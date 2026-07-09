Project Runway Season 22 Cast: Where Are They Now?

For more than two decades, Freeform’s ‘Project Runway’ has been the ultimate battleground for aspiring fashion designers, where creativity and craftsmanship are tested under relentless deadlines. Season 22 raises the stakes even higher with Law Roach, Nina Garcia, and Heidi Klum as the judges and Christian Siriano as the returning mentor. This season is also the biggest, with 22 talented designers competing. Every week, the contestants face challenges to transform their bold ideas into reality quickly while maintaining their aesthetic.

Joseph McRae is a Rising Star in the Industry With His Clothing Brand

Joseph McRae, AKA JMC, first came into the spotlight in season 21 of the show. In January 2015, he began his entrepreneurial journey as the founder of his clothing brand, JOSEPH McRAE. There, he is currently thriving as the Creative Director and Designer, known for his unique Stacked Beanie. His official website showcases not only his seasonal collections but also a variety of projects reflecting his artistic vision. As of writing, Joseph has also gained over 57.2K followers on Instagram, where he shares updates about his recent creative projects. Through the platform, he also shares different looks he created for season 21. In March 2026, Joseph attended an event that was organized by the GLAAD community.

Aaron Potts is Turning His Vision Into Reality Through His Clothing Line

Aaron Potts has made a remarkable identity for himself by establishing his unisex clothing line, A.Potts. Through the brand’s website, he shares not only the latest collections but also his creative journey. Over the years, he has worked with several DJs, models, authors, and photographers. Additionally, Aaron’s creations have been worn by renowned individuals such as Jacob Elordi, Brittany Howard, and Janet Jackson, among others. In April 2026, he was honored to serve on the 5th Annual Sustainability panel at Harlem’s Fashion Row. Two months later, Aaron’s creations were featured on Artells, Author, and the Untitled Magazine. He has gradually been cultivating an active presence on Instagram, amassing over 9.7K followers.

Andrea Beaulieu Efficiently Balances Her Brand’s Website and Store

In fashion, Andrea Moore Beaulieu demonstrated her perseverance by launching the gender-neutral streetwear brand MOORE in April 2013. She currently continues to lead the venture as the Creative Director, selling her signature pieces on the official website and her store, The Makers New York. Beyond this, Andrea has garnered a large fanbase on Instagram, boasting more than 38.7K followers. In February 2026, her brand’s show, Rêves, was featured at New York Fashion Week. The momentum continued as her work was highlighted on Trend Privé Magazine in March and 33 Magazine two months later. In June 2026, the mother of three reached a milestone when people came to know about her through GRAZIA International.

Andriy Volkov is Expanding His Creative Horizon as a Designer and Entrepreneur

Hailing from Ukraine, Andriy Volkov has built a career reflecting his versatility and passion for fashion. In October 2019, he launched his custom studio and brand, VOLKOV, where he is currently serving as the Custom Couture Designer. Simultaneously, he has been excelling in his role as an Assistant Designer at JACHS since May 2022. Alongside that, Andriy is pursuing a Master of Arts in Art Business at Sotheby’s Institute of Art and is expected to earn the degree in 2027. Through his Instagram page, he regularly shares glimpses of his professional projects, creating pieces for renowned figures like Idaliz and the model, Riley. Outside of work, Andriy cherishes every moment he spends with his close friends.

Anna Molinari is an Entrepreneur, Digital Creator, and Family Woman

With sustainability at the heart of her work, Anna Molinari founded and became CEO of Instinct Brand in November 2021. Her commitment to innovation is further evident in her work as a Content Creator since March 2021. Along the way, she has built a community of more than 156K followers on Instagram. Anna’s growing influence was recognized when she earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Art and Style category in 2025. On the personal front, she loves spending quality time with her partner. Besides that, Anna maintains a close bond with her parents, Francis and Lisa Smith Molinari, and her siblings, Lilly and Hayden. Another significant portion of her heart is dedicated to her furry pup.

Bao Tranchi Cherishes Every Moment She Spends With Her Daughters

Best known for her work in celebrity styling and costume design, Bao Tranchi first captured viewers’ attention as a finalist on the show ‘Next in Fashion.’ Today, she leads her Los Angeles-based women’s wear brand, BAO TRANCHI. Through its official website, she showcases her designs and offers her signature pieces for purchase. Bao’s influence further extends as a Digital Creator, having gained over 204K and 36.2K followers on her Instagram pages. In April 2026, she announced that she was the Costume Designer of the highest budget Vietnamese movie ‘Ho Linh Trang Si: Bi an Mo Vua Dinh,’ which will be released in August. When Bao isn’t working, she finds her greatest joy in her two daughters, Storey and Sadie.

Bi Pham is Establishing Himself as a Fashion Designer With His Ready-to-Wear Designs

Bi Pham’s path into the fashion industry has been unconventional, as he initially pursued a career in science. After transitioning into fashion, he has been gradually building his identity as a New York City-based designer. As of writing, he is known for his ready-to-wear collections and for creating custom pieces that highlight his distinctive craftsmanship. Bi’s growing reputation opened new doors as his custom-designed jumpsuit was featured in a music video by La Reina. In June 2026, he appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to discuss his time on the show. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bi enjoys swimming in the ocean and making lifelong memories with his cousins.

Bryan Barrientos’s Creation Has Made Its Met Gala Debut in 2026

Peruvian-American designer Bryan Barrientos has always drawn inspiration from culture and approaches fashion as a cinematic experience. It has been his driving force for creating the brand, Barrientos Atelier. Over the years, he has made a name for himself within the industry, featuring his creations at New York Fashion Week. His work has also gained recognition from leading publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Women’s Wear Daily, and Vogue. Bryan’s creations have also been worn by Veronica Webb, Heidi Klum, and Coco Rocha. In April 2026, he collaborated with Maison Lesage before his designs appeared in Elle Vietnam. The following month, Jessica Cruel wore a piece Bryan made to the Met Gala.

Chloe Magleby is Transforming Her Passion For Sustainability Into a Flourishing Brand

Chloe Magleby has carved out a unique professional path, blending visual storytelling and creativity. Since September 2015, she has been working as a freelance Professional Videographer through her venture, Chloefilms. By December 2023, she further tapped into her entrepreneurial drive, launching the label Public Parts, which focuses on sustainable fashion. Chloe’s brand continued to gain momentum in February 2026, when she revealed the Bridal Collection for the 2026-2027 bridal season. Three months later, she was featured on People Magazine. On the personal front, she and her soulmate, Rickey, celebrated two years of their relationship in June 2026. Chloe also treasures the connection she shares with her beloved mother.

Dani Bennett Brings Vintage Fashion to Life Through Her Handmade Designs

Growing up in a small town, Dani Bennett has gradually turned her passion for music and vintage aesthetics into a distinctive creative career. Drawing inspiration from timeless fashion, she has launched the vintage store, moonhAg. Through its website, interested individuals can purchase items such as dresses, tops, headpieces, collars, and sets. Apart from that, Dani is a proud member of a band, which runs an Instagram page, “talentshow.wow.” She has also been steadily building a prominent presence for herself on social media, especially Instagram, where she boasts more than 4.1K followers. As a passionate music lover, Dani loves attending live concerts with her friends.

Elizabeth Shevelev is Preparing Herself to Launch a Fragrance Line

Elizabeth Shevelev has been gradually creating her own identity in the New York Fashion and Design industry. In August 2021, she created a brand that blended contemporary fashion with sculptural artistry, using custom textiles. However, she moved on from the brand in 2024. Since April 2025, she has been serving as the CEO of Maiden Home. Meanwhile, Elizabeth launched a namesake website, where she continues selling her new creations. Her uniqueness even paved the path for her to dress celebrities like Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner. In June 2026, a model wore the designer’s custom-made bikini at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. In July, Elizabeth announced she was excited to launch her fragrance line that same month.

Jeffrey Abess Elevates Custom Couture Pieces Through Jeffrey Kelly Designs

Jeffrey Kelly Abess is building his identity as a talented designer with a flair for bold, statement-making fashion. Through his label, Jeffrey Kelly Designs, he creates custom couture pieces. The brand has expanded its reach beyond its local clientele by offering worldwide shipping. A defining moment in his career arrived when he presented his collection at a New York Fashion Week show. Jeffrey is also making a mark as an Influencer, with over 129K followers on his Instagram page. In June 2026, he unveiled a custom-designed piece for Joey Jay. The following month, he and his partner, Eric Rivera Bautista, showcased their custom looks during an event. Shortly after, Jeffrey announced a watch party for the show at Renaissance Theatre Company.

Jennifer Daniel Has Shaped a Creative Career by Blending Modeling and Designing

Long before the show, Jennifer Daniel’s journey in the fashion industry began as a fashion model. Today, she is signed with the Major New York Modeling Agency while simultaneously building a career as a stylist and designer, focusing on costume design and image-making. In June 2026, Jennifer designed a wardrobe for the brand, Ulta Beauty. The following month, she and Octavius Terry made their appearance during a watch party at the Mood Fabrics Showroom in Atlanta, Georgia. There, they also participated in a meet-and-greet. In her personal life, she experienced a significant loss when her loved one, Christopher Lolk, passed away on January 31, 2026. Fortunately, Jennifer has her furry pup, whose presence brings her solace.

Jude Mikulencak Uses Classic Tailoring to Create His Handmade Designs

Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, Jude Mikulencak has gradually built his reputation as a designer and tailor for crafting timeless garments. Through his Instagram page, he frequently offers his followers a deeper look into his creative journey, especially by sharing his thesis collection and the dresses he has created. From time to time, Jude poses before the camera, wearing his handmade clothes. In February 2026, he collaborated with Adam Dowling and Coltrane Calloway to feature his handcrafted suits. While Jude is passionate about sharing his work, he has made a conscious choice to keep much of his personal life out of the public eye.

Omolara Odupita is Redefining Success as a Fashion Designer and Musician

Omolara Odupita, also known as LRÉ the Artist, was serving in the US Air Force when she found her creative direction. Eventually, in November 2014, she became a freelance Fashion Artist and founded the brand, Toyin LaTour, LLC. As of writing, she takes pride in making handmade garments from scratch and in representing the queer community. In January 2026, Omolara entered into a paid partnership with the artist Yaya.

In February 2026, Omolara collaborated with the creator, Carlos Mikelangelo, again. Currently, the garment sales on her brand’s website are closed, but she has announced her soon-to-be-launched denim zipper jacket. Omolara is also a talented music artist who has created an album, “Vol 001. Project Alarm.” In March, Omolara attended the NAACP Image Awards Event, followed by her feature in Gaye Magazine in July.

Naheim Muhammad Has Built a Fashion Brand Inspired by Nature

Naheim Muhammad has built a remarkable professional trajectory as a fashion designer, driven by his deep appreciation for nature. Drawing inspiration from architecture and organic forms, he founded the streetwear brand, YahSoul Enterprises LLC, where he serves as the Creative Director. As a Los Angeles-based designer and pattern maker, Naheim has built an online community of more than 50.1K followers on Instagram, where he regularly shares his new creations. In May 2026, he was featured in People Magazine as a contestant on the show. As of writing, he greatly takes pride in his creation, Bugs Hat. Away from work, Naheim enjoys immersing himself in nature’s serenity or spending quality time with his friends.

Octavius Terry is Flourishing as a Content Creator and Head Designer

Octavius Terry became the CEO and Head Designer of his ready-to-wear menswear brand, OCTAVIUS MARSION, in June 2018. In September 2024, he broadened his professional portfolio by becoming a Global Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Keller Williams Realty, Inc. He has also cultivated a strong digital presence, building an Instagram community of over 103K followers. Besides that, Octavius offers a 6-month in-person course. In May 2026, he launched his limited-edition collection of upcycled coffee-bean jute-bag brief totes, named The Drip. Two months later, he was featured in Gaye Magazine alongside his fellow competitors. That same month, Octavius experienced immense heartbreak when his friend, Roosevelt, sadly passed away.

Plane Jane is Making His Mark as a Reality TV Star and Digital Creator

Andrew Dunayevskiy, whose stage name is Plane Jane, initially captured the viewers’ attention when he competed in ‘House of Villains’ and season 3 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Since then, he has been creating his fashion statements and has become a thriving Digital Creator with over 411K followers on Instagram. In addition to connecting with his followers on Cameo and TikTok, Plane Jane runs a YouTube channel with 42K subscribers. In May 2026, he announced that he was the 2027 beauty correspondent for Werq The World News. The following month, he collaborated with the charity Rainbow Railroad and was interviewed by Crosswalk Crush, where he discussed his perspective on relationships. By July, Plane Jane shared about his appearance on ‘Drag House Rules.’

R’bonney Gabriel Juggles Her Multifaceted Career as a Designer and Sewing Instructor

R’bonney Nola Gabriel came into the spotlight in 2022, when she became Miss Texas, Miss USA, and Miss Universe. In December 2018, she created a sustainable fashion brand, R’BONNEY NOLA Design, where she is also the CEO. The fashion designer also joined Magpies & Peacocks as a Sewing Instructor in September 2020. R’bonney’s influence continues to grow on Instagram and YouTube, where she has garnered over 1.1 million followers and 86.1K subscribers, respectively. In June 2026, she launched a special archive sale, offering more than 100 of her favorite designs to interested individuals. In her personal life, R’bonney took a major step by relocating to Los Angeles, California, in May 2026.

Robert Severson is an Exceptional Drag Queen and Costume Designer

Robert Severson, also known as Robby among his loved ones and his stage name Q, had been showcasing his talent in the fashion industry for a long time. He came into the national limelight when he participated in season 16 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Since then, he has continued to build a dynamic professional career as a drag performer and costume designer, particularly for other drag artists. Beyond that, Robert has garnered a large fanbase on Instagram, highlighted by his 128K followers. On his website, Q, fans can easily purchase merchandise showcasing his signature style. In April 2026, Robert collaborated with the Help Stop the Virus initiative. Two months later, he was featured in an article written by Linzi Garcia.

Varvara Diakonenkova is Gradually Building Her Identity With Most Hated

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova decided to move to the US to pursue her dream of building a career in fashion. She is currently studying Fashion/Apparel Design at Drexel University. Since August 2023, she has been working as a Salesperson at Totem Brand Co. By July 2024, Varvara took another significant step by founding the artistic brand Most Hated, with Elias Frost as a collaborator. Today, the former uses the personal website to share her portfolio and journey. In April 2026, she unveiled Most Hated’s Supima Design Lab collection. A month later, Varvara announced that she was working on a music video with two other talented creatives. By June, she had been featured in Vogue and shared her plans to release her debut single.

Yang Yang Xu is Making Waves With Her Contemporary Women’s Wear Designs

Yang Yang Xu is flourishing as a womenswear and print designer, showcasing her creativity across London, England, New York, and Shanghai, China. Throughout her journey, she has continued to expand her creative portfolio through innovative collections and collaborations. In December 2025, Yang Yang collaborated with Harley De Oliveira to design a small-batch hoodie collection, Bubbly Scribbles, for the brand Everything’s Fine. The momentum continued as she partnered with a fellow designer to create pieces for the Asian New York Fashion Week in February 2026. When Yang Yang isn’t busy with work, she seeks respite by exploring the outdoors and discovering new eateries with her beloved friends.

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