8 Anime Like Baki Hanma You Must See

In a feat to surpass his father and solidify his legacy, Netflix’s ‘Baki Hanma’ features the remarkable journey Baki takes to surpass his powerful father. With exceptional battles that take centre stage in the anime, ‘Baki’ treads themes of martial arts and street fighting exponentially. As Baki enters the Arizona State prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained, several surprising themes follow. Released in 2021, ‘Baki Hanma’ is an adaption of Keisuke Itagaki’s ‘Baki the Grappler’ manga and features the thrill of a fight with a purpose.

The anime features the resolve of a young man who tries everything in his power to equate himself to his legendary father, known as The Ogre. As he encounters several roadblocks in his path, he slowly comes to terms with the meaning of possessing incredible strength and power. So, if the combat series interested you just as much, then here is a list of similar animes for you to view. You can watch several of these animes, like ‘Baki Hanma’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Megalo Box (2018-)

An inspired revision of ‘Ashita no Joe,’ ‘Megalo Box’ dives into the shuddering capacities of underground fighting. Set in the late 21st century, the anime transcends to a dystopian future where boxers wear exoskeletons to compete. From mapping the physical toll to the psychological consequences of boxing as a sport, ‘Megalo Box’ features more than just combat and entertaining fights. The series zeroes down on Junk Dog, an underground fighter known only through his alias name. As Junk Dog decides to enter Megalonia, a renowned boxing competition, a number of ups and downs follow. Just as Baki tries to take over his father’s legacy, ‘Megalo Box’ also features Junk Dog’s fight to defeat Yuri, the defending champion of Megalonia.

7. The God of High School (2020)

Just as Baki embraces martial arts, ‘The God of High School’ illustrated by Yongje Park interweaves numerous extremes, including martial arts and combat techniques. The anime revolves around a mysterious competition held among high school students. As Jin Mori and his friends compete in the epic tournament to win the title of “The God of High School,” many chaotic themes follow. The anime follows students employing unique styles as they try to showcase their ingenuine knowledge of the form. Similarly, Jin Mori and his friends also enlist different strategies and techniques to best others. So, if you enjoyed the grounded combatting staple featured in ‘Baki Hanma,’ then you’ll find ‘The God of High School’ just as entertaining.

6. Kinnikuman (1983-)

Despite wielding the role of a superhero, Kinnikuman remains a clumsy and cowardly individual whose actions do not equate to his status. When one day, a person named Meat tells Kinnikuman that he’s the prince of an alien planet, he finds himself embroiled in several heated situations. While ‘Kinnikuman’ may not involve the grave issues ‘Baki Hanma’ deals with, it still features the battle of good and evil with fighting and humor at its epicentre. So, if you enjoyed Baki’s resolve to win over his father’s legacy engrossing, then you’ll find this anime created by Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada just as intriguing.

5. Hajime no Ippo (2000-2002)

Also known as ‘Fighting Spirit,’ ‘Hajime no Ippo’ follows the story of Ippo, a teenage boy who harbours a growing passion for boxing despite his shy personality. Known for keeping to himself, Ippo always became the recipient of bullying. After a veteran fighter named Takamura rescues Ippo from such bullies, the young man decides to reverse the streak of unfairness. The anime is illustrated by George Morikawa and features the same unfettered resolve that kept Baki going to best his father, making this the right series to binge next!

4. Hinormaru Sumo (2018-2019)

Another intensive anime that delves into the vivacity of fighting and zeroes down on a protagonist vying for the top spot. The story revolves around Hinomaru Ushio, an underdog whose dreams of becoming a professional sumo wrestler are met with major impediments. To this end, the young boy must first win the coveted title of Yokuzuna, the strongest wrestler in high school tournaments. As Hinomaru is dealt with obstacles at every turn, he finds that he must overcome the obstacles with tactics, strategies and hardcore training. Just as Baki plans to eclipse his father’s skewed ambitions with undeterred resolve, ‘Hinomaru Sumo’ also features an intensive fight to become the best.

3. Air Master (2003)

Unlike the stream of animes that pivot a male-centric storyline, ‘Air Master,’ written and illustrated by Yokusaru Shibata, elucidates that females can throw punches just as well. The story revolves around Maki Aikawa, a 16-year-old gymnast who trades her skills for street fighting in the shadows. Behind the bustling world that keeps people awake, Tokyo is also home to underground street fighting that discounts the pertinent rules of civilized sports. As Maki uses her agility and abilities to engage in brutal street fights, the anime does not just subvert the widely-accepted tropes but also looks at the riveting deliverables different forms of fighting provide. So, if Baki’s imminent rise made you curious, then you’ll find Maki’s story just as gripping.

2. Kengan Ashura (2019-)

Just as Baki tries to settle the score with people through brutal fist fights, ‘Kengan Ashura’ features underground battles that set the precursor for business deals. The anime revolves around gladiator arenas that use unarmed combat to settle deals. In this universe, each company has its own representative that ranges from martial artists to wrestlers and even deadly serial killers. When Tokita Ohma, also known as “Ashura,” steps foot into the arena, a barbaric battle ensues. So, if Baki’s provoking story kept you on the hook, then you’ll find this immersive tale laden with brutal fighting just as intriguing.

1. Ashita No Joe (1970-1981)

Enamouring audiences for decades, ‘Ashita No Joe’ or ‘Tomorrow’s Joe,’ written by Asao Takamori and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba, chronicles the story of Joe Yabuki, an orphan who is raised in the slums of Tokyo. After getting into a fight with a local gang, Joe unintentionally attracts the attention of a world-weary alcoholic boxing trainer. The story maps Joe’s journey as he encounters his growing interest in boxing as a sport and manages his personal battles. Much like Baki’s ill-fated rivalry with his own father, ‘Ashita no Joe’ also features a remarkable story imbued with emotional undertones.

