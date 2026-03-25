Bait Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

In Prime Video’s ‘Bait,’ an actor’s desire to bag the role of James Bond turns into a harrowing journey that tests him physically and mentally. The story centers on a man named Shah Latif who has one chance to prove that he should be the next James Bond. However, there are several hurdles in his path, most of which are of his own making. By the end of the six-episode first season, the character goes through a transformative journey, but the season ends on a note that shows that Shah’s story is only just beginning. So far, the show has not been renewed for a second season, but its creator, Riz Ahmed, has expressed the desire to continue Shah’s story and follow him in the next chapter of his life. If the show is renewed, the second season could be released in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bait Season 2 Could Follow Shah’s Journey Into Stardom

In the first season of ‘Bait,’ Shah is a struggling actor whose big break could be the role of James Bond. In a quest to bring more credibility to his claim, he tries to gain some traction with the fanbase, but things end up in a completely different direction. Despite all that he goes through, he is offered the role at the end of the season. While this could be considered the end of the story, the point where the character has achieved the goal they set out for, things are not so simple for Shah. His life unravels when he has barely touched the glow of the limelight. Fame hasn’t yet been properly bestowed on it, and it is just social media that has been keeping him in trend, though for all the wrong reasons.

If Shah does end up becoming James Bond, he would be exposed to real fame, and that comes with a whole other host of challenges. The second season could focus on the sudden change in his life due to his professional success. At the same time, there are still a lot of details about him and his family’s past that have not been revealed yet. For example, we don’t know what happened to his aunt and Zulfi’s mother. It is hinted that Shah may have the same mental illness as her. While the first season ends with him getting the role of his dreams, he has yet to seek professional help for the spiral that he went through, making his mental health a crucial plot point to be explored.

Another thing that could be explored in further detail is his relationship with Yasmin. In the first season, they are broken up, mainly because of the self-indulgent behavior that prevents him from considering the emotions and needs of others. However, he has gone through a significant change by the end of Season 1, and Yasmin gets a glimpse of that when she crosses paths with him at the airport. While she is supposed to be flying to Argentina, she seems to be on the verge of changing her mind, considering that she’d already mentioned she had cold feet the night before. The second season could expand her role and bring her and Shah’s romance front and center as they navigate the new situation together.

Bait Season 2 Will Bring Back the Original Cast

One of the many reasons why ‘Bait’ works so well is because of its cast, and should the second season happen, all the main characters are expected to reprise their roles. Riz Ahmed will return as Shah Latif, with Guz Khan as Zulfi, Sheeba Chaddha as Shah’s mother Tahira, Sajid Hasan as Shah’s father Parvez, Aasiya Shah as Q, Weruche Opia as Felicia, and Ritu Arya as Yasmin. Nabhaan Rizwan’s Salim and Soni Razdan as Salim’s mother, Nalia, are also expected to be a major part of the story going forward. With Shah becoming James Bond, he might require the services of Rafe Spall’s Nigel’s security services, bringing him back into the mix, especially if the guy pushes for Shah to take his deal and become a real-life spy, of sorts.

Another major character of Season 1 was the pig head, voiced by Patrick Stewart, that becomes Shah’s closest confidant, until it is smashed by a car in an accident. Considering how things are going to spiral again for Shah, there’s a chance that he may fixate on something else to look for support and reassurance when he has none from others. Stewart could return to voice that new companion, or a different famous actor could take on that role. Shah becoming James Bond is bound to take him higher in the circles of Hollywood, and we might even get high-profile cameos, like Dev Patel, perhaps, to paint a different picture of Shah’s new reality.

Read More: Bait Ending Explained: Does Shah Become James Bond?