Hoarders Season 15: Where Are They Now?

As a long-running reality television series living up to its title, A&E’s ‘Hoarders’ gives us a deep insight into the complex, often contradictory world of those with compulsive hoarding disorder. While most participants know their situation is precarious as they have either faced eviction threats, felt isolated by loved ones, or received warnings from the city, they have trouble coming to terms with what they need to do. That’s why a team of experts guides them at every step, in the hopes they can embrace change for their own emotional, mental, and physical well-being. So, of course, season 15 was no different.

Terri Hultman Continues to Serve Her Community as a Nurse-Midwife

Although Terri Hultman initially blamed her hectic schedule for her hoarding, it gradually came to light that traumas from her childhood likely played a role in her developing the disorder. It took her some time to come to terms with it, yet she was determined to turn over a new leaf and has likely since managed to keep up with new behavior patterns to lead a much more comfortable, fulfilling life. However, the one thing that hasn’t changed for this Versailles, Missouri, resident is her love for her 3 adult children, as well as her compassion for her community, as she wants to inspire care and kindness. In fact, the Registered Nurse Midwife with over 29 years of experience continues to serve at the Community Wellness Clinic while also providing her services to Mennonites, neighbors, and strangers alike. She has recently also been very vocal in her opinions about the current government’s handling of both local and global socio-political matters.

Robert “Bob” Dielmann Sadly Passed Away in 2023

Robert “Bob” Dielmann was reportedly just a young boy growing up in Creve Coeur, Missouri, when he first developed an appreciation for the arts thanks to his encouraging, loving grandfather. Thus, upon graduating from high school, he honed his own skills by working under some of the most renowned names in the industry and attending the Washington University School of Fine Arts. From the Art Institute of Chicago to a private studio in St. Louis and from the Famous Barr store to publications both local and national, he subsequently proved his mettle as an artist everywhere.

According to the aforementioned show, Rob did so while experiencing a lot of trauma since he was an out gay man, had severe domestic issues with his partner, and had contracted HIV. The oil painter continued to create endlessly, though, even as he fell into deep depression, began hoarding, and ultimately got diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before his 87th birthday. From what we can tell, he sadly passed away at the age of 88 in November 2023. Since then, his work has started being sold through an official website, with all proceeds going to his foundation to support research efforts for HIV and cancer. As for the historic Victorian home, which he had spent more than 4 decades designing as well as restoring – The Dielmann-Kaiser House – it likely remains under his foundation/trust.

John is Still Trying to Let Go of His Bad Habits

For as long as San Diego, California, native John can remember, he has had trouble letting go of material possessions, owing to some ingrained traumas from his childhood and upbringing. In fact, because of his hoarding, not only did his first marriage fail, but he also lost custody of their 2 children as they did not want to live in a home that was essentially overflowing. He then found love again with a caring, supportive woman named Andi, but his hoarding, dumpster diving, and many incomplete projects started putting a strain on their connection, too.

Ultimately, the city of San Diego intervened, which is when John started going to therapy on his own before ultimately accepting help — the entire process was difficult, but he persevered. Since then, he has retreated to some of his old ways a little, yet he has also made significant progress. He has quit dumpster diving, reduced the number of his storage units from 4 to 1, and keeps his space clean, but the contents of his empty units have mostly made their way back into his home. He even eased up on therapy for a while, failed the city’s inspection, and then refused to let Andi enter his home before soon seemingly realizing he needed to do much better. Therefore, he has likely resumed the process from scratch and is determined to stick to it for the sake of his well-being, his romantic relationship, and his children.

Destiny Terrell is Thriving as an Independent Young Woman Today

If there is only one way we can ever describe Destiny Danielle Terrell from Cameron, North Carolina, it would have to be as a force of nature, considering all that she has overcome. She lost her sister as well as her nephew in a car crash at age 17, her father passed away on October 27, 2011, and her mother died right in front of her from a heart attack 48 hours before they were to film their episode. Nevertheless, after hoarding with her mother for more than two decades, she knew she couldn’t look back and decided to move forward with the process with her siblings’ support.

However, a mere week after the successful cleanup, Destiny handed over the keys to the place she shared with her mother to the property manager and moved in with a younger brother. Over the ensuing 6-7 months, she made the most of the “aftercare” provided to her by going to 12 therapy sessions, really understanding the crux of her issues, and then working on them. Since then, she has moved into a new place in Browns Summit all by herself, maintained it in a cozy yet clean manner, and kick-started her career. She was an Assistant Manager at Dollar General, a Stylist at Lane Bryant, and a Customer Service Associate at Goodwill, but now, since June 2024, she has been serving as a Store Associate at Lidl. The 39-year-old primarily works in the bakery department but can also run the register, the self-checkout, and the ambient stock, if needed.

Lori Rudyk Has Found a Balance Between Her Career as a Teacher and Her Personal Connections

While there was once a time when Lori Rudyk was shamefully self-deprecating about herself as an individual and a mother because of her hoarding, it appears she has since turned over a new leaf. Not only is she now active in her community in the small town of Kugluktuk, Nunavut, in Canada, but she is also learning to embrace her real passions and her connection with her now-adult son. It thus seems the native of The Pas, Manitoba, is no longer ashamed or embarrassed of her home, and is determined to maintain its cozy cleanliness by controlling her shopping. The graduate of the University of Ottawa and Carleton University is actually doing so while serving as an Educator at Jimmy Hikok Ilihakvik and navigating a new relationship. From what we can tell, the single mother of one is currently engaged in a happy, healthy romance with a man named Craig Ward, with whom she likely also shares an adorable dog.

Odette and David Yaxley Are Still Happily Married, Enjoying Life in the Suburbs

Although Odette and David had tied the knot on February 14 sometime in the late 2010s/early 2020s, they were on the edge of divorce within two years owing to their hoarding issues. The former had given him an ultimatum because the chaos was simply getting too much for her, affecting her heart health, his respiratory system, and both of their overall emotional well-being. The truth is that the retired workaholic had built his dream home in the Blue Mountains of Ontario, but all his outdated equipment from his former career, untouched new projects, and Odette’s own belongings had turned the place into a hell house.

It took Odette and David some time to really embrace the cleanup change, but it appears they have been able to adapt for the sake of their union, their children, and their grandchildren. From what we can tell, they have likely not slipped back into their old ways and are actually continuing to make progress by removing unnecessary items to make room for new memories. However, aside from their familial bonds, their primary focus these days appears to be drastically different, as the former prefers to surround herself with pets while the latter is back at work. Odette sadly lost two pups over a few years in the early 2020s, so she adopted another beautiful dog named Willow in March 2022 and ensured to make her familiar with her cat, too. As for David, a hobbyist boatsman, nature lover, and once-renowned Creative Director, he has been serving as the Director of Operations-Creative Services at Ravenswood Architecture & Design since September 2022.

Coral Anderson Seemingly Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Today

Hailing from a long line of South African educators, Coral Anderson knew from an early age that she was an inquisitive soul who never hesitated to explore new passions or opportunities. However, her interests soon grew to such an extent that she became a hoarder – she never felt ready to part ways with previous items because she had purchased them all with a vision in mind, resulting in everything piling up. It took a lot of willpower for her to go through the process before relinquishing some semblance of control over her surroundings, but it has likely changed everything for the better. From what we can tell, Coral still resides in Port Colborne, Ontario, alongside her husband Mike Anderson, where they are enveloped by the love of their friends, family, and 3 now-adult daughters. As for her individual standing, the avid reader, music enthusiast, fiber artist, upholstery specialist, and herbologist appears to be leading a good, quiet life today, well away from the limelight.

Read More: Where Is Eric From Hoarders Season 12 Episode 1 Today?