Bad Monkey: Is Andre’s Fritters a Real Restaurant on Andros Island?

In Apple TV+’s crime drama series ‘Bad Monkey,’ Andre’s Fritters becomes the base of Andrew Yancy and Rosa Campesino’s “operations” after they arrive on Andros Island in the Bahamas. In addition to great food, they encounter multiple pivotal developments at the restaurant concerning their mission to capture Nick and Eve Stripling. The establishment is also featured in the ninth episode, especially when Yancy learns from a disappointed Gracie that his companion has entered a trap. Since Neville has only great things to say about the place, the restaurant is, more or less, guaranteed to leave an impression on viewers’ minds!

Andre’s Fritters Does Not Have a Real-Life Counterpart

Andre’s Fritters is a fictional restaurant set up by the production department of ‘Bad Monkey.’ An eatery with the same name does not exist on Andros Island in the Bahamas. Surprisingly, the series was never shot on the island country. Since setting up production in a foreign nation raised several potential challenges and difficulties, the crime drama was shot in Florida, with Miami doubling for Andros. Therefore, it is safe to state that Andre’s Fritters is a restaurant built by the production team, most likely in a commercial space in Miami. While ardent admirers of the show cannot visit the establishment, several real-life spots in Miami can satisfy food and travel enthusiasts.

Viewers who are captivated by the ambiance in Andre’s Fritters can try dropping by Gramps Getaway, located at 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne. The dining space under a thatched roof is guaranteed to remind you of the style of the fictional restaurant in the crime drama. If the waterfront view is what attracted you to Yancy’s base, Rusty Pelican Miami is a good choice for a visit. Even though the restaurant is posher than Andre’s Fritters, the view it offers is nothing but unparalleled. Since it is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, the restaurant is ideal to visit before or after dropping by Gramps Getaway, which is less than half a mile away on foot.

The significance of Andre’s Fritters lies in a photograph Yancy and Rosa take in the restaurant along with the pilot of Nick and Eve. The man insists on pasting the photograph on the eatery’s wall to celebrate their newfound friendship. The same then ends up in the hands of the criminal couple, putting an end to the detective and medical examiner’s plan to lead the husband and wife to the FBI. Since there aren’t many places on Andros that can realistically welcome both duos coincidentally, the fictional restaurant’s creation makes sense. Considering that the Bahamas are known for conch fritters, it is unsurprising that the production department named the establishment after the dish.

