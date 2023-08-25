Baki Hanma Season 4: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki, ‘Baki Hanma’ is a Shounen action anime series. The plot revolves around the eponymous character, a teen grappler and martial artist, following his journey as he prepares to fight his father, Yujiro Hanma, also known as “The Ogre” or the Strongest Creature in the World. The first season depicts how Baki abducts the US President so he will be sent to the Arizona State Prison, where Biscuit “Mr. Unchained” Oliva, the Strongest Man in America, is incarcerated. In season 2, Baki faces off against Pickle, a monstrous human from the Jurassic/Cretaceous era. Season 3, which is actually season 2 part 2, revolves around the climactic fight between Baki and Yujiro.

Since its premiere on September 30, 2021, ‘Baki Hanma’ has received mostly positive responses, with much praise directed at the plot, animation, and action sequences. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Baki Hanma’ season 4 (alternatively, season 3), we got you covered.

Will Baki Hanma Season 4 Happen?

‘Baki Hanma’ season 3 premiered on August 24, 2023, on Netflix. It consists of 14 episodes with a 25-minute runtime. As mentioned above, the first season premiered on September 30, 2021, followed by season 2, which came out On July 26, 2023. As for ‘Baki Hanma’ season 4, this is what we know.

Neither the anime creators nor Netflix executives have confirmed the development of the fourth season of ‘Baki Hanma.’ The ‘Baki Hanma’ manga series is the third entry in the sprawling ‘Baki the Grappler’ franchise. Originally serialized between 2005 and 2012, the manga consists of 37 volumes.

In the course of its three seasons, ‘Baki Hanma,’ the Netflix original net animation has covered the entirety of ‘Baki Hanma,’ the manga. The final season focuses on Baki’s climactic fight with his father. In flashback scenes, it is shown that Baki’s mother, Emi, used to be married to a different man when she met Yujiro. She developed an obsession with the man and his capacity for violence. Yujiro recognized her for who she was and decided that she would be the mother of his child. Following his birth, Baki underwent brutal training just so Emi could please Yujiro. However, she ultimately redeemed herself by standing up for her son against Yujiro, who killed her.

Knowing that his fight with his father is inevitable, Baki continues to train. He considers a cockroach that lives in his home his master, emulating its speed and ability to generate power. Baki trains himself to turn his body into vapor so he can perform these feats. He cooks a meal and shares it with his father, prompting the older man to invite him to a high-end hotel.

It is at that hotel that their fighting commences. Although Baki is still very much a teenager, he continues to prove what an exceptional fighter he is. A crowd gathers to watch the fight between the father and the son, among them the Yakuza and some of the other great fighters of Japan can be seen. The government monitors the brawl, focusing on keeping people safe.

The fight ends somewhat in a draw. Yujiro declares that Baki is the Strongest Creature in the World, effectively passing his title to his son, and Baki, having lost his eardrums, doesn’t hear any of this and declares that his father is the winner. In the post-credits scene, we learn that Retsu has defeated the Boxing World Heavyweight Champion.

There is little doubt that Netflix will likely continue producing ONA based on various other ‘Baki the Grappler’ projects. However, it’s highly unlikely that ‘Baki Hanma’ season 4 will ever be made.

Read More: Baki Hanma Season 3 Ending, Explained: Who Wins Between Baki and Yujiro?