Bar Rescue S10 E11 Recap: Where is Big Dog Saloon Now?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ is the long-running reality series that dives into struggling bars across the country, transforming them into profitable eateries. At the helm of the show is the expert Jon Taffer, who combines tough love and industry expertise to fix things before it’s too late. In season 11, episode 11, titled ‘Hair of the Big Dog,’ the spotlight falls on Big Dog Saloon in Mount Dora, Florida. Established in 2019, the neighborhood bar was run by two owners who built a welcoming space for their customers. However, when one of the owners unexpectedly passed away, it left the surviving partner to carry the burden alone. Unfortunately, the owner’s resistance to change led to customer losses before the bar faced the risk of closure. She finally turns to Jon in the hope that one last rescue effort can save the eatery.

Big Dog Saloon Nears Collapse as Financial Losses and Leadership Issues Take Toll

Nestled in Mount Dora, Florida, Big Dog Saloon first opened its doors in 2019. In that year, Paulette Monaco’s close friend, Don Johnson, purchased the bar and offered her a 33% stake in the business, along with the chance to serve as its manager. Both owners shared the same passion for creating a welcoming neighborhood hangout. Together, they searched for the right place and poured their energy into building the bar from the ground up. Unfortunately, just 2 years later, Don unexpectedly passed away after suffering a stroke, leaving Paulette heartbroken and responsible for carrying the business on her own. To provide support, Paulette’s daughter, Nikki, and son-in-law, Josh, relocated to Mount Dora.

While Nikki possessed more than a decade of experience working in bars, Josh brought 15 years of culinary expertise. Despite their willingness to provide new ideas, Paulette often resisted suggestions that might improve the business. Josh proposed launching a stronger food program, but his plans went nowhere. As the bar fell apart and customer numbers dwindled, the owner found herself drowning in nearly $370,000 in debt. With only a few months before closure, Paulette reaches out to Jon for assistance. When Jon first arrives, he meets with Josh separately to get a clear picture of the situation and learn about the staff. While Josh is currently the cook, Nikki, Cat, Philesha, and Cate are the bartenders. To observe operations firsthand, Jon sends in two radio hosts, Melissa and Jay, as his recon spies.

Jon immediately notices that Melissa and Jay are instantly bothered by the fruit flies hovering around the bar. As the attention shifts to the kitchen, he notices that they only serve frozen pizzas and popcorn. While Jon observes that Paulette is not interacting with the staff, Josh reveals that he and Nikki are not getting enough money to raise their four children. When the host finally steps inside, he pulls the owner aside and points out the peeling paint and neglected surroundings. He also expresses his displeasure at finding black mold in the ice machine. Jon declares bluntly that he will only return if he finds the bar is thoroughly cleaned. More importantly, he tells Paulette that she must prove that she wants to preserve Don’s legacy. When Jon returns the next morning, he gathers the staff around for a long-awaited conversation.

Jon Taffer Revamps Big Dog Saloon With New Systems and Leadership Possibilities

Jon first speaks with Nikki and learns that many needed improvements were never carried out because Paulette was worried about the cost. He then pulls the owner, Nikki, and Josh aside and delivers the hard truth that Paulette no longer has the passion to fight for the business. He explains that Paulette should accept the new suggestions since the rundown conditions of the bar are driving customers away. Jon then reveals in front of everyone that, after everyone left the previous night, he had returned to find that there were bugs inside a liquor bottle. Without wasting any time, the host brings in the culinary expert, Vic Vegas, and the mixology expert, Daniel Ponski. While Daniel focuses on training the bartenders, Vic brings a hot-dog roller into the kitchen, allowing Josh to expand his menu.

Before the Stress Test, Jon encourages Nikki to step into a stronger leadership role. However, as soon as the service begins, chaos ensues as customers are kept waiting too long. Similarly, the 15 minutes it takes to prepare just one pizza also stalls the kitchen. Jon points out that although there are four bartenders, no one is working as a server. He realizes that there is no organized system or structure to handle the rush. Realizing the night is spiraling out of control, Jon asks the guests to leave the restaurant and return on the reopening night. While Jon’s team gets to work to transform the place, the host sits down with Paulette for a one-on-one conversation. He urges her to recognize that accepting help will give her more free time and suggests she should let Nikki and Josh take on more responsibility.

When Nikki and Josh join Jon and Paulette shortly after, the owner tells them she may eventually want them to become the part-owners of the business. On the reopening night, the host finally reveals that he has kept the name exactly the same and just installed a bold new sign. As Paulette and the staff step inside, they are amazed to find updated systems, new televisions, upgraded kitchen equipment, and a polished atmosphere. Once the service commences, Jon notices that the food is coming out faster than the drinks, and the pizza cook times have dropped significantly. He notes that although the bartenders were initially nervous, they have found their rhythm. Jon realizes that he has succeeded in helping Paulette become more open to change. Satisfied with the bar’s renewed hope for the future, he bids the owner goodbye.

Big Dog Saloon Has Been Sold to New Owners and Was Reopened in April 2026

Following its incredible transformation, Big Dog Saloon initially gained new momentum. The bar started leaning into entertainment, introducing live music nights that brought fresh energy to the venue. However, in late October 2025, they announced they would close their doors in December of that year. Ultimately, on December 2, 2025, they hosted their final Saturday night, marking it as the official end of the original chapter of the bar. The eatery was later sold to new owners, who have chosen to preserve the Big Dog Saloon name. Even before reopening, the bar held a Tequila giveaway, with the winner getting a free bottle of the liquor in March 2026.

After hiring the needed staff, like bartenders, bouncers, and barbacks, Big Dog Saloon reopened under the new owners on April 2, 2026, as a sports and country bar. They currently have a website where customers can find their event schedules and contact them to join the VIP list. The site also features photo galleries and weekly promotions. As of writing, the bar organizes Industry Night on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday, Ladies Night on Thursday, Front Porch Fridays, Saddle Up Saturdays, and Sunday Funday. They continue to operate at 4060 County Road 19 Avenue, in Mount Dora, Florida. Big Dog Saloon also offers live DJ performances and karaoke.

On the opening weekend in April, guests were welcomed with drink specials, country-themed vibes, and a renewed sense of excitement inside the bar. That same month, Big Dog Saloon announced their Line Dance events for every Ladies Night. Due to the Leesburg Bikefest, they provided customers with live music and drink specials all night. For each day of the week, the eatery opens its doors to patrons at 4 pm, but the closing time varies. While it closes at 12 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, it stays open until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Big Dog Saloon also boasts a 4-star rating on Google, with most reviews praising the friendly staff and incredible service.

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