Big Brother Season 28 Cast: Where Are They Now?

CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ offers a fascinating look at human nature by placing strangers under the same roof and watching how they live together. People from different backgrounds require constant compromises, adjustments, and the ability to handle conflict to make for entertaining, often unpredictable television. Season 28 was no different in bringing together contestants from all walks of life. They entered the house with the shared goal of winning. Their interactions and relationships created the drama and excitement that have long defined the series.

Ashley Trail is Leading a Fulfilling Life as a Bartender in Chicago

Based out of Chicago, Ashley Trail has built a career in the hospitality industry and works as a bartender. In May 2025, she expanded her pursuits by launching her own clothing brand, Trailer Trash Wear and made a move into entrepreneurship and fashion. The brand reflected her personal style and gave her an opportunity to connect with a wider audience beyond her day-to-day work. Later that year, in October 2025, Ashley appeared on the ‘Dumb Brunette’ podcast, where she spoke about her experiences and growing ventures. Through a combination of ventures, Ashley has continued to establish a presence both within her local community and online.

Barrett Pfeiffer Has Extensive Technical Expertise as an Engineer

Barrett Pfeiffer works as a Jumbotron engineer. The role involves operating, maintaining, and troubleshooting the large video boards and display systems used at sporting events, concerts, and other live entertainment venues. His work helps ensure that video feeds, graphics, advertisements, and live event content are displayed smoothly for thousands of spectators. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Barrett enjoys traveling and has visited several international destinations. In 2023, he took a trip to Spain, and in 2025, he traveled to Japan. He is based out of Austin, Texas, but these experiences allowed him to explore different cultures and cities.

Chuk Anyanwu Has a Garnered Immense Experience in Logistics

Chuk Anyanwu currently works as a Supply Chain Coordinator at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., where he manages purchase orders, coordinates with vendors and logistics teams, monitors inbound shipments, and helps improve procurement and distribution processes. He has built extensive experience across the supply chain and marketing through roles at Ford Motor Company, where he worked as a Supply Chain & Demand Analyst and previously as a Parts Supply and Logistics Intern. He has also held internships with Amazon and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows program. Chuk earned a BBA from Texas Woman’s University after previously studying marketing at the University of North Texas. Beyond his career, he creates content centered on his everyday life in Dallas, Texas, his workouts, and small glimpses into things that keep him going.

Drew Campbell Has Kickstarted His Career as a Dental Assistant Today

Drew Campbell works as a surgical dental assistant, assisting with a range of dental and oral surgery procedures while helping ensure his patients receive quality care. In May 2026, he graduated from California State University, San Marcos. It was an important milestone in his academic journey that came years after hard work. In his free time, Drew enjoys staying active and spending time outdoors. One of his favorite hobbies is snowboarding, which allows him to combine his love of adventure and the outdoors.

Haley Thogmartin is a Practitioner of Alternate Medicine

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Haley Thogmartin earned a Bachelor of Science in Child Development in 2019 after spending four years as a Division I softball player. Her competitive athletic background helped shape the discipline and leadership skills she carries into her professional life today. Haley currently serves as the Director of Operations at Viking Alternative Medicine, where her work focuses on areas such as hormones, peptides, metabolic health, and holistic wellness support. Away from work, she is a devoted animal lover and often describes her two dogs as her babies. Much of her free time revolves around caring for and spending time with them.

Jason De Puy AKA Salina EsTitties is Already an Established Reality TV Star

Jason De Puy is a San Francisco-based performer best known by his drag persona, Salina EsTitties. They first gained national attention competing on season 15 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in 2023, where they placed sixth and received the Golden Boot. They returned in 2026 for the show’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 11, from which they were eliminated shortly. Beyond drag competition, De Puy has built a music career under the EsTitties name. They have released several singles, including the 2026 track “Pek Pek,” and were featured last year on “My Guy” by Frankie Grande. Their 2026 comedy special ‘I’m Dead’ is also available to stream on Revery TV. They have also consistently appeared at high-profile fan events like the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ celebrations in New York City.

Kamuela Kirk AKA Kamu is an Outstanding MMA Fighter

Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk is a professional MMA fighter fighting out of Peoria, Arizona, where he trains at Siege MMA under coach Santino De Franco. Born in Hawaii and of Jamaican descent, he built his career primarily as a lightweight and featherweight, compiling a pro record in the double digits with wins across knockout, submission, and decision. He appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series, fighting for a UFC contract, and went on to compete under the UFC banner as well as for LFA and WSOF. He has always been vocal about his faith and believes it to be his building block.

LaTrice “La La” Verrett is a Multimedia Personality

LaTrice “La La” Verrett has built a diverse career spanning entertainment, media, events, and business. Since 1985, she has worked as a singer and performer while touring nationally and internationally with the Grammy Award-winning group Sounds of Blackness. She performed in the long-running off-Broadway production ‘Mama I Want to Sing,’ and wrote and recorded dance music for the European market. She also studied Pre-Law and Dance at Rutgers University from 1986 to 1990.

Since 2008, La La has worked as an on-air personality. She has made guest appearances on shows including ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ ‘The View,’ and ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ She joined BLD Holdings in 2018 and started working as a C-Suite Executive Assistant before becoming Executive Manager of Special Events in 2021. She curates networking events and manages relationships with investors and business leaders. Outside of her professional life, La La is a dedicated mother to her children, Lexington and KJ. She is also passionate about fitness and maintaining an active lifestyle with her many professional commitments.

Lyric Medeiros is a Versatile Actor and Singer With a Strong Legacy

Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Lyric Medeiros comes from a well-known musical family. Her father is Glenn Medeiros, the pop singer who rose to fame in the late 1980s. She has been building her own public profile and has established herself as a digital creator and content producer. She often shares musical duets and family-centered content with her father on her YouTube channel. She has also built a sizable social media following, with around 365,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to creating content, Lyric has shared acting reels showcasing different characters and scenarios. Professionally, she is an attorney, and she also gained some fame through her appearance on season 21 of ‘American Idol.’

Mallory Aurichio Takes Pride in Her Job as a Rocket Scientist

Originally from Washington, New Jersey, Mallory Aurichio has built her career around engineering and technical problem-solving. In May 2025, she graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering and a minor in Communications. During her time at university, she was also involved in Club Cross Country. Shortly after graduation, she began working as a Power Distribution Engineer at Leidos in September 2025. In this role, she helps support and design electrical distribution systems.

Melody Morris is Pursuing a College Degree While Keeping Up Her Job

Melody Morris is now based in Maricopa, Arizona, but she is originally from Thornton, Colorado. She previously studied Political Science and Communication at the University of Colorado Denver before pursuing a degree in Sports Journalism at Arizona State University. While building her academic credentials, Melody gained hands-on reporting experience as a sports reporter for the Arizona Interscholastic Association during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four. She currently works as a social media manager for Cronkite News, ASU’s student-run news outlet, and also serves as a corporate game show host for ‘Game Show Battle Rooms.’

Rome Seymour is a Sought-After Pickleball Coach

Rome Seymour has turned his passion for racquet sports into a professional career. A former tennis player and alumnus of Ferris State University, he later transitioned into the rapidly growing world of pickleball. Originally from Traverse City, Michigan, Rome made the move to Delray Beach, Florida, attracted by the increasing demand and opportunities within the sport. He works as a pickleball coach and helps players develop their skills while remaining actively involved in the competitive side of the game. In addition to coaching, Rome competes professionally as he continues to build his presence in the pickleball community.

Taylor Brown Loves Working for Kids Through Her Full-Time Job

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2021, Taylor Brown began working as a teacher with Broward County Public Schools, where she also served as a cheerleading coach and mentor. While pursuing a Master’s and Specialist degree in Professional School Counseling at The University of Georgia, she worked as a Housing Graduate Resident and later as a School Counselor at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School. Since September 2024, Taylor has served as a Professional School Counselor with Broward County Public Schools. She also holds a Florida Teacher Certification K-6 with Reading and ESOL endorsements, which helps her in supporting students both academically and personally.

Yash Patel is Making Strides in the Financial Sector Today

At 24, Yash Patel has already established a strong foundation in the finance industry. After graduating magna cum laude from Penn State University in 2024 with a degree in Finance, he joined PGIM Quantitative Solutions as a Senior Finance Associate. He later moved into a Senior Finance Associate role at Prudential Financial in 2025, following a 2023 summer analyst internship with the company. During college, he was involved in organizations including Phi Chi Theta and participated in an international study program in Barcelona. Outside his professional career, Yash is also building a presence as a social media content creator and has a separate page for it.

Read More: Inside Season 3: Where is the Cast Now?