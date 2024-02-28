Bad Girls Club Season 7: Where is the Cast Now?

In August 2011, season 7 of ‘Bad Girls Club,’ titled ‘Bad Girls Club: New Orleans,’ took center stage on the Oxygen channel. Although the season was already in the news because of its controversial image, seven fresh bad girls stepped into the mansion. They put their bonds to the test, culminating in chaotic days and nights. Since their stint in the vibrant city, these cast members have embarked on individual journeys, navigating life beyond the show.

Angelic “Angie” Castillo Stays Away From Limelight

Angelica “Angie” Castillo from ‘Bad Girls Club’ season 7 has remained elusive on social media since 2013, having deactivated all her accounts. The details surrounding her current endeavors and whereabouts remain undisclosed, leaving fans curious about her post-‘Bad Girls Club’ life.

Judith “Judi” Jackson is a Business Owner Today

Judith “Judi” Jackson, known for her dynamic presence in various spin-offs and shows, has established a multifaceted career. Residing in Atlanta, Georgia, she has become a radio personality with her own 30-minute weekly segment called ‘The Juice with Judi Jai,’ airing on Power89 and Hot108FM. Her journey in the entertainment industry includes hosting ‘The Judi Jai Show’ segment on Jermaine Dupri’s internet radio show from 2011 to 2013. Additionally, she has made appearances in shows like ‘Raven’s Cravings: A Bmore Love Thing’ and ‘Baddies ATL.’ Judi is also a philanthropist, with an ongoing charity at LaRabida’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The loss of her mother to cancer in 2015 marked a poignant chapter in her life.

In 2019, she worked as a Marketing Specialist at ATL Events Group, Inc., and in 2020, she graduated from Ashford University with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. In the business realm, she has created Vixen LLC, emphasizing her Creole roots through scented candles. As a musical artist, she has released singles like “Focused,” “Crackin’,” “My Zone,” and “Rollin’.”

However, according to TMZ, her career faced challenges in 2015 when she was criticized by the Better Business Bureau for alleged business issues. Judi has since redirected her focus and is currently a writer for PopOut Magazine. Her resilience is evident as she released her music album “Superstitious” in 2023. Her personal life has seen both triumphs and challenges. She dated Matthew, a fellow cast member from ‘Love Games,’ and is currently in a relationship with her girlfriend since 2015.

Nastasia “Stasi” Townsend Worked With American Airlines

Nastasia “Stasi” Townsend, now known as Nastasia Ann Rachel, has transitioned into the realm of digital creation. She made an appearance on ‘The ReVerb Experiment’ Podcast and launched her hairline, Suppa Badd Hair Edition, in 2013. Adding another dimension to her career, she released the song “H.A.M” during the same period. Stasi also participated in season 1 of ‘Bad Girls All-Star Battle.’ Around 2018, she ventured into the airline industry, becoming part of the airline crew of American Airlines.

Priscilla Mennella Works For a Mortgage Lending Bank

Priscilla Mennella, after her stint on ‘Bad Girls Club,’ made cameo appearances on VH1’s ‘Mob Wives’ season 2 and ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker.’ Transitioning into a new chapter, she has embraced the role of a food blogger, sharing her culinary experiences on platforms like Yelp. Professionally, Priscilla works for a mortgage lending bank and actively engages in charity work. Her diverse pursuits reflect a multifaceted approach to life beyond reality television.

Shelly Hickman is Now a Property Manager

Shelly Hickman had ventured into modeling post-‘Bad Girls Club,’ representing brands like Red Bull, Just One clothing, Hot Heads Hair Extensions, and XOXO Magazine. Her dedication to LGBTQ+ rights is evident through her role as a pride supporter. Shelly’s personal life has evolved, and she is currently dating Taisia Avocado. As a Property Manager at Keystone Property Management since 2016, Shelly has also expanded her family, welcoming a baby with Tim Sullivan, and sharing her life with a furry companion, her dog Frank.

Tasha Malek is a Surgical Advanced Energy Territory Manager Today

Tasha Malek, residing in Tampa, Florida, faced a challenging situation in 2013 when she became mistakenly associated with a crime investigation in Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the media wrongly circulated her photo as Tineesha Lashun Howard, leading to significant damage to her reputation. Seeking justice, Tasha hired a law firm to explore her options. As of 2023, she has three children, two of whom are with footballer Ben Tate. Professionally, Tasha has embraced the role of Surgical Advanced Energy Territory Manager with Hologic, Inc. since 2022. She previously owned 9Round Fitness for three years and has a background in medical device sales, having worked as an Account Executive at DuraMedic and a Medical Device Sales Representative at Pioneer Surgical Technology in 2011.

Tiara Hodge is a Beauty Influencer Today

Hey bitches! Make sure y’all are following me on IG @TiaraSoBoojie pic.twitter.com/G1qR9d6ENr — IG:TiaraSoBoojie (@TiaraSoBoojie) January 18, 2022

Tiara Hodge demonstrated a commitment to education by returning to college to complete her graduation after the show was filmed. Venturing into the reality TV landscape, she made appearances on shows like ‘Basketball Wives LA’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’ She is a trailblazer as the CEO of her own company, Keep It Cute Kids, specializing in beauty, cosmetics, and personal care. Additionally, she owns Keep It Cute Hair, a range of hair products. Embracing the digital sphere, Tiara is an influencer running a successful YouTube channel.

Her journey as a mother is a testament to her resilience. While completing her education, she raised her daughter Kylie as a newborn, showcasing her dedication and hard work. In a candid blog post, Tiara shared that Kylie’s father is not actively involved in their lives. But she found love again, and in 2015, she tied the knot with her long-term partner, Dakota Goldman. They welcomed a daughter, Kelsee, into their lives. While she adores her daughters, her current relationship status with Dakota remains unclear, as she is refraining from sharing pictures with her husband on social media.

Cheyenne Evans Has Her Own Clothing Brand

Cheyenne Evans has diversified her endeavors since her time on the show, delving into the world of fashion with her clothing brand, Personal. Beyond fashion, she has embraced creative writing through her venture, Notes by Chey. As a digital creator, her social media is a vibrant canvas filled with beautiful pictures, showcasing her creative spirit.

Read More: Bad Girls Club Season 1: Where Are The Participants Now?