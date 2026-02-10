Where is How to Get to Heaven From Belfast Filmed?

From the mind of Lisa McGee, Netflix’s ‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ is a British comedy mystery thriller series that revolves around three lifelong friends, whose lives turn upside down when the fourth member of their childhood gang passes away. While Saoirse is a well-established TV writer, Dara is a dependable and inhibited carer. As for Robyn, she is a stressed-out mother of three. As the trio reunites after receiving news of their estranged childhood friend, they notice something strange and mysterious at her wake.

Now in their 30s, the friends embark on a thrilling series of misadventures in order to get to the bottom of the mysterious death of their late schoolmate. Featuring compelling and hilarious performances from Roisin Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Ardal O’Hanlon, the suspenseful tale unfolds across Ireland, with its overcast weather and lush green hills adding more depth to the narrative.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast Filming Locations

‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ is filmed primarily in Ireland, particularly in Belfast, Dublin, and County Antrim. A few portions are also shot in London, England. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the whodunnit series got underway in July 2024 and continued for several months before wrapping up in late 2024. Talking about the shooting process, Sinéad Keenan, who portrays Robyn, took to social media and said how she and her fellow cast and crew members made the show “with a whole heap of love, laughs and blood sweat and tears…”

Belfast, Ireland

The visual canvas of ‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ was primarily painted on location in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The sequences depicting the events in the lives of lifelong friends, Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, were filmed in diverse neighborhoods, ranging from home-lined streets to urban communities. Interestingly, the mother of Sinead Keenan, who plays Robyn, is from Belfast. Therefore, she is quite familiar with the social and cultural atmosphere of the city. In an interview with The Irish News, she talked about her experience during the filming, exclaiming, “It’s a brilliant city. So much talent. We had a few nice dinners at the start — then it was work, work, work.” Located in County Antrim, with parts of the city in County Down, the capital city has built a reputation as a popular filming site.

Dublin, Ireland

To tape the adventures of the tight-knit trio, the production team reportedly also settled on several locations in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland, on the east coast of the country. For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew visited Christ Church Cathedral, located at Christchurch Place in Wood Quay. Dublin is no stranger to hosting productions of movies and television shows. Over the years, it has served as a shooting site for a variety of titles, such as ‘Normal People,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ ‘Love, Rosie,’ ‘Leap Year,’ ‘In the Name of the Father,’ ‘Ripper Street,’ ‘Duck, You Sucker!,’ and ‘Dublin Murders.’ Therefore, it is not surprising that it assisted in the creation of the Netflix show.

County Antrim, Ireland

Several pivotal sequences for ‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ were also lensed in County Antrim, situated within the province of Ulster. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key indoor and outdoor scenes in and around the Harbourview Hotel at 20 Harbour Road in the village of Carnlough. Formerly known as the Londonderry Arms, the hotel was temporarily redressed and transformed into the fictional Knockdara Hotel. From what we can tell, numerous exterior scenes were also shot against the scenic backdrop of other rural areas of County Antrim.

London, England

Additional portions for the Lisa McGee creation were also reportedly filmed in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. From what we can tell, a few key scenes were shot near the Blackfriars Bridge, which is located between Waterloo Bridge and Blackfriars Railway Bridge over the River Thames. In the establishing shots, you might also spot various other landmarks and places of interest, such as Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, the London Eye, the Palace of Westminster, and Big Ben.

Read More: Where Was People We Meet on Vacation Filmed? All Shooting Locations