Bar Rescue S10 E2 Recap: Where is Bar 44 Now?

For several years, Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ has built its reputation on impressive turnarounds, dramatic confrontations, and second chances. Hosted by hospitality expert Jon Taffer, the series dives headfirst into struggling bars and restaurants, offering them a chance at redemption. In season 10, episode 2, appropriately titled ‘One Man Brand,’ the spotlight falls on Bar 44 in Marietta, Georgia, which is established by a retired athlete-turned-owner. However, matters are complicated by mismanagement and a lack of customers, which threaten the eatery’s closure within months. Hence, it is critical for the owner to seek Jon’s help to prevent a disaster.

Bar 44’s Fate Teeters on the Brink Amid Mounting Debt and Management Struggles

In 2022, after retiring from a professional basketball career that had taken him across the globe, Alade Aminu returned to his hometown, Marietta, Georgia, ready to begin a new chapter. Determined to channel that same drive into business, he invested his own money to open a sports lounge in Marietta and named it Bar 44 in tribute to his high school jersey number, 44. He opened it with the ambitious vision of one day turning it into a global brand. With no prior experience in the hospitality industry, Alade brought in Gary Ellis as an operating partner, offering him an ownership stake, depending on the bar’s success. Unfortunately, Bar 44 begins to struggle under Gary’s leadership, and his qualifications are questioned by Alade and the bar’s staff.

The team includes the chef, Julius, the servers, Armani and Taylor, and the bartenders, Ashley and Ny. Looking at the turmoil, Gary insists that the younger generation is lazy and the root of the problem. Bar 44 has now fallen into $1.5 million in debt and is losing about $10,000 to $20,000 every month. When Jon first steps in to help Alade, he learns that the owner is disappointed with Gary as the bar’s manager. Although the host notices that the kitchen and the workers are capable, he realizes that Gary isn’t giving it his all. To dig deeper, Jon goes inside the restaurant with Alade and orders food and cocktails to evaluate everything firsthand. However, Jon is disappointed to learn that each bartender prepares cocktails differently.

Jon then calls Gary to join him, but becomes upset when he is served good food with plastic cutlery instead of silverware. The former bluntly tells Gary that he should be in charge of the team and take accountability for the staff’s mistakes. Turning to Alade, the host states that the former athlete is not a strong leader because he needs to hold Gary accountable. Jon explains that building a brand requires authority and consistency, and right now, Bar 44 has neither. He goes further to point out that number 44 may carry personal significance for the owner, but it currently means nothing to the customer since they are not returning to the eatery. Jon ultimately delivers an ultimatum to Alade that if he cannot be honest with himself about the problems in his own bar, then there is nothing the expert can do to save it.

Jon Taffer Pushes Alade to Step Up as Bar 44 Faces a Leadership Crisis

When Jon returns the following morning, he gathers Alade, Gary, and the entire team for an honest discussion. He states that, although he searched online for Alade by looking up the area’s “Top 20 Retired Athletes” and the jersey number 44, he didn’t find any connection to the owner. Jon observes that although Alade is connected to the number 44, it doesn’t resonate with the community. The host further reveals that the bar has lost approximately $1,400 in drinks alone and 50% on food costs every day. He adds that although Gary knows the problem, he is doing nothing to fix it, making him ineffective as a manager. Although Gary insists that he is doing his job, Jon reiterates that he has failed the entire staff and Alade. The host continues that the bar is failing because of Gary and Alade’s leadership.

When Jon asks about rebranding, Alade expresses that he is open to the idea after much consideration. Jon then calls in Jennifer Yim, a mixology expert, and Chris Oh, a culinary expert, who promptly get to work to train the staff. That night, Jon invites 50 guests to see how well the staff performs under pressure. Cracks soon begin to show as both the kitchen and the service bar fall behind on the customer tickets. Despite the chaos, Jon notes that the bar has a good team but just lacks a proper concept, training, and a menu. By the following day, he brings his team and adds a few finishing touches to the already-perfected area, including a lounge area featuring Alade’s pictures. During a private conversation with Jon, the latter tells the athlete to separate his emotions from the business.

Jon explains to Alade that, to build a successful brand and attract investors, business performance is crucial. Gary then joins the conversation and admits that he has finally learned to take accountability. Shortly after, Jon gathers everyone and reveals that Bar 44 has been renamed as Apex Social. When everyone steps inside, the host reveals that the place has been upgraded, with a new ice machine, kitchen equipment, and stage lighting. On the reopening night, the bar stumbles at first but quickly finds its rhythm as the staff begins communicating better and working as a team. Six weeks after Jon bids goodbye to Apex Social, Alade changes the name back to Bar 44. Despite the reversal, the business begins performing well, with customers praising the improved food and the elevated atmosphere.

Bar 44 Has Found Its Rhythm With 44 Live and Sunday Funday Nights

After receiving the immense help from Jon, Bar 44 has finally found its footing. Today, the eatery continues to operate at 2755 Canton Road in Marietta, Georgia. The sports lounge now has its own dedicated website, where customers can browse the full food and drink menu, stay updated on the daily specials, and keep track of the upcoming events. The site also allows guests to make reservations by simply selecting their preferred date, time, and party size. For people who are planning something bigger for an event like a baby shower or birthday party, the bar and lounge space can be booked for private parties and special celebrations.

Additionally, Bar 44 offers catering services, allowing patrons to take their experience beyond the eatery’s four walls. Bar 44 now prioritizes convenience, as customers can place orders online for pickup. The sports lounge also leans heavily into social media, particularly Instagram and Facebook, and uses the platforms to maintain a strong connection with patrons. Currently, they remain open from Thursday to Monday, and the venue is packed almost every day. In December 2025, they were promoting Sunday Funday events and crowd-pleasing deals — $1 hookah with any cocktail purchase. Furthermore, they also feature several artists, mainly on Friday and Saturday nights. On January 16, 2026, they welcomed guests for a music show by Marq Soul at Bar 44.

In that same month, the business kicked off its live entertainment performances, naming it 44 Live. The momentum continued in February 2026, as Bar 44 welcomed local artists, such as Iamphillippia Williams and J. Ira Music, for live performances. In the latter part of the month, they were joined by the special guest, Debonair (djpnut), who lit up the atmosphere of the sports lounge. As of writing, Bar 44 holds a 4.6-star rating and 918 written reviews on Google. Most customers consistently praise the food quality, the lively ambiance, and the welcoming staff. Although Bar 44’s journey hasn’t been without its twists, it now appears to be succeeding in retaining customers.

