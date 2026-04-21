Bar Rescue S10 E10 Recap: Where is VFW Post 8093 Now?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ uncovers the chaos behind the scenes and transforms failing businesses into thriving eateries. The series is led by the expert, Jon Taffer, blending his insights and dramatic turnarounds. In season 10, episode 10, titled ‘Broken Chains of Command,’ he heads to VFW Post 8093, located in Debary, Florida. Established in 1971, the post has been serving the town’s veterans of foreign wars community for decades. The new commander hopes to preserve that mission by providing combat veterans with a welcoming space where they can connect, unwind, and find support from others who understand their experiences. However, a lack of a chain of command has created disorder within the establishment. With only a few months left to turn things around, the commander seeks help from the host.

VFW Post 8093 Struggles Under Leadership Disputes and Outdated Practices

Located in Debary, Florida, VFW Post 8093 was established in 1971 with a mission rooted in service—providing support and fellowship to veterans of foreign wars in the community. For decades, it served as a place where veterans gathered, spoke with service officers, and shared their experiences. Recently, Jon Skerrett has stepped into the role of commander, hoping to breathe new life into the aging post. Unfortunately, the membership numbers have declined, and many longtime members have drifted away. However, Jon is determined to restore the post’s sense of purpose and make it flourish once again. Helping run the establishment are the House Committee Chairman, Jay Young; Bartenders Kim and Lisa; Bar Manager Paula; Kitchen Manager Danny; Quartermaster Tim Cooper; and Auxiliary President Jeanne.

Unfortunately, the workers feel that the post is stuck in the 1960s, with outdated decor and uncomfortable chairs. However, the deeper issue lies with the leadership, as Jon and Jay frequently clash. Jay reveals that the House Committee makes the major decisions, and since he is the chairman, he is responsible for those choices. On the contrary, Jon believes Jay has overstepped by acting like the boss when he is not. The power struggle has created confusion among the staff and distracted them from the post’s primary mission. Moreover, they are also losing around $6,500 each month. Jon Taffer finally arrives with two of his experts, Brad Miller and Rebecca Dowda. As they observe the operations, Rebecca notes that, despite engaging with the customers, the bartenders are making drinks without measuring.

The host then instructs Brad and Rebecca to evaluate the kitchen and bar while he speaks with members of VFW Post 8093. After speaking with Jeanne, Jon Taffer learns that there is ongoing tension between the in-house members. As the host approaches Jon and Jay, the commander reveals that he represents the post’s members and oversees operations, while Jay focuses on setting the schedules. The host quickly points out that scheduling should be handled by Jon. It becomes clear that there is no chain of command in the post. While Brad notices a lack of organization in the kitchen, Rebecca observes inconsistent drinks behind the bar. Eventually, Jon Taffer gathers all the members of the post in a town hall-style meeting. He points out that their $10-per-item menu prices are not cost-driven enough to keep the establishment open for long.

Jon Taffer Restores a Chain of Command and Clear Direction at VFW Post 8093

As Jon Taffer continues speaking with the members of VFW Post 8093, the host realizes that if the post fails, the blame will fall on commander Jon. Yet, despite the responsibility, the commander still doesn’t have full control of the operation. Several of the members also mention the strained communication between Jon and Jay, and the divided leadership structure is holding everyone back. Jon Taffer makes it clear that there should only be one point of accountability. He further stresses that the older generation should not shut out the younger veterans if the post wants to grow. For the first time, Jon receives visible support from the members, which encourages him and makes him feel ready to step into the leadership role. After the host resolves the internal issues, Rebecca and Brad begin training Danny and the bartenders for the Stress Test.

During the Stress Test, Jon Taffer reveals that today he will see Jon taking control of the operations. As customers begin arriving, the host discovers there is no proper system for taking orders because some customers are placing their orders through the kitchen window. Although Jay tries to help Jon, the operation remains messy. Moreover, some customers end up sending their drinks back for remaking because of poor taste. However, Danny rises to the challenge and continues to serve and impress the guests efficiently. Although the host notices the bartenders bumping into each other in the cramped bar space, they manage to push through the rush. Following that, Jon Taffer turns his attention to working with his team to transform the post while Rebecca and Brad start training the workers.

Jon Taffer then meets with Jeanne, Jon, and Jay, where Jon explains that communication between the commander and Jay is essential. The host adds that the recently updated menu and new cocktails can generate better profits and improve sustainability. During the reopening, Jon Taffer reveals the post’s transformed, bright exterior, making the venue more inviting. As the members head inside, they find a transformed space with a touch of contemporary decor to bring in new members as well. Once the service commences, both Danny and the bartenders showcase their consistency with exceptional performances, leaving customers quite impressed. Ultimately, the host bids farewell to the post, satisfied with Jon’s commitment and leadership. After six weeks, they cut back kitchen operating hours to reduce costs and are receiving increased interest in renting their dining hall for events.

VFW Post 8093 Has Reclaimed Its Purpose With Better Structure and Growing Crowds

Following its transformation on the show, VFW Post 8093 appears to have embraced a new chapter and continues to thrive as a revitalized veteran community hub located at 351 Charles Richard Beall Boulevard in Debary, Florida. They proudly identify themselves as a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans while welcoming the broader community through events and social gatherings. The post currently maintains its own website that includes valuable information, including membership opportunities, officer listings, staff details, and upcoming events. Customers interested in supporting the organization can make donations of $45. Furthermore, interested individuals may apply to become an Auxiliary member online or by submitting a paper application available at VFW Post 8093.

VFW Post 8093 currently operates every day of the week from 11:30 am to 10 pm. The website also highlights the post’s active calendar, featuring both kitchen menus and upcoming entertainment event schedules. They offer banquet hall rentals at a discounted hourly rate of $75 to the members. Apart from that, nonmembers can also book the space for events at just $100 per hour. One of the most encouraging signs of the establishment since the rescue is its growing appeal to younger crowds through DJ nights, karaoke evenings, and live music events. In January 2026, the establishment held a lively New Year’s celebration, and the momentum continued with a live music performance featuring local artist Zach. It was also followed by Ladies Night, featuring half-priced drinks for women.

By February, the venue hosted a Valentine’s Day party with reserved seating and special entertainment. In that same month, they also held a Chili cook-off, with the winner receiving $100. The month ended with popular Karaoke Nights led by DJ Shane and Wednesday Night Bingo. In March 2026, they hosted a Veteran and Auxiliary Members Fundraiser for a 70th Birthday Bash on March 21. They also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with younger and older generations alike. By the following month, they announced their upcoming special Mother’s Day buffet for May. As of writing, VFW Post 8093 boasts a 4.7-star rating on Yelp, highlighting that the establishment is now flourishing as a veterans’ organization and honoring its legacy.

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