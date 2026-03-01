Where is DTF St. Louis Filmed? All Shooting Locations

From the mind of Steven Conrad, HBO’s ‘DTF St. Louis’ is a dark comedy series that centers on an unlikely entanglement of three middle-aged individuals — weatherman Clark Forrest, ASL translator Floyd, and Floyd’s wife Carol. After surviving a devastating storm together, Clark and Floyd, who work at the same station, become best friends. The duo spends a lot of time together, such as working out together, going to restaurants, and playing cornhole.

In order to get some extra funds for the education of their son, Richard, Carol begins working as an umpire, which somehow makes her sexually distant from Floyd. As Floyd and Clark open up about their respective relationships, a love triangle takes shape and results in the demise of one of them. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, including David Harbour, Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, Joy Sunday, and Richard Jenkins, the dark and hilarious tale unfolds in a fictional town in St. Louis County, Missouri. The suburban setting complements the characters’ personalities and visually elevates the narrative.

DTF St. Louis Filming Locations

Although ‘DTF St. Louis’ is set in the namesake county in Missouri, it is filmed primarily in Georgia, particularly in Metro Atlanta. The main reason behind the decision was likely the more favorable tax policy and infrastructure of Georgia. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series got underway in February 2025 and continued for about three months or so before wrapping up in May of the same year.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘DTF St. Louis’ were reportedly lensed in different parts of Metro Atlanta, which comprises five core counties — Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton. The production team utilized the facilities of the Electric Owl Studios at 3963 Redan Road in the city of Decatur. Known as the world’s first purpose-built LEED Gold-certified film & TV studio, it is home to six different sound stages, a 35,000-square-foot wardrobe space, two green rooms, 14 private offices, three mill spaces, ample production office space, and more.

In March 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted taping important scenes on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology (also commonly known as Georgia Tech) in Atlanta. They also set up camp in and around Cauley Creek Park at 7255 Bell Road in Johns Creek to record key portions for the Jason Bateman starrer. The popular Stoney J’s Winery at 1506 Stoney Point Road in Cumming also served as a prominent production location.

The filming unit also took over the city of Dunwoody in the month of May 2025, shooting key indoor and outdoor sequences across various streets and neighborhoods. For instance, the open-air shopping destination, Dunwoody Village, was turned into a film set for several scenes, including a dance scene. Over the years, Metro Atlanta has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects besides ‘DTF St. Louis.’ Some of the notable ones include ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘Bugonia,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ ‘Chad Powers,’ ‘Wonder Man,’ and ‘Scream: The TV Series.’

