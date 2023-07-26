Baki Hanma Season 3: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki, ‘Baki Hanma’ is a Shounen action-adventure original net animation. The plot revolves around the eponymous character, Baki Hanma, who is an 18-year-old grappler in this series. Known as the strongest high schooler in the world, Baki aspires to defeat his father, Yujiro “Ogre” Hanma, and undergoes relentless training because of it. In season 1, Baki abducts the president of the United States so he will be sent to the Arizona State Prison, which houses Biscuit “Mr. Unchained” Oliva, the Strongest Man in America.

In season 2, Baki and other fighters from around the world are stunned to discover that a prehistoric man from the Jurassic/Cretaceous era has been found perfectly preserved in the saline rock. The man is named Pickle because of the circumstances he was found in. When he wakes up, he is regarded by Baki and the other fighters as an unprecedented challenge.

The first season premiered in September 2021. Following the release of season 2, the anime continues to receive mostly positive responses. If you are wondering whether there will be a third season of ‘Baki Hanma,’ we got you covered.

When Will Baki Hanma Season 3 Release?

‘Baki Hanma’ season 2 premiered on July 26, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises 13 episodes of 25-minute runtime. As for season 3, this is what we know.

Season 2 of ‘Baki Hanma’ has been split into two parts or cours. The first part was released in July, and the second part is slated to be released in August, though it is still unclear how many episodes it will contain. The first part adapts the ‘Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga’ from the original manga, whereas the second part will be an adaptation of ‘The Father VS Son Saga.’ As the second part comes after the airing of the 13-episode long first part of season 2, we can effectively consider it season 3 of ‘Baki Hanma.’

In season 2, Baki is initially reluctant about facing Pickle, even though his warrior instincts make him curious about the possible outcome of a fight between him and the prehistoric man. Meanwhile, other fighters around the world have no such dilemma and decide to test themselves against Pickle. The first one to do so is Sea King Retsu, the Kung Fu master, who proves to be no match for Pickle. As Pickle only eats the foes he has vanquished, Retsu offers himself as food for a chance to fight Pickle. Pickle eats one of the legs of the other man before he is rendered unconscious.

And here's the promo video for Baki Hanma season 2! The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga hits Netflix July 26, followed by The Father VS Son Saga on August 24! pic.twitter.com/M51nxgpE7U — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 11, 2023

Pickle then defeats Katsumi Orochi, the adoptive son of Doppo Orochi and the current leader of the Shinshinkai Karate chain of dojos. However, instead of eating him, he prays for his defeated opponent and leaves the battlefield feeling a sense of contentment. Pickle also defeats Baki’s half-brother, Jack Hammer, twice before facing the protagonist himself.

Baki initially gains the upper hand due to his superior skills and the moves he has accumulated over the years. Just when it seems he might win the fight, Baki decides to secure the victory through stamina alone, and that proves to be his undoing. After Pickle’s victory in their bout, the world votes to send him back into the saline rock, but Pickle vanishes into the maze of Tokyo.

The upcoming third season will revolve around the final confrontation between Baki and his father, Yujiro. Baki has spent years honing his skills and getting better, and it finally appears that he is ready for the ultimate battle of his life. This will be the adaptation of ‘Strongest Father and Child Quarrel Saga.’ ‘Baki Hanma’ season 3 — alternatively, season 2 part 2 — is slated to release on August 24, 2023.

