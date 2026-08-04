Badly in Love Season 2: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Badly in Love’ returns for Season 2, bringing another group of singles together as they navigate complicated emotions, romance, and the possibility of starting anew. Set against the beautiful beaches of Okinawa, the reality dating series follows its cast as they search for meaningful connections while confronting the experiences that shaped them. The returning hosts are MEGUMI and Nagano, and the new artist is Awich. With nine cast members, the season explores heartbreak, redemption, and unbreakable bonds between companions.

Masaya Oda Has Turned His Life Around as a Martial Artist and a Dutiful Father

Masaya Oda, AKA Ma-kun, spent years involved in a bike gang, was a thug, and eventually joined the yakuza before ultimately choosing to leave that world behind for his family. Today, he is making his mark as a MMA Fighter. He has also developed a growing presence on social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, where he currently boasts over 13K and 17.4K followers. Furthermore, he has steadily gained more than 19.4K subscribers on YouTube. On these platforms, Masaya actively shares glimpses of his daily life, MMA matches, and training routine.

Away from the ring, family has always remained at the center of Masaya’s life. On the show, he shared that after his child was born, he wanted to spend more time with his kid, which motivated him to get his life on the right track. Beyond that, he also dedicates a significant portion of his life to his adorable pup, often going on long walks together. Furthermore, Masaya enjoys spending quality time with his friends, whether it’s attending their weddings or having meals together. From time to time, he loves exploring different restaurants, trying out local cuisines.

Leo Yamamoto Has Found Immense Success as a Bar Owner in Kyoto

Leo Yamamoto’s life today looks remarkably different from the turbulent path that he had once followed. In his younger years, his days were usually marked by gang warfare. On the show, he shared that he and his friends used to gather in the mountains and get into fights. However, he then chose to leave that chapter behind and embark on a new path as an entrepreneur. As of writing, the 25-year-old is flourishing as the owner of the Darts Bar LEO in Kyoto City.

Beyond his professional life, Leo is making the most of his youth and spending time with the people closest to him, especially his friends. From exploring various eateries to enjoying barbecue in the backyard, he cherishes every moment he spends with his dearest friends. Adventures are also an integral part of his life, as he always enjoys activities such as snowboarding and jet skiing. When Leo gets the opportunity, he seeks respite at the beaches while soaking up the sun. In June 2026, he attended the Gion Festival and immersed himself in his lively atmosphere.

Mizuki Noguchi is Seemingly Leading a Life Away From the Public Eye

Mizuki Noguchi, also known as Bou, has spent years working hard to leave his troubled past behind. He had once been the leader of a biker gang and had been sent to juvenile rehabilitation facilities several times. Furthermore, he shared that he had spent 3 years in prison for assault and extortion, which became a period for reflection and growth for him. Eventually, Bou learned several skills, from cooking to removing weeds.

On the show, Bou had also opened up about struggling with methamphetamine addiction, a difficult chapter that he overcame by choosing to remain sober. Currently settled in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, he has established himself as a Commercial Painter. Unlike some of his fellow cast members, he appears to be keeping his private life under wraps. The decision reflects Bou’s choice to stay out of the spotlight and lead a quiet life.

Ari is Thriving as a Rapper and Loves Exploring the Outdoors

Ari began his professional journey by serving in the Self-Defense Forces. He shared that while serving in the role, he was arrested for driving without a license and speeding, ultimately leading to his dismissal. Rather than allowing the setback to define him, he tapped into his creative spirit to become a rapper. The artist currently uses his creative expression to share his story. In July 2026, Ari announced the release of his music video for “Get Chance.”

In August, Ari’s single, “I’m ‘A'” and “1day” was released. Moreover, he is known for his creations, “Battle Family” and “Mae ni,” among others. In June 2026, he reached another milestone in his career when he was featured on the cover of Men’s Egg Magazine. Away from music, he has cultivated a huge fanbase on Instagram, with more than 12.2K followers. On the personal front, he loves spending time in the outdoors, visiting waterfalls, and immersing himself in nature’s beauty.

Taisei AKA Taichan Has Found His Rhythm as a Hairdresser

Born in Hiroshima and raised in Tokyo, Taisei AKA Taichan got his first tattoo at 16 and struggled with uncontrollable anger. However, as of writing, his life has taken a more positive turn, and he has been flourishing professionally as a hairdresser. When he isn’t focused on his professional endeavors, the passionate sports enthusiast enjoys playing baseball on the turf and watching lively baseball games at the stadium. Taisei also greatly values the company of his closest friends. He is now exploring different corners of Japan, immersing himself in the country’s natural beauty and trying a variety of cuisines. Music also holds a special place in his life and helps calm him down even when he is significantly overwhelmed.

Kazuma Hisaki Balances His Nightlife Career With His Passion for Fitness

Kazuma Hisaki, AKA Kazu-kun, was introduced as a new transfer student in episode 3 of the show, unlike his fellow cast members. He has now carved out a place for himself in Japan’s nightlife scene. The 30-year-old currently helps run a host club and shisha bar, Club Romeo, as a member of the Store Operations Staff, alongside three others. Today, Kazuma’s professional life extends beyond the nightlife scene as a content creator. He has garnered a fanbase of over 40.5K followers on Instagram.

On the platform, Kazuma shares glimpses into his career and often showcases his fashion choices by posing before the camera. His world revolves entirely around his adorable pup, who holds a special place in his heart as his constant companion. As a fitness enthusiast, Kazuma goes to the gym and maintains a strict fitness regimen. Whenever he gets the opportunity, he makes his way to the beach, relaxes by the swimming pool, and simply heads outdoors for camping trips with his beloved friends.

Hazuki Abe Juggles Her Career as a Kickboxing Trainer With Life as a Pawparent

Just like Kazuma, Hazuki Abe was also introduced to the audience as a transfer student in episode 3 of ‘Badly in Love.’ Originally from Miyagi Prefecture, she began kickboxing at just 19 years old. Since then, she has forged a life centered on strength, discipline, and personal growth, turning her passion into a profession as a Kickboxing Trainer. Currently, Hazuki is works as a trainer at the Gym/Physical Fitness Center, TARGET2000. Through that role, she regularly teaches children and expresses her pride in her students.

In February 2026, Hazuki restarted her Instagram account and began offering followers occasional sneak peeks into her career and personal life. Some of those include moments from her training and time she spends with her two furry pups, including Shi-chan. Whether it’s celebrating their birthdays or taking them out to restaurants, she always makes sure to shower them with immeasurable love. Despite maintaining a relatively private life, Hazuki always shares details about the heartfelt connections she has formed with her coworkers.

Marina “Marinin” Takaoka is Making a Fresh Start as a Bar Worker

Marina Takaoka, also known as Marinin, opened up about a painful past that had shaped her early life. She revealed that she had experienced abuse in previous relationships and did not have a good relationship with her grandfather. She also shared that she had Iranian-French roots, which did not sit well with her grandfather’s old-fashioned views. Yet, despite the difficult circumstances, she stepped into her career and began living alone. As of writing, Marinin has made a name for herself as a part of the ACE Group at Club Raise in Osaka.

Aside from that, Marinin has decided to keep further information about her personal life under wraps. From what we can tell, she finds joy in the presence of her adorable kitten, Leticia-kun. From cuddling to spending lazy afternoons playing with him, her kitten is a significant part of her life. In May 2026, Marinin traveled to Egypt and visited the Pyramids of Giza and took in the country’s remarkable history. Additionally, she had disclosed that she shared an incredible bond with her grandmother.

Hikaru Has Made a Name For Herself in the Hostess Club Industry

Hikaru’s life was marked by turmoil from an early age. Hailing from Kawasaki, Kanagawa, she divulged that her biological father was involved in drug dealing while her mother was a “yankii.” Growing up amid such circumstances was difficult for her, but her drive to move forward helped her carve out a different path for herself. Today, she has established herself as a worker at a hostess club. Whenever life becomes too overwhelming to bear, Hikaru finds her way to the beach, where she finds solace in the melody of the crashing waves.

Spending time in nature is also Hikaru’s form of reconnecting with herself. In her leisure time, she loves taking a long drive or going on a restaurant-hopping spree with her friends. She also enjoys visiting art galleries and wax museums, taking her time to appreciate artists’ creations. As a passionate music enthusiast, she loves attending lively concerts, enjoying the electric atmosphere. Besides that, Hikaru has decided to keep further information about her private life out of prying eyes.

Ruru Tanaka is a Rising Star in the Modeling Industry and a Content Creator

Born on November 30, 1999, Ruru Tanaka frequently got into fights in the past. She admitted to having been unfaithful several times and wanted a love interest on the show who could help her overcome the pain of infidelity. Away from the show’s spotlight, she has been building a promising career as a model. By November 2024, Ruru announced that she had signed with the Nuts Agency as a rising model. In June 2026, she announced her third appearance on ‘MAD5’ and another attendance on July 6 during their live broadcast.

When Ruru isn’t focused on modeling, she channels her creative energy into expanding her presence on social media as a Digital Creator. As of writing, she boasts over 41.1K and 49.4K followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. Across both of her personal pages on these platforms, she shares glimpses of her professional milestones and personal life. Back home, Ruru loves spending time with her furry pup, whether it’s visiting the dog park or going on long walks.

Asuka “Assun” Oguri Embraces Life as a Businesswoman and Digital Creator

Asuka Oguri, popularly known as Assun, has built a multifaceted career for herself as a company owner and hostess at a cabaret club. As of writing, she is associated with the performance and event venue Guri & Monster in Nishiki, Nagoya. Alongside her work in the entertainment and nightlife scene, she is also working with the brand Odrey. Moreover, Assun is making her mark as a content creator, amassing over 341K followers on Instagram. She has also built a massive community of over 194K followers on TikTok. She further runs a YouTube channel, where 82.7K subscribers follow videos of her life.

Moreover, Assun maintains another Instagram page, named “_assunsun2_,” which is mainly focused on sharing the different cuisines she gets to try by visiting various restaurants. Away from social media, she is a self-proclaimed gamer. She also possesses a wanderlust spirit, which has led her to explore several breathtaking destinations around the world. In March 2024, Assun enjoyed the beauty of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, followed by a trip to California that same month. By the following April, she witnessed the tropical beauty of Thailand. Most recently, in July 2026, she traveled to the Philippines and soaked up the sun on the beach.

Read More: Project Runway Season 22 Cast: Where Are They Now?