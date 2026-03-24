Inside Season 3: Where is the Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘Inside’ features 12 internet celebrities and influencers competing to win a cash prize pot. However, this comes at a great personal expense, as many compromises are required along the way. In season 3, the different temperaments and varying standards of the contestants created a setup where it was not just about winning the challenges, but also about making adjustments and creating friendships. It showed that competition goes beyond strategy, as personal connections and adaptability become equally important for navigating the pressures of the game.

AB Has Gained Widespread Popularity For His Vlogs on YouTube Today

Alfie Buttle, widely known as AB, is a UK-based content creator, vlogger, and entrepreneur. He began his social media journey on Instagram in April 2015 before gaining wider recognition on TikTok, where his fitness content, humorous videos, and skits attracted a large audience. In 2019, he launched his own marketing venture, AButtle Ltd (also known as Alfie Marketing Ltd), which marked his entry into business. Around 2020, he worked as a Social Media Marketing Manager at H2K of Harrogate, a skincare brand, but it seems like he is focused on his own brand now. Expanding his digital presence, he now runs the Fellas Podcast and shares vlogs on his YouTube channel, ABvloggin. He is also associated with brands like YoungLA and MyProtein and promotes their products.

Anna Malygon is Chasing her Dreams of Becoming a Model

Anna Malygon is a Ukrainian-born content creator, model, and influencer who built her career primarily on TikTok. She began gaining attention through short-form videos featuring lip-syncs, dances, clickbait-style skits, travel clips, and relatable college life content, eventually growing her audience to around 7 million followers on TikTok and 2.4 million on Instagram. In September 2020, she enrolled at Humber College in Canada, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Production. From June to August 2022, she worked in Los Angeles as a production assistant for YouTuber Chase Behrend, further developing her scripting and video production skills. Alongside content creation, she has also established herself in modeling, notably walking at Paris Fashion Week for Ottolinger’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025.

Marlon Has Built a Huge Following as a Twitch Streamer

Marlon Lundgren Garcia, known online as Marlon3lg or Marlon LuGa, is a content creator and streamer who has built a strong digital presence across platforms. He transitioned to Twitch streaming in 2021, starting with just 866 followers, and quickly grew by focusing on entertaining IRL content, witty banter, and personality-driven interactions. His collaborations with popular groups like the Sidemen further boosted his visibility. Over time, he has amassed 1.9 million followers on Twitch, around 4.5 million on Instagram, 7 million on TikTok, and approximately 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. Expanding beyond streaming, Marlon made history by signing with IMG Models as their first streamer and secured brand deals with Polo Ralph Lauren. Before his online career, he also played semi-professional basketball in Sweden and the United States.

Indiyah Polack is Rising the Ranks as a Presenter and a Host

Indiyah Polack first rose to prominence in 2022 as a contestant on ‘Love Island’ season 8, where she quickly became a fan favorite and ultimately finished in third place alongside Dami Hope. In January 2023, she stepped into broadcasting as the co-host of ‘Love Island: The Morning After’ podcast with Sam Thompson, while also becoming a regular panellist on ‘Love Island: Aftersun’ alongside host Maya Jama. Around the same time, she began building strong brand partnerships, including a six-figure ambassador deal with PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace resale app in 2022, along with collaborations with brands like Boots.

She also explored reality television beyond dating shows, appearing on ‘Cooking with the Stars,’ and later featuring on ‘The Weakest Link’ in December 2024. Since then, Indiyah has further established herself as a presenter, hosting the MOBO Awards and continuing to grow her media portfolio. Most recently, in January 2026, she participated in a Capital XTRA Christmas special discussion, reinforcing her place as a rising and versatile television personality.

Expressions Oozing is One of the Funniest Football Streamers Today

Expressions Oozing is a prominent British football YouTuber and streamer known for his high-energy live reactions to Tottenham Hotspur matches, passionate rants against managers, and humorous roasts of rival teams. With over a decade of online presence, he has built a loyal fanbase through his unfiltered personality and engaging content. In 2021, he expanded into Twitch, further developing his brand through live interactions and gaming content. Although he took a short break in 2025, he returned in early 2026 with even more intense, fury-filled reactions to the Spurs’ poor form. He now actively streams on Twitch and also hosts his own podcast titled ‘Bants Sports Ooz.’

Saffron Barker Hosts a Podcast in Conjunction With Content Creation

Saffron Barker launched her self-titled YouTube channel on July 30, 2015, at just 15 years old, following the disbandment of her teenage girl band Born2Blush. She quickly built a strong online presence and later authored the book ‘Saffron Barker: Top 10 Tips for Social Media’. Expanding into television, she became runner-up on ‘The Celebrity Circle’ in 2021, appeared as a contestant on ‘Celebrity Hunted’ series 5, and won alongside dance troupe Don8 on ‘The Greatest Dancer’ Sport Relief special in 2020. Over time, she transitioned into a business-focused phase, launching her clothing brand Girl Uniform and securing high-end collaborations. She also hosts the podcast ‘Sex, Lies & DM Slides’, centered around dating and relationships in your 20s, with Anastasia Kingsnorth since 2024.

Alhan Gençay is Following His Passion in Sports Through His Digital Career

Alhan Gençay began his career around 2017 by founding Ultra Haze, a production company focused on music videos, lifestyle vlogs, and creative projects. He gained wider recognition through his Gasworks series, a street-style interview format where he engages strangers in unfiltered, often humorous conversations. In 2020, he expanded into podcasting with ‘Alhan’s World,’ further building his voice in digital media. His TikTok presence under 9p features viral clips teasing Alhan FM, which airs weekly, while his X account showcases spontaneous moments from his life. A lifelong gamer, he launched the multi-million-pound gaming company Ultra Haze in 2022. With YouTube uploads like ‘Alhan Takes on America’ (which came out in January 2026) and a troublemaker persona, he continues to grow his audience.

Chloe Ferry Has Built a Long-standing Career in Reality TV

Chloe Ferry is an English reality TV star best known for her long-running role on MTV’s ‘Geordie Shore’ and its various spin-offs in the years that followed. Her breakout on the show led to appearances on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ series 19 in 2017, where she was evicted fifth, as well as ‘Ex on the Beach’ the same year. She later featured on shows like ‘Celebs Go Virtual Dating’ in 2020 and ‘Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion’ in 2021. Before her rise to fame, she worked in salons and was involved in ice skating, all the while creating content about her life. She is now the owner of The Beauté Lounge, a salon and aesthetics business based in Newcastle, UK. In 2025, she chose to go public with her relationship with property developer Alex Swinney, and they are still very much in love.

Ben Azelart is in a Happy Relationship With Hannah Thomas Today

Ben Azelart began skateboarding at the age of nine, competing in events such as the Association of Skateboarders Hawaii and King of the Groms before shifting his focus to YouTube in 2014. He gained popularity through viral content, including videos like ‘Cutting People’s Earphones, Then Giving Them AirPods’, and went on to build a strong presence on the platform. Expanding into entertainment, he also appeared in Brat TV’s web series ‘Brobot’. Alongside YouTube, he launched his own merchandise line, available on his website, Stay Wild. Since December 2020, he has been in a relationship with TikToker Hannah Thomas, and the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary in Bali. They also share and co-parent their dog, Roger.

Chian Reynolds is Pursuing a Path as a Life Coach Along With Content Creation

Chian Reynolds founded Stand Out TV in 2018 after a brief career in public relations, serving as Director at Pivaz Brentwood from 2017 to 2018. She quickly grew the platform into a space for her signature ‘Grilling’ series, which ran from 2021 to 2023 and featured candid conversations with guests about dating red flags, partner preferences, relationship drama, and cultural hot takes. The series also included celebrity chats with figures such as Andrew Tate, DJ Akademiks, and Sneako. Since October 2023, Reynolds has operated Chian Reynolds Content as both producer and on-camera talent, freelancing in social media management. In January 2026, she revealed she had expanded her work into counseling and life coaching, further diversifying her career.

Lydia Violet is an Active Twitch and YouTube Streamer

Lydia Violet began her online career as a Twitch streamer in 2021, initially focusing on “Just Chatting” segments before expanding into narrative-driven playthroughs, including Elden Ring DLC, Sidemen watchalongs, and interactive viewer contests. Over time, she grew her presence on YouTube, creating short-form content featuring reaction videos, challenges, and story-driven mini-episodes. Originally from the UK, Lydia has since relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she continues to engage audiences with more live interactions and dynamic content. Her content is now centred on gaming, storytelling, and live engagement, making her a versatile and growing digital creator.

Eddie Hall is a Proud Father to His Four Kids

Eddie Hall, famously nicknamed “The Beast,” is a retired British professional strongman, actor, and boxer who later transitioned into content creation. He made history in 2016 by deadlifting 500 kg (1,102 lbs) at the World Deadlift Championships, becoming the first person to lift half a ton, and went on to win the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition. After retiring in 2018, he launched a YouTube channel, sharing training, diet routines, and sessions like Beat Mode with his wife, Alexandra, alongside strongman breakdowns. Hall is now the founder of Beast Pharm, a nutrition supply brand, hosts the podcast Good Bad Beast, and has launched the fitness app Beasted. He has four children: a daughter, Layla, from a previous relationship; his son Maximus, born in 2013, who is also a teen influencer. He and Alexandra welcomed two younger daughters born in June 2023 and October 2024.

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