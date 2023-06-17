Baithe Diop Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: In the Shadow of Justice: A Bronx Tale’ chronicles how five men were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in mid-1995 for the January 1995 murder of a Bronx cabbie, Baithe Diop. The episode highlights the botched-up investigation and lying witnesses and how the individuals kept fighting for almost two decades before they were able to vacate their convictions. If you’re interested in finding out what happened, including who the real killers might be, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Baithe Diop Die?

Baithe Diop was a 43-year-old Senegalese immigrant who worked for New Harlem Car Service in New York City in 1995. He made his last pickup at West 141st Street in Harlem around 4:30 am and headed to the Bronx on January 19, 1995, where he was robbed and killed. He was shot twice in his livery cab and left to die as his 1988 Lincoln rolled down Soundview in the Bronx, not stopping until it struck a trash hauling bin. Baithe was slain at a time when cab drivers were regularly attacked in the city, with nearly 70 drivers killed in 1993 and 1994.

According to reports, Baithe’s murder was entangled with the murder of a Federal Express recruiter named Denise Raymond. After her concerned family called the New York Police Department and alleged she had not shown up to work, the officers went to her Soundview apartment. The law enforcement officials found the 38-year-old lying on the floor, her wrists handcuffed, her mouth stuffed with a sock and taped over, and two bullet holes in her head. Baithe died about a block from Denise’s residence.

Who Killed Baithe Diop?

The subsequent police investigation would link the two murders and herd together a dizzying array of defendants and witnesses. The investigators found two key witnesses — a 16-year-old girl named Catherine Gomez and the other an alleged drug addict named Miriam Tavares. Catherine informed the detectives she had eavesdropped on an individual named Devon Ayers and three other guys planning Denise’s murder and heard them boasting about it after.

The other witness, Miriam, told police she had seen and heard the murderers from her bathroom window. She claimed to witness five people flee Baithe’s vehicle after the shooting. Based on the statements of the two women, the authorities charged Devon, then 18, Michael Cosme, then 19, Carlos Perez, then 25, and Israel Vasquez, then 17, with murdering Denise at the behest of her former boyfriend, Charles McKinnon. Police sources claimed the Federal Express recruiter was killed because she rebuffed Charles’ efforts to resume their relationship.

Charles was charged with conspiring to have the four murder Denise. Miriam also identified the aforementioned quartet charged with Denise’s murder and two more — Eric Glisson, then 18, and Cathy Watkins, then 27 — as the men fleeing Baithe’s car. During their investigation, police learned that Baithe had been dispatched to 30 W. 141st Street, where he got murdered during an attempted robbery. Cathy was a resident of that building, and the detectives asked her to come into the police station.