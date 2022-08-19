Bad Sisters Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Bad Sisters’ is a dark comedy series with thriller elements created by Sharon Horgan. It is based on the Flemish series ‘Clan,’ created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. It revolves around the Garvey sisters, a close-knit family who worries about their sister, Grace’s marriage to her controlling husband, John Paul Williams. When the sisters decide to take matters into their own hands and save their sister, it leads to disastrous consequences. If you are wondering how the Garvey sisters navigate the complex situation, here is everything you need to know about what happens in the double-headed premiere of ‘Bad Sisters.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Bad Sisters Episode 1 and 2 Recap

The series premiere episode, titled ‘The Prick,’ opens with Grace Williams preparing for a funeral. Simultaneously, viewers meet Grace’s sisters, Eva, Bibi, Ursula, and Becka. The sisters have been close since the parents died and were primarily raised by Eva, the eldest child. Soon, it is revealed that the funeral is for Grace’s husband, John Paul Williams. The story bounces forward and backward in time to showcase the Garvey sisters’ relationship with Grace and her husband.

John is a controlling man who keeps Grace under his thumb. During Christmas dinner, John makes off-handed comments about Grace and her family. While the sisters gather for the funeral, Becka runs into an accident with a biker. She meets Matthew Claffin, who is the subject of the accident. Later, Matthew visits his brother’s office. It is revealed that Matthew’s half-brother, Thomas Claffin, runs their family’s insurance company which handles the insurance policy of John Paul Williams.

In flashbacks, viewers learn that John was moderately abusive towards Grace and restricted her from interacting with her sisters. After John forbids Grace from accompanying her sisters to their traditional Christmas swim, the sisters grow concerned about Grace’s marriage and its effect on her mental health. Meanwhile, Thomas and Matthew investigate John’s death in hopes of avoiding paying the insurance money. Thomas explains to Matthew that their company will go under if they have to pay the insurance for John’s death. As a result, his financial situation will become bleak.

The second episode, titled ‘Explode a Man,’ follows Grace as she continues to face abuse at John’s hand, and it starts to affect their daughter, Blánaid. Ursula has an extra-marital affair while Becka grows close to Matthew. Thomas continues to search for answers about John’s death. Bibi tries to convince Eva that they must get rid of John to save their sister. However, Eva is opposed to the idea. Thomas tries to get another autopsy performed on John’s dead body. However, he must get Grace’s permission to do so. Thomas gets approval by tricking Grace into signing the forms for an additional post-mortem on her husband’s dead body.

Matthew questions Thomas about his ethics, and the two brothers get into a scuffle. A flashback reveals that Eva brought a bra for Blánaid, much to the chagrin of John and Grace. While Blánaid attempts to protect Eva, Grace argues with her sister leading to a sour turn in their relationship. At an event, John belittles Eva for allegedly sexualizing his daughter and badly insults her personal life choices. Hurt and enraged, Eva gives into Bibi’s plan to kill John. Together the sisters plot to kill Grace’s husband. After John leaves for a hiking trip, the sisters decide to put their plan of killing John into motion.

Bad Sisters Episode 1 and 2 Ending: Did Eva and Bibi Kill John Paul Williams?

While the first episode roots the idea that the Garvey sisters killed John Paul Williams, the series leaves an air of mystery around John’s death. Moreover, the investigation of Thomas and Matthew leads to the suspicion that the sisters are somehow involved in the death of Grace’s husband. In the second episode, Bibi is the first to propose the idea of killing John. His abusive behavior becomes a matter of concern for the Garvey sisters. Bibi tries to convince Eva, the eldest Garvey sister, into plotting against John. However, Eva refuses to play along until she faces John’s wrath.

In the second episode, the sisters learn that John will be heading on a liking trip. He owns a cabin in the woods where he is slated to stay during his trip. The sisters decide to rig the cabin and set up a trap that will make John’s death look like an accident. Bibi formulates the plan of using the microwave in the cabin to start a fire. Eventually, the fire would lead to an explosion that would kill the sleeping John. In the episode’s final moments, the sisters execute their plan.

Nonetheless, Eva has a change of heart and tries to abort the plan to kill John. However, the microwave still explodes, and the entire cabin is set on fire. Meanwhile, the sisters hide in the woods and watch the explosion unfold. While Eva and Bibi believe their plan has worked, the closing moments depict that John is still alive. Hence, it is evident that Eva and Bibi’s plan to kill John failed hysterically. As a result, viewers will have to wait to learn the truth about John’s death.

