Where is Prime Video’s Bait Filmed?

From the mind of Riz Ahmed, Prime Video’s ‘Bait’ is a comedy-drama series that centers on a struggling British-Pakistani actor named Shah Latif who auditions for the biggest role of his career — James Bond — without any hope of getting it. In a surprising turn of events, when he manages to land the role of the next James Bond, he finds himself under heavy scrutiny as the internet and his family discuss whether or not he is the ideal choice for the role.

At the same time, he faces an existential crisis and a conspiracy as his life begins to resemble the character he is set to play. Apart from Ahmed’s electrifying portrayal of Shah Latif, the show features compelling performances by a talented cast, including Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya. The hilarious tale of the struggling actor unfolds in London, where its streets and establishments provide the ideal backdrop for bringing the narrative to life.

Bait Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Bait’ takes place in England, especially in London. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration got underway in September 2024 under the working title ‘Quarter Life’ and wrapped up in a few months, seemingly before the end of the year. One of the directors, Bassam Tariq, took to social media as the premiere date approached, stating, “What an honor to direct the first 3 episodes of @rizahmed wild show….Shoutout to @alliemoore22 for being patient with me. @guzkhanofficial for learning how to read. @sheeba.chadha for destroying every.f***ing.scene she is in!!! @bmk.9000 for steering the ship. Our incredible crew that bought this vision together.”

London, England

For the purpose of filming, the production team of ‘Bait’ settled on the city of London in England. To establish the setting, the team captured a wide range of shots highlighting the vibrant and dynamic landscape of the capital of the United Kingdom. Several restaurants and streets were utilized to tape key sequences depicting moments from the life of Shah Latif. The cast and crew of the Prime Video production were often spotted across the city, bringing the narrative while painting a vivid visual canvas against the backdrop of London.

In an interview with Houston Public Media, Riz Ahmed, who plays Shah Latif, opened up about his experience working alongside Patrick Stewart. Expressing his admiration for the veteran, he stated, “I don’t want to give anything away. I guess I’ll just say that working with him showed me your art can kind of only be as big as your heart is, if that doesn’t sound too corny. Like, you have to have a capacity for such receptivity, humility, generosity, and empathy in order to kind of be an artist of that stature and at that level.” The actor continued, “He was just such a pro and such a gentleman and I’ll really cherish that experience.”

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