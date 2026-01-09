Where Was People We Meet on Vacation Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A Brett Haley directorial, Netflix’s ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ is an adaptation of the eponymous 2021 novel by Emily Henry. The rom-com drama movie centers on two platonic best friends — a free-spirited travel blogger named Poppy Wright and a mild-mannered high school English teacher named Alex Nilsen. Despite having different perspectives on life, they make a good pair of friends. Since they live miles apart, they spend one week together during each summer vacation. During one of those vacations, they unexpectedly share a romantic yet awkward moment, leading to them having no contact for years.

Nevertheless, Poppy musters enough courage to get in touch with Alex again and ask if he would like to take one last trip together. Their decade-long friendship begins to turn into something more, something they have been avoiding for years. Starring Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Lukas Gage, Jameela Jamil, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon, the romantic tale of two unlikely lovers unfolds in different parts of the world as they travel to various locations during their trips together, including Barcelona, making the narrative visually rich and appealing.

People We Meet on Vacation Filming Locations

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ was filmed in Louisiana, New York, and Spain, especially in New Orleans, New York City, and Catalonia. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic drama movie commenced in September 2024 and wrapped up after a couple of months, in November of the same year. To create the setting of the vacation-themed romantic comedy film, the production team chose backdrops that highlight the narrative’s sense of escapism and intimacy.

New Orleans, Louisiana

A major portion of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ was shot in New Orleans, in the southeastern part of Louisiana. Over the years, it has built a reputation as an attractive shooting location for filmmakers worldwide. It offers a unique blend of visually aesthetic spots, ranging from Gothic architecture to historic landmarks and breathtaking natural terrains to contemporary structures. Not only that, but the city also boasts a film-friendly local government that offers lucrative tax credits.

Filming in NOLA also provided the crew with access to first-rate production studios, shooting services, seasoned film crews comprising technicians and actors, as well as other facilities that ensured the smooth operation of the production. Its distinctive vibe, coupled with a vibrant art, food, and cultural scene, lends it an innate charm that adds a touch of authenticity to a film like ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’

New York City, New York

The production team of the Netflix movie also visited New York City in the state of New York. According to reports, the crew captured some establishing shots to showcase the stunning skyline and iconic landmarks of the Big Apple. Well, it is no surprise that NYC is amongst the world’s most popular filming destinations for a variety of factors. The breathtaking beauty of the city is put on display in several movies and shows such as ‘Younger,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Materialists,’ ‘Anora,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally…,’ and ‘The Four Seasons.’

Catalonia, Spain

The cast and crew of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ also settled on an international destination to shoot a portion of the movie. In addition to Louisiana and New York, filming also took place in Spain, specifically in the autonomous region of Catalonia. According to reports, the crew shot a few sequences in the city of Barcelona, the capital of the eponymous province as well as Catalonia. From beaches to mountains to desert-like regions, the city offers an outstanding diversity of landscape and architecture. The fact that it is a world-renowned tourist destination further complements the cosmopolitan atmosphere of the narrative. The coastal region of Costa Brava, likely its breathtaking beaches and popular spots, also hosted the filming of the romantic comedy movie.

