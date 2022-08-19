Where is Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters Filmed?

Based on the Flemish series ‘Clan’ by Malin-Sarah Gozin, Apple TV+’s ‘Bad Sisters’ is a dark comedy thriller series created by Sharon Horgan that follows the five Garvey sisters — Grace, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka. When their parents die prematurely and unexpectedly, the sisters find themselves in a complicated situation that puts their bond to the test.

After the family tragedy, the Garvey sisters must get over their differences and try to fulfill the promises they made to always look after one another. Meanwhile, the authorities attempt to solve the mystery behind the death. With dark humor always lurking on the tip of the characters’ tongues, it lightens up the thrilling aspects of the series quite significantly. Nevertheless, the suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode. In addition, the picturesque and interesting locations in the backdrop make one curious about the actual filming sites of the series. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to rid you of your curiosities by filling you in on all the details regarding the same!

Bad Sisters Filming Locations

‘Bad Sisters’ is filmed in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and England, specifically in County Dublin, Belfast, and London. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dark comedy series took place in 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Since the story is based in Dublin and London, it makes sense why the filming unit chooses to record a majority of the series on location. Not only does it add an element of authenticity, but it also gives viewers an immersive viewing experience. So, let’s get to know about all the specific locations that appear in the Apple TV+ series!

County Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Major portions of ‘Bad Sisters’ are lensed in County Dublin, a county in the province of Leinster. During the filming schedule of the debut season, particularly in August 2021, the production team was spotted taping several pivotal sequences in and around Forty Foot, a promontory on the southern tip of Dublin Bay at Sandycove. They even shot some water scenes at the Irish Sea surrounding the promontory.

Furthermore, the suburban village of Howth and the coastal settlement of Malahide in Fingal serve as prominent production locations for the thriller series. Apart from ‘Bad Sisters,’ you may spot some parts of County Dublin in other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Mary Shelley,’ ‘Normal People,’ and ‘Penny Dreadful.’

Belfast, Northern Ireland

As per reports, the cast and crew members of ‘Bad Sisters’ also utilize the locales of Belfast, the capital and largest city of Northern Ireland, for the production of the series. Located on the banks of the River Lagan on the east coast, Belfast is known to be one of the most visited cities in all of the United Kingdom. The city is home to several beautiful parks and gardens, including Botanic Gardens and Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, to name a couple.

London, England

A few additional portions of the dark comedy series are also taped in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Situated in southeast England, London is considered one of the major global cities as it is highly influential in several industries, such as art, fashion, education, entertainment, healthcare, tourism, commerce and finance, science and technology, media, transport, and communications. Over the years, the capital has served as a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects, including ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Industry.’

