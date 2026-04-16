Bar Rescue S10 E9 Recap: Where is 615 District Now?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ seamlessly blends practical advice with real business makeovers, led by expert Jon Taffer. In season 10, episode 9, aptly titled ‘615 Reasons to Fail,’ the spotlight shifts to 615 District, which is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The owner established it in 2021 to fulfill her lifelong dream of creating a Southern-inspired space. However, the dream began to unravel along the way due to disorganization, untrained staff, and poor management. With mounting financial debt, the owner now has only a few months left before closing its doors permanently. Desperate to save the bar, she turns to Jon for his no-nonsense approach to breathe new life into the business.

615 District Struggles as Leadership Gaps and Poor Staff Training Take a Toll

Nestled in the heart of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the 615 District opened in 2021 out of a personal ambition of the owner, Markita Medaries. For her, it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, envisioning a space rooted in Southern charm, where Southern-inspired dishes met a lively, game-filled atmosphere. Transforming a former chain restaurant into her own establishment, Markita set out to build a place where guests could connect and have fun. Since she already owned a daycare in Murfreesboro, she found her attention divided, forcing her to step back from the bar’s daily operations. Hence, Markita entrusted the business to her boyfriend, Marcus, whom she had been dating since 2019. Although Marcus knew his way around Southern cooking, he lacked the leadership experience to serve effectively as the bar’s Manager.

Due to his lack of managerial experience, Marcus faced disrespect from the staff, which even led to a drop in the bar’s standards. The rest of the team consists of the Cooks, Calvin and Frank, the Bartenders, Mary and Zharneiqual, and the Assistant Manager, Tameka (who is also Marcus’ sister). The entire staff was poorly trained and struggled under unclear direction. As negligence piled onto mismanagement, the bar’s appeal faded, and Markita’s $100,000 investment spiraled into a $9,000 loss in a month. The financial loss even strained Markita’s personal relationship with Marcus. When Jon Taffer arrives with the culinary expert, Vic Vegas, and mixology expert, Alli Torres, they quickly notice glaring issues—starting with the absence of proper décor, aside from a basic cocktail instruction sheet behind the bar.

Jon then sends in two recon spies, Lea Bryant and her friend, Olen, to learn more about the service at 615 District. As they receive their drinks, the host and the experts observe that Mary is making them with incorrect recipes and at a slow pace. Once they turn their attention to the kitchen, Jon and the experts find the cook preparing spoiled meat. They are also shocked to find filthy kitchen surfaces, coated in grime, and a fryer that has likely not been cleaned for a long time. When Jon notices that Olen has spat out both his dishes, he realizes that the food quality is subpar. The host further remarks that the grease buildup in the kitchen is a potential fire hazard, and the staff doesn’t seem to care. Jon ultimately sends in Vic and Alli for a deeper assessment, determined to find whether the staff is willing to change—because if they aren’t, Jon is prepared to walk away.

Jon Taffer Tackles Leadership Failures and Operational Chaos at 615 District

As Vic and Alli enter 615 District, they point out the bar’s shortcomings. The experts make it clear that if the staff cannot rise to the occasion and show genuine effort, Jon is ready to leave for good. When the host arrives the next morning, he first speaks to Markita, Marcus, and Tameka. He bluntly states that the bar is disorganized and falls below acceptable standards. Jon then tells Marcus that his performance as a manager is disheartening. The host also adds that if he weren’t Markita’s boyfriend, the owner would have fired him long ago. Jon declares that if Marcus truly wants help, he needs to take accountability. When Marcus goes up to Jon and demonstrates his commitment, the host notices the shift and wastes no time bringing in the experts.

After gathering the staff, Jon points out that 615 District lacks a cohesive concept. As he digs deeper, he discovers Marcus has prior restaurant experience but lacks the operational discipline. Jon challenges the entire team to step up and reminds them that although he can fix systems and strategy, he cannot repair their irresponsible attitude. Moreover, he urges Markita to separate her personal and professional lives. During the Stress Test, Jon notices that the orders are being prepared in a timely manner, but they are either not being served to the correct tables or are not reaching the tables at all. In the kitchen, he discovers that the cooks are receiving a mix of digital and handwritten tickets, which highlights the disorganization. When questioned, Marcus reveals that he usually manages the kitchen rather than the front of the house.

When Jon hears complaints about the food’s taste, he marches back into the kitchen with the poorly executed dishes. After shutting down the service, the host begins working with his team to transform 615 District. Meanwhile, he sits down with Markita and Marcus for a hard but constructive conversation. He acknowledges Marcus’ effort but makes it clear that he needs to learn how to lead both the kitchen and the front of the house simultaneously. Markita also commits to being more present in the bar’s daily operations. On the reopening night, Jon reveals that the bar is now renamed as The Southern Still: Tennessee Bar & Grill. As the staff steps inside, they find a fully upgraded space with a refined concept. During the service, Jon notices the bar and the kitchen working in an organized manner, with customers being served on time. Satisfied with the turnaround, he finally bids farewell to Markita.

The Southern Still: Tennessee Bar & Grill Has Reclaimed Its Spark With Strong Leadership and Lively Experiences

The Southern Still: Tennessee Bar & Grill, located at 1950 South Church Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has found its footing following its transformation. Six weeks after Jon departed from the bar, Markita stepped into a more active role, taking full control of the eatery’s day-to-day operations. With an updated menu and improved systems in place, the bar also noticed a surge in business from both new and returning customers. They currently welcome guests from Monday to Saturday between 11 am and 11 pm. However, the closing time advances to 8 pm on Sundays. With a dedicated website, the bar now offers customers a seamless way to explore its services, including live sports watch parties, an entertainment lineup, and pool tables.

Guests can now browse their image gallery, take a virtual tour of the space, and even find answers to their common questions through the website. Additionally, the venue has opened its doors to private events, such as corporate gatherings and birthday celebrations. They currently maintain a strong presence on Instagram, where they share about their themed events and specials with the customers. In June 2025, they introduced Soulful Sunday and a lively free-to-play Twisted Tuesday, focusing on game night. Every Friday, they hold Steak Night, apart from the happy hours on Saturdays and Sundays. In September 2025, the eatery collaborated with 92Q, bringing live entertainment into the space. By the following month, they further began Football screenings, welcoming fans.

In November 2025, The Southern Still: Tennessee Bar & Grill partnered with Sissy Brown and Kenny Smoov from 92Q for a live broadcast. They also shared about their catering services on major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. By December, they introduced Taco Tuesdays, during which they offered tacos and tequila at $3 each. In January 2026, the eatery once again partnered with 92Q and announced its new wing flavor, Strawberry Hennessy Wings. By the following month, their watch parties included the high-energy Super Bowl celebration. In addition to hosting a Valentine’s Night Party, they served $3 margaritas on National Margarita Day. On March 14, 2026, the bar hosted a Pisces Night Out, drawing in both new and old guests. As of writing, the eatery boasts a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, with customers praising the attentive staff and the vibrant atmosphere.

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