, who is direct and saucy. She flirts with Mike, who is trying hard to stay alive, even after knowing that he is married. After “capturing” him, she sets her eyes on the former’s son, Armando, offering him an invitation to her bed after he deals with his father’s predicament. The music and lights at the club set this scene’s overall vibe, enhancing the viewing experience of the film.

Even though The Pony does not exist in Miami, the viewers can visit Club Pink Pony or numerous other nightclubs in the region, ranging from M2 to the iconic Club Space, for an incredible experience.

Read More: Bad Boys Ride or Die Post-Credits Scene, Explained