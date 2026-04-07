Bar Rescue S10 E8 Recap: Where is Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria Today?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue‘ skillfully captures the challenges of struggling bars and how they can become thriving hotspots with the help of expert Jon Taffer. In season 10, episode 8, titled ‘Crust Issues,’ the spotlight shifts to Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria in Kirkwood, Georgia, a once-promising neighborhood pizza spot. When the owner first opened it, she envisioned making her eatery a beloved one. Despite the initial success, the aftermath of COVID-19 led to a decline in customer numbers. With the situation reaching a breaking point, the owner is nearly half a million dollars in debt and just two months away from potentially losing everything. She is now left with no choice but to call in Jon Taffer for help—hoping his expertise can turn things around.

Urban Pie Crumbles Under the Owner’s Micromanagement and Declining Standards

When Leisa Curtis opened the doors of Urban Pie, tucked away in Kirkwood, Georgia, in 2007, she envisioned a warm, welcoming neighborhood pizza spot. Housed in a converted gas station, the owner’s friendly and community-first approach kept the place buzzing with loyal customers. After a decade of steady success, Leisa decided to expand in 2019, hoping to take Urban Pie to the next level. However, just as momentum was building, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, bringing everything to a halt. The foot traffic soon dwindled, and the revenue plummeted, leaving Leisa with over $440,000 in debt. As pressure mounted, Leisa’s leadership style began to shift. In an attempt to regain control, she began micromanaging every aspect of the bar, including stepping into the kitchen herself and giving step-by-step instructions.

Instead of stabilizing the business, her tendency to micromanage fueled frustration among the staff, leading to a drop in morale. As resentment among them grew, the turnover rate rose sharply. The remaining team, including bartenders Jennifer and Kira, kitchen manager Q, and cook Caleb, struggled to keep things afloat in an increasingly chaotic environment. The constant staff turnover, inconsistent service, and inadequate training led to a decline in the bar’s standards. By the time Jon steps in, the situation at Urban Pie is quite dire. He is accompanied by a mixology expert, Tassia Lacerda, and a culinary expert, Rob Cervoni. Without wasting much time, Jon reveals to Tassia and Rob that Leisa is losing nearly $8,000 a month and the eatery is teetering on the brink of collapse.

As Jon and the experts begin observing how the bar operates, they notice that the establishment’s concept is too casual for the affluent customer base. In the kitchen, they notice neglected equipment, filthy oil in the fryer, and Leisa cooking with unwashed hands. To dig deeper, Jon sends in two spies, Angie Green and Kristen Truitt, who are food influencers from the area. However, they are left disappointed after tasting the cocktails. Jon finally steps in to taste the pizza along with Angie, Kristen, Tassia, and Rob. Soon, they discover that the restaurant isn’t serving classic margherita pizza, and the dough is raw. Jon notes that although Leisa is a good person who interacts incredibly with the customers, her inability to trust her team is putting everything at risk.

Jon Taffer Steps in to Fix Training Gaps and Structural Flaws at Urban Pie

Jon returns the following day and gathers the staff for a much-needed conversation, where he learns from Kira that she hasn’t received proper training. Leisa also informs the host that Q is absent because he often doesn’t come to the bar when he feels like it. The owner admits she cannot fire Q because she lacks the manpower to handle everything. After Leisa reveals to her team how much she is losing each month, Jon brings in Tassia and Rob to train the staff. It soon becomes clear that the owner has also hired a new bartender, Jeremy, with incredible experience. From drink-making techniques to kitchen operations, every team member is pushed to relearn their roles with precision and accountability. To begin the turnaround, Jon conducts a Stress Test to test how the bar functions under pressure.

Instinctively, Leisa drifts back into the kitchen to help Caleb, unable to fully let go of her control. Although Jon observes that the drinks are receiving praise from the customers, the bar’s service is slow. He notices that Jeremy and Kira are tripping over each other because of the bar’s cramped layout. On the other hand, the kitchen surprisingly begins to outpace the bar in terms of service. After watching everything, Jon admits that he has seen other bars perform worse during their Stress Test. Determined to make everything right, the host begins working with his team to make critical changes. Meanwhile, Tassia and Rob focus completely on refining both the drink and food menu. Jon also instructs Rob to include on the menu that Urban Pie’s ingredients are high-quality Italian products to maintain transparency with customers.

When Jon eventually has a heartfelt conversation with Leisa, the owner admits that her biggest shortcomings have been a lack of organization and structure, as well as a lack of confidence. The host quickly asks her to step up as the owner, not as someone who micromanages everything. Ultimately, during the reopening night, Jon reveals that he has kept the bar’s original Urban Pie identity and just added “Bar & Pizzeria” to the name. Inside, the changes are equally striking with improved lighting, upgraded systems, and televisions, among others. During the service, Jon notices that the staff are operating with confidence. The drinks and food are also flowing smoothly, earning praise from customers. Six weeks after the host bids goodbye, he leaves behind a stronger team and a bar with bustling business.

Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria Has Regained Customers by Blending Great Food and a Vibrant Nightlife Experience

Located at 2012A Hosea L. Williams Dr, Northeast, in Atlanta, Georgia, Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria continues to stand as a testament to resilience. The neighborhood favorite is now open from 3 pm to 10 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. While the closing time is 11 pm on Fridays, it opens earlier on weekends. On Saturdays, they keep their doors open from 10:30 am to 11 pm, and on Sundays from 11:30 am to 10 pm; they are closed for business on Tuesdays. The eatery has also adapted to the digital world, offering customers a seamless online experience through its website. There, patrons can place pickup or delivery orders and even opt for contactless service through platforms like Uber Eats, Grubhub, Slice, and DoorDash.

Beyond daily dining, Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria hosts private events and stays actively connected to its guests through social media, particularly Instagram and Facebook. In December 2025, the eatery marked its 19th anniversary with a girls’ party featuring DJ Phox. The momentum carried into 2026, with themed parties like a jerseys and sports bras party on January 9. They also conduct several giveaways and watch parties every weekend for the Unrivaled Basketball league matches. On February 8, the restaurant hosted a lively Super Bowl watch party. They have also collaborated with several creators and organizations, including Valerie Gonzalez and the Georgia Working Families Party.

In March 2026, Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria announced that, for Pi Day, they would donate 15% of their sales to a fundraiser. Shortly after, they welcomed their customers to enjoy all college basketball matches. By late March, they announced that Thablaze100.9, a KB Sports Media station, would provide LIVE remote coverage of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Final Four and Championship weekend. In April 2026, they hosted their first patio party of the year, namely the Takeover Party. As of writing, Urban Pie Bar & Pizzeria holds a solid 4.4-star rating on TripAdvisor and around a 4.3-star rating on Google, backed by 572 written reviews. Many visitors continue to praise the friendly staff and food quality, which proves the establishment is steadily reclaiming its place as a beloved local spot.

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