Liked Love Rosie? Here Are 10 Romance Movies Just For You

‘Love, Rosie’ is a heartwarming romantic comedy directed by Christian Ditter, based on the novel ‘Where Rainbows End’ by Cecelia Ahern. The film stars Lily Collins as Rosie Dunne and Sam Claflin as Alex Stewart, childhood friends who harbor unspoken feelings for each other. Despite their undeniable connection, various circumstances and miscommunications keep them from realizing their true feelings and pursuing a romantic relationship.

The story spans several years, showcasing the ups and downs of Rosie and Alex’s lives as they navigate love, friendship, and growing up. The supporting cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Christian Cooke, and Jaime Winstone. ‘Love, Rosie’ is a delightful tale of missed opportunities, second chances, and the enduring power of love. If you are craving more of the friends-to-lovers trope and everything in between, before, and after, here are 10 movies like ‘Love, Rosie’ that deserve your attention.

10. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

‘Always Be My Maybe‘ shares similarities with ‘Love, Rosie’ in its exploration of long-term friendship evolving into romance amidst life’s challenges. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the romantic comedy stars Ali Wong as Sasha Tran and Randall Park as Marcus Kim, childhood friends who reconnect after years apart. As they navigate their complicated feelings, career ambitions, and personal insecurities, they realize their deep connection may be more than just friendship. The film also features memorable performances by Keanu Reeves, Michelle Buteau, and Daniel Dae Kim. ‘Always Be My Maybe’ is a charming and relatable tale of love and second chances.

9. Let It Snow (2019)

In ‘Let It Snow‘, directed by Luke Snellin, the exploration of interconnected relationships mirrors the themes found in ‘Love, Rosie’. Set during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, the romantic comedy follows a group of teenagers as they navigate the complexities of love amidst unexpected circumstances. Much like in ‘Love, Rosie’, the characters grapple with missed opportunities and unspoken desires, highlighting the universal challenges of young love and friendship. Both films capture the essence of finding happiness amidst life’s twists and turns, evoking a sense of warmth and nostalgia through their heartwarming storylines and ensemble casts.

8. The F Word (2013)

In ‘The F Word’, directed by Michael Dowse, the exploration of platonic friendship transitioning into something more resonates with the themes depicted in ‘Love, Rosie’. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Wallace alongside Zoe Kazan as Chantry, who find themselves grappling with burgeoning romantic feelings despite Chantry’s existing commitment. Similar to Rosie and Alex’s journey in ‘Love, Rosie’, Wallace, and Chantry navigate the complexities of their evolving relationship, encountering obstacles and misunderstandings along the way. With its witty dialogue and endearing performances, ‘The F Word’ presents a refreshing perspective on the age-old question of whether men and women can maintain purely platonic friendships.

7. Paper Towns (2015)

‘Paper Towns’ resonates with ‘Love, Rosie’ through its portrayal of unrequited love and the quest for self-discovery. Directed by Jake Schreier and based on the novel by John Green, the coming-of-age film stars Nat Wolff as Quentin Jacobsen and Cara Delevingne as Margo Roth Spiegelman. Much like Rosie and Alex, Quentin harbors feelings for Margo, his enigmatic neighbor, who disappears after an adventurous night together. Quentin embarks on a journey to find Margo, discovering truths about himself and the nature of love along the way. ‘Paper Towns’ captures the bittersweet essence of longing and the pursuit of understanding in a way that echoes the themes of ‘Love, Rosie’.

6. Me Before You (2016)

‘Me Before You‘, directed by Thea Sharrock, is a poignant romantic drama based on the novel by Jojo Moyes. The film stars Emilia Clarke as Louisa “Lou” Clark and Sam Claflin as Will Traynor. Lou, a cheerful young woman, becomes a caregiver for Will, a wealthy banker who is paralyzed from a motorcycle accident. As they spend time together, they form a deep bond, and Lou strives to show Will that life is still worth living. However, Will’s decision to end his life challenges their relationship and their perceptions of love and sacrifice. ‘Me Before You’ explores themes of love, friendship, and the importance of seizing opportunities in the face of adversity, resonating with the heartfelt journey depicted in ‘Love, Rosie’. Both films delve into the complexities of human relationships and the impact of life-altering decisions on the pursuit of happiness.

5. Love, Simon (2018)

‘Love, Simon‘, directed by Greg Berlanti, is a romantic comedy-drama based on the novel ‘Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda’ by Becky Albertalli. The film follows Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a high school student navigating the challenges of coming out as gay while also exploring teenage romance. Simon’s journey to embrace his identity and find love parallels the themes of self-discovery and acceptance depicted in ‘Love, Rosie’. Both films resonate with audiences through their heartfelt exploration of the universal struggles of growing up and the pursuit of authentic connections.

4. A Lot Like Love (2005)

‘A Lot Like Love‘ intertwines with ‘Love, Rosie’ in its portrayal of a prolonged romantic connection evolving over time. Directed by Nigel Cole, the romantic comedy stars Ashton Kutcher as Oliver and Amanda Peet as Emily, who meet on a flight and develop a bond that spans years and various life changes. Much like Rosie and Alex in ‘Love, Rosie’, Oliver and Emily’s relationship experiences ups and downs as they navigate careers, relationships, and personal growth. The film’s episodic structure and emphasis on timing and fate echo the themes of missed opportunities and second chances explored in ‘Love, Rosie’. Both movies capture the essence of enduring love and the unpredictable journey it entails, resonating with audiences through their charming characters and relatable storytelling.

3. Flipped (2010)

‘Flipped‘ intersects with ‘Love, Rosie’ through its depiction of a long-standing friendship gradually blossoming into love. Directed by Rob Reiner, the romantic comedy-drama revolves around Bryce and Juli (Callan McAuliffe and Madeline Carroll), who navigate their evolving feelings for each other from childhood to adolescence. Similar to Rosie and Alex in ‘Love, Rosie’, Bryce and Juli’s relationship encounters misunderstandings and timing issues as they grow older. The film explores themes of friendship, first love, and the perplexities of relationships, resonating with audiences through its nostalgic charm and heartfelt portrayal of young romance. Both movies capture the innocence and depth of emotional connections formed over time, offering a poignant reflection on the journey of love.

2. Plus One (2019)

‘Plus One’ intersects with ‘Love, Rosie’ in its exploration of friendship evolving into something more amidst the trials of adult life. Directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, the romantic comedy stars Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine as Ben and Alice, lifelong friends who agree to be each other’s “plus one” for various weddings. As they navigate wedding season together, their bond deepens, and they confront their own romantic feelings for each other. Much like Rosie and Alex in ‘Love, Rosie’, Ben and Alice’s journey is marked by missed opportunities and timing issues as they navigate their evolving relationship. Through its witty humor and genuine portrayal of friendship, ‘Plus One’ captures the conundrums of love and friendship, resonating with audiences in a way reminiscent of ‘Love, Rosie’.

1. One Day (2011)

For fans of ‘Love, Rosie’, ‘One Day’ presents a compelling narrative that delves into the intricacies of love and life over the span of two decades. Directed by Lone Scherfig, this romantic drama stars Anne Hathaway as Emma Morley and Jim Sturgess as Dexter Mayhew, in the role of star-crossed lovers. The film follows their intertwined lives, revisiting their connection on the same day each year, July 15th. Through the highs and lows of their evolving relationship, ‘One Day’ captures the essence of missed opportunities, second chances, and the enduring quest for true love. With its poignant storytelling and standout performances, ‘One Day’ offers a cinematic experience that mirrors the heartfelt journey depicted in ‘Love, Rosie’.

