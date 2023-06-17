Eric Glisson: Where is the Wrongfully Convicted Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: In the Shadow of Justice: A Bronx Tale’ chronicles how Eric Glisson was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in mid-1995 for the January 1995 murder of a Bronx cabbie. The episode highlights his quest for justice from prison and how he kept fighting for almost two decades before he was able to vacate his conviction. So, how did Eric do it, and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Eric Glisson?

On January 17, 1995, 38-year-old Denise Raymond, a Federal Express executive, was bound, gagged, and blindfolded in her Bronx apartment and shot twice in the head. Her body was found the following morning. At 4:30 a.m. on January 19, less than 24 hours after Raymond was found, 43-year-old Baithe Diop, a driver for New Harlem Car Service, was fatally shot on a Bronx street about a block from Raymond’s apartment in what police said appeared to be a robbery.

A woman named Catherine Gomez told police investigating the Raymond homicide that she heard a group of young men talking about the murder while she was in a Bronx park. Gomez said that on January 17, she heard the men talking about “robbing a taxi and a girl.” Police then found a woman named Miriam Tavares, a drug addict who regularly hung out in the park. Tavares, who spoke only Spanish, told police that she also had heard young men discussing the murder.

Police said that while questioning Tavares, she told them that she had heard Diop being shot and saw a number of people flee from Diop’s car after the shots were fired. She later identified them as Devon Ayers, then 18, Michael Cosme, then 19, Carlos Perez, then 25, Israel Vasquez, then 17, 18-year-old Eric Glisson, and 27-year-old Cathy Watkins. In September 1997, Eric and Cathy went on trial separately for the Diop murder and were convicted based on the testimony of the car service dispatcher, Gomez, and Tavares.

According to court records, Tavares gave conflicting testimony that included seeing the shooting from a window that was apparently located in a place where it was impossible to view the crime. Tavares identified Glisson as the shooter. Glisson and Watkins were convicted of second-degree murder and were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. In 2003, federal authorities were investigating a Bronx narcotics gang called Sex Money and Murder, known as SMM.

Where is Eric Glisson Now?

An investigator, John O’Malley, debriefed Jose Rodriguez and Gilbert Vega, both former members of the gang who were cooperating in the investigation. Both independently described being involved in the robbery of a livery driver in the Bronx in late 1994 or early 1995. They said that they had each shot the driver and fled and neither knew whether the driver had survived or died. In May 2012, federal prosecutors in New York received a letter from Glisson, who was serving his sentence at Sing Sing prison.

Glisson wrote that he had heard that Diop’s killers were members of the SMM gang. The letter was addressed to a prosecutor who no longer was in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and by sheer luck was handed off to O’Malley, who instantly realized that the description of the crime in Glisson’s letter matched what Rodriguez and Vega told him nine years earlier. In June 2012, the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office was provided a copy of Glisson’s letter and after meeting with O’Malley, initiated a re-investigation of the murders of Raymond and Diop.

By then, Tavares was dead, as was the trial prosecutor. In addition, Gomez had recanted her testimony as untrue. Investigators retrieved the call records of Diop’s cell phone, which was stolen after he was killed, and the records showed that after Diop was killed, the phone was used to place calls to associates of Vega and Rodriguez. After interviewing Vega and Rodriguez, the Bronx prosecutors were convinced of the innocence of the five convicts. They agreed that their convictions for the Diop murder should be vacated.

Glisson and Watkins were released from prison on bond in October 2012. On December 13, 2012, the charges against Glisson and Watkins were dismissed. Federal civil rights lawsuits were filed in 2014 on behalf of Ayers, Glisson, Perez, Watkins, and Cosme. The lawsuits were settled for $8 million each in April 2016. Ayers, Watkins, Perez, and Glisson subsequently filed claims for compensation in the New York Court of Claims. Each received $3,890,000 in settlements. According to reports, Eric, now 50, lives with his family and likes to maintain privacy.

